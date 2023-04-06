The Hermitage Little League's first day of action is set for April 29.

Over 220 registered for the 20 teams from T-ball through major. The schedule for Opening Day is:

MINOR, FARM MAJOR

11 a.m.

Strossor – Omega Lumber VS F.O.P.

American – Hudson Companies VS Reinhardt’s

1 p.m.

Strossor – G&J Fencing VS Synergy

American – Penn West Tree VS UPMC ( Minor)

3 p.m.

Strossor – Becker Crane VS UPMC ( Major)

American – Pine Hallow Motors VS Parker Bros.

T-BALL MINOR FIELD

11 a.m.

Precision Steel vs. Dairy Queen

12 p.m.

Subway vs. Greenville Savings

1 p.m.

D’Onofrio’s VS Joy Cone

Off Opening Day

Bayer Crete and Xpress Auto

