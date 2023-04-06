The Hermitage Little League's first day of action is set for April 29.
Over 220 registered for the 20 teams from T-ball through major. The schedule for Opening Day is:
MINOR, FARM MAJOR
11 a.m.
• Strossor – Omega Lumber VS F.O.P.
• American – Hudson Companies VS Reinhardt’s
1 p.m.
• Strossor – G&J Fencing VS Synergy
• American – Penn West Tree VS UPMC ( Minor)
3 p.m.
• Strossor – Becker Crane VS UPMC ( Major)
• American – Pine Hallow Motors VS Parker Bros.
T-BALL MINOR FIELD
11 a.m.
• Precision Steel vs. Dairy Queen
12 p.m.
• Subway vs. Greenville Savings
1 p.m.
• D’Onofrio’s VS Joy Cone
Off Opening Day
• Bayer Crete and Xpress Auto
