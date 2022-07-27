The Hermitage 10U and 12U Little League baseball teams fell in their respective games on Wednesday night.
The 10U’s lost 4-0 to Abington while the 12Us were on the wrong end of a 6-2 game against Holidaysburg.
For the 10Us, Carter Hicks didn’t allow an earned run in 3 1/3 innings in the start. He allowed five hits before giving way to Troy Martin, who allowed one hit and struck out one in an inning pitched.
Ian Staples threw the final 1 2/3 innings for Hermitage. He allowed one hit and struck out a pair.
At the plate, Hermitage recorded four hits. Hicks led the way with two singles while Will Geisel and Jordan Bochert had one hit apiece.
The stats for the 12Us were not reported by press deadline.
Both teams will be came in action today. The 10Us will face Newtown at 6:30 p.m. and the 12Us will square off with Dubois at 2:30 p.m.
10U• Hermitage 6, Somerset 3 (7 inn.) – Hermitage took care of business in the opening round of the state tournament Tuesday thanks to a little extra-inning magic from Jordan Bochert.
Bochert drove in Will Geisel on an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give Hermitage a 4-3 lead.
Carter Hicks earned the win after logging a scoreless inning of relief. Geisel allowed three hits and struck out one in 3 2/3 innings in the start. Bochert allowed a pair of hits in 2 1/3 innings or relief.
Bochert had two singles for Hermitage, and Johnny Kudelko added a single and a double. Troy Martin, Dominic Gottuso, Vinnie Multari and Geisel all singled.
