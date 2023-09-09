WEST MIDDLESEX – The Hickory cross country teams are nothing if not consistent.
It was 364 days since the Hornets saw both the boys and girls finish in the top five of their respective races at the Big Red Invitational. They repeated that result on Saturday morning outside West Middlesex High School.
The girls team finished second after taking third place last year, and the boys was tied for fourth after finishing fifth in 2023.
“This course is very consistent. I feel like our times at the Harrier last week were very consistent from what everyone is doing,” Hickory head coach Patti Rodenbaugh said. “We’re very pleased with the effort our kids have shown today.”
Starting with the girls, Oil City won with 103 points. The Hornets (127) were second, Cranberry (134) finished third, Mohawk (147) came in fourth and Fort LeBoeuf (153) rounded out the top-five teams.
Slippery Rock had 167 points for a six-place finish, Sharon totaled 222 points for ninth place, Mercer was right behind with 255 points for 10th, followed by West Middlesex’s 261 and Lakeview was 12th with 287 as the final local team.
Hickory’s Jillian White was the third-place individual with a 20:34. Last year, White was third after running 20:32.
Senior Ayren Lauer ran 22:42 to finish 30th for the Hornets, Ava Shellenbarger came in 37th with a 23:06, Megan Messina was 40th with a 23:19 and junior teammate Sophia Emmorey rounded out the top-50 finishers for the Hornets with a 23:24 for 41st.
West Middlesex sophomore AnnaSophia Viccari had the top local time, coming in second individually with a 20:33. Classmate Ella Bartholomew was 14th after running 21:52.
Mercer freshman Emily Blough recorded a fifth-place finish after running 20:52. Sophomore Mustang Maggie Jewell was 11th with a 21:42.
Tessa Szymanski was 10th after running 21:41 for Slippery Rock.
Sharon freshman Maeve Fertig posted a 21:43 for 12th. Fellow rookie Ali Elliott wasn’t too far behind, coming in 17th with a 21:56.
Reynolds senior Sarah Christy ran to a 19th-place finish after clocking a 22:04 to complete the top-20 local individuals.
On the boys’ side, Rocky Grove won the race with 97 points. Fort LeBoeuf (105) was the runner-up, Oil City (147) was third and North East and Hickory both accumulated 209 points.
Lakeview ran to an eighth-place finish with 240 points, Sharon tied Clarion Limestone with 344 points for 13th place, Wilmington came in 15th with 379, Commodore Perry had 509 points for 22nd, West Middlesex came in 23rd with 572 and Slippery Rock was 26th after getting 700 points.
Caden Riethmiller was third in 2022, but he was the runner-up this year with a 16:44. Fellow juniors Vincent Uberti and Logan Rodgers finished in the top 40. Uberti posted an 18:42 to come in 36th, and Rodgers was 39th with an 18:51.
West Middlesex senior Luke Schneider came in fifth after running 17:02, and Wilmington sophomore Tully Caiazza was 12th with a 17:46 as the only local top-20 runners.
Rodenbaugh said the Hornets have maintained their consistency while also breaking in three freshmen and a runner new to cross country. She said that Riethmiller and White have been an example for the younger runners early in their junior seasons.
“They’re really good kids, and the fact that they’re fast, good kids is fantastic,” Rodenbaugh said. “They work tremendously hard. All of our kids do. They have led and shown the things that they’ve learned to our younger kids. I appreciated that very much.
“They’re work horses, they’re gonna put themselves out there and get the job done to the best of their ability.”
BOYS
Team Results: Rocky Grove 97, Fort Leboeuf 105, Oil City 147, North East 209, Hickory 209, Mohawk 220, New Castle 234, Lakeview 240, Girard 300, Cambridge Springs 305, Cranberry 309, Clarion 327, Clarion Limestone 344, Sharon 344, Wilmington 379, Keystone 394, Shenango 406, Franklin 432, North Clarion 467, Cochranton 472, Conneaut 501, Commodore Perry 509, West Middlesex 572, Laurel 585, Union City Area 608, Slippery Rock 700, Neshannock 801.
Individual Results: 1. Jaxon Schoedel (Mohawk), 15:53; 2. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory), 16:44; 3. Elijah Brosius (OC), 16:51; 4. Jay Prettyman (Franklin), 17:01; 5. Luke Schneider (WM), 17:02; 6. Easton Adamczyk (RG), 17:03; 7. Nik Kladitis (NC), 17:19; 8. Blake Glass (FL), 17:22; 9. Ethan Knapp (RG), 17:27; 10. Gauge Gierlach (RG), 17:30; 11. Jackson Bowers (FL), 17:34; 12. Tully Caiazza (W); 17:46; 13. Aivan Vargas (NE), 17:46; 14. Andrew Kladitis (NC), 17:49; 15. Eli Collins (OC), 17:50; 16. Bryce Byram (FL), 17:52; 17. Gennaro Leitera (Shenango), 17:54; 18. Aidan Mack (Laurel), 17:55; 19. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton); 17:56; 20. Jonas Wilshire (Clarion), 18:02; 21. Keegan Kirkwood (OC), 18:03; 22. Kelsey Jeffrey (Girard), 18:07; 23. Dalton Wenner (Cranberry), 18:09; 24. Nate Pitzer (NC), 18:11; 25. Justin Sims (Sharon), 18:12; 26. Scott McConnell (Mohawk), 18:13; 27. Jonathan Hansford (Keystone), 18:14; 28. Jack Craig (CL), 18:15; 29. Ryan Hayes (FL), 18:16; 30. Cael Dailey (RG), 18:26; 31. Ryker Harold (Lakeview), 18:28; 32. Nick Finck (Cambridge Springs), 18:40; 33. Coen Fertig (Sharon), 18:41; 34. Theron Obrien (Reynolds), 18:41; 35. Drake Edmonds (CL), 18:41; 36. Vincent Uberti (Hickory), 18:42; 37. Dillan Stroup (Karns City), 18:47; 38. Bryson Hammond (NE), 18:49; 39. Logan Rodgers (Hickory), 18:51; 40. Noah Weiland (Karns City), 18:52; 41. Josh Turner (Clarion), 18:53; 42. Philip Peltonen (Lakeview), 18:53; 43. Roman Rizzo (NE), 18:55; 44. Brady Bowers (FL), 18:56; 45. Nathaniel Bolley (RG), 18:56; 46. Tyler Enterline (Jamestown), 18:57; 47. Grayson Ponziani (Mohawk), 18:59; 48. Quinn Simmerman (Cambridge Springs), 18:59; 49. Sal Donatelli (Sharon), 19:01; 50. Dane Wenner (Cranberry), 19:02.
GIRLS
Team Results: Oil City 103, Hickory 127, Cranberry 134, Mohawk 147, Fort Leboeuf 153, Slippery Rock 167, North East 201, Clarion Limestone 218, Sharon 222, Mercer 255, West Middlesex 261, Lakeview 287, Girard 321, Rocky Grove 333, Franklin 372, Union City Area 379, Cochranton 418, Neshannock 494.
Individual Results: 1. Natalie Lape (Mohawk), 20:29; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (WM), 20:33; 3. Jilian White (Hickory), 20:34; 4. Isabel Griffin (RG), 20:44; 5. Emily Blough (Mercer), 20:52; 6. Kayla Hanna (Cranberry), 21:04; 7. Devyn Agnello (Girard), 21:13; 8. Corabel Shiley (OC), 21:26; 9. Kelsey Hanna (Cranberry), 21:27; 10. Tessa Szymanski (SR), 21:41; 11. Maggie Jewell (Mercer), 21:42; 12. Maeve Fertig (Sharon), 21:43; 13. Addison Wyant (OC), 21:45; 14. Ella Bartholomew (WM), 21:52; 15. Alivia Hetrick (FL), 21:53; 16. Olivia Vorse (OC), 21:54; 17. Ali Elliott (Sharon), 21:56; 18. Hailey Lee (Shenango), 21:57; 19. Sarah Christy (Reynolds), 22:04; 20. Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry), 22:09; 21. Samantha Abate (NE), 22:17; 22. Denna Sommers (Lakeview), 22:18; 23. Evelyn McClain (Mohawk), 22:19; 24. Bella Snyder (CP), 22:21; 25. Lauren Aiello (Sharpsville), 22:26; 26. Violet Smith (FL), 22:29; 27. Clara Coulson (CL), 22:39; 28. Kennedy Liederbach (OC), 22:40; 29. Ellie Whippo (Mohawk), 22:41; 30. Ayren Lauer (Hickory), 22:42; 31. Miley Mooney (Karns City), 22:49; 32. Reise Jackson (CL), 22:54; 33. Valerie Hauser (Laurel), 22:59; 34. Halie Halberg (SR), 23:01; 35. Lillian McClain (Mohawk), 23:02; 36. Hannah Bernard (Lakeview), 23:05; 37. Ava Shellenbarger (Hickory), 23:06; 38. Abby Hastings (North Clarion), 23:09; 39. Kaylee Montes (CASH), 23:13; 40. Megan Messina (Sharon), 23:19; 41. Sophia Emmorey (Hickory), 23:24; 42. Ashlynn Horvath (Hickory), 23:26; 43. Maddie Parker (FL), 23:27; 44. Leah Perez (SR), 23:28; 45. Eliza Smith (FL), 23:32; 46. Odessa Schneider (NE), 23:34; 47. Paige Vantassell (NE), 23:37; 48. Adisen Jackson (CL), 23:37; 49. Kensey Strong (NE), 23:38; 50. Arianna Griffin (OC), 23:39.
