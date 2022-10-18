It’s official. Hickory has a new sport in the PIAA.
The Hermitage School District Board of Education voted Monday evening to make boys lacrosse the newest sport at Hickory High School.
The Hornets’ lacrosse team will consist of players that formed the Hermitage Hawks last season. The Hawks were a club team that drew in students from the surrounding school districts.
The Hornets will compete as a “varsity club.” The school will not provide funding for the program and funding will need to be raised by the program, but the varsity-club status will allow the Hornets to compete against other Pennsylvania teams. The new status will allow the Hornets to compete in the spring and take part in the playoffs.
“The kids were real excited to play lacrosse last year and knew they were representing their school, playing on the home turf and all that,” Hawks head coach Dom DeBlasio said. “But being the Hickory Hornets, we just feel there will be more kids anxious to tryout for the team now that we’re an official PIAA team with all that comes along with it.”
Conversations about forming an official Hickory lacrosse team have been ongoing for months. The Hermitage School District BOE, athletic director Maddie Hoffman, Hawks head coach Dom DeBlasio and the players have had discussions leading up to the decision.
In a school board meeting on Sept. 19, the members of the Hermitage BOE raised concerns about the pipeline of athletes in the future. The Hornets will have enough players in 2023, but there were questions on if the sport would draw interest at the middle school and junior-high levels to keep a program, and eventually a girls lacrosse program, afloat once the first generation graduates.
DeBlaiso said the Hornets will already get a little bit of a hand trying to grow the lacrosse. The Hornets will partner with USA Lacrosse, the country’s governing lacrosse body, on Nov. 9 to host a “Learn to Play Lacrosse Week.”
The Hawks competed against Youngstown-area teams last season. But the Ohio schools were not scheduling the Mercer County club for the upcoming season since the results were counted as scrimmages.
The Hawks went 4-6 last season against those Ohio teams. DeBlasio said a couple Youngstown teams could return to the schedule in 2023, but the bulk of the schedule will consist of District 10 competition.
Meadville, Cathedral Prep, McDowell, Fairview and Conneaut Area all feature lacrosse. District 10 was contacted prior to Monday’s decision and kept open slots on the district schedule open in case the Hornets approved the lacrosse team.
“Playing Pennsylvania schools will be really helpful,” DeBlasio said. “Get to play in District 10, the five lacrosse teams that are there. We know some of those teams already. The lacrosse community’s kind of tight-knit like any other sport. It’s going to be exciting to play each of them home and away.”
“We’re getting started soon with some open gym time, some open field time if weather permits – offseason stuff – just like other sports, just like the other high school lacrosse teams are doing right now,” DeBlasio said.
