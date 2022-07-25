HERMITAGE – Walking along the pathway at the Hermitage Little League Complex, the ring of aluminum bats and the crack of gloves echoed from two fields.
The Hermitage 10U and 12U Little League baseball teams were practicing at the same time. The two teams were preparing for their upcoming state tournament games.
The 10U's are scheduled to play today. They will play Somerset at the West Point Little League Complex in Greensburg at 7 p.m. The 12U's have a little more time before making their tournament appearance. The 12U's will face Holidaysburg on Wednesday at Pitt Bradford in Bradford with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
"We just kept putting them out there, making our guys tough," Hermitage 10U head coach Mike Bochert said. "It's been awesome. The community's been great to our league, our board, our fans, our parents. We're not just happy to be here, we're playing to win."
The two teams followed different paths in their mid-summer baseball journeys, but there were some similarities.
Hermitage 10U dominated the District 2 bracket earlier this month. It eventually beat Grove City to win the district title. The 10U's cruised until they lost 23-4 to West Point on July 18 in the sectional tournament.
The players were focused after the loss. They rebounded by beating Bullskin 7-6 in extra innings. And they clinched the sectional title with a 7-3 extra-inning victory over West Point in Game 1 of the Championship and a 9-2 win in the finale Thursday night.
Bochert said the two teams might have fed off of each other's success. He said the Hermitage baseball environment has set a standard starting at the Little League levels and continuing through Hickory High School.
"As (the 12U team) kept winning and we kept winning, I think it motivated each other to keep on going," Bochert said. "As you see right now, we have two teams practicing in late July on the first day of football practice.
"About 15 of these guys play football and should be (at football practice). But just like coaching football, like I do, if you're practicing with the lights on in December, you know it's been a good season. If you're still practicing with football going on, you know it's been a great year."
The 12U's also had to rebound following a loss, but their defeat came much earlier in the summer.
Hermitage 12U lost to Sharon 10-2 in the district tournament. It bounced back in the championship, where it had a rematch with Sharon. The 12U's beat Sharon in a 9-8 shootout.
From that point, the 12U's beat Latrobe 8-0 and Mount Pleasant 8-3 to clinch the Section 2 crown.
Wednesday's game will mark the third time in four years where the Hermitage 12U baseball team advanced to the state tournament. The only year they didn't qualify was 2020, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Hermitage 12U head coach Geoff Evans said he feels his players are prepared for the bracket. He said his players have experience and enough talent to make a run at the state title.
"We're just looking to get to states," Evans said. "I talked to the team earlier today and said, in years past, I think we were just happy to be there. This year, we're coming with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.
"We know five of the eight teams that have made it. We saw them last year, and we think that we can compete and beat every one of them.
The difference between this year's roster and previous teams? The ability to hit. Evans said this year's 12U team has hit for power, and the players have a better understanding of hitting curveballs.
"Last year we had one, maybe two guys who can hit it over the fence," Evans said. "This year, we have five or six guys that can really get into the ball, and at any given moment, can get one out and open the game up."
That extra power and discipline a the plate will be needed against Holidaysburg, who enters with a 23-0 record. Holidaysburg beat last year's champion State College this season.
Evans wants to see his players play well at the plate, in the field and on the mound. However, he also wants to see his team get off to a strong start.
"We're not done yet," Evans said. "We don't want to lose. We're playing against a team that's pretty good, but we're also pretty good.
"We're laser focused right now, and going into this, I think we have a mentality of not just happy to be there but we're a team ready to go play and win."
