The Hickory High girls golf team is looking to capture more gold at the District 10 Championships at The Country Club of Meadville this week.
The girls event gets underway at 10 a.m. Thursday with the opening round and team championship. The second round is on Saturday. The boys tourney is Friday and Saturday.
Last year, Hickory girls golf captured the program’s second District 10 Class 2A championship, Sasha Petrochko won the D-10 individual title as a sophomore, and then the Hornets won the PIAA title at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Hickory rolled in Region 1 Mega-Matches this season and recently wrapped up the program’s 12th straight region crown.
Hickory’s Petrochko, Luciana Masters, Ava Liburdi, Madey Myers and Ava Miklos will all compete at districts.
“I feel at the beginning of the season, there were a lot of mysteries about the team,” 17th-year Hickory coach Craig Antush said. “The girls really excelled and the biggest thing I’ve been happy about is the strength of our depth. I have a really good feeling going into Thursday and beyond.
“The team is young too. We have one senior (Lydia Aiuppy) and after that two juniors (Sasha and Ava Liburdi) and three sophomores that are playing Thursday.
“Luciana and Ava Liburdi have been very consistent to help propel us to the scores we’ve been having and Ava Miklos and Madey are impressive with their mental toughness. I’m just astonished with that. Kids this age, staying composed and playing 18 holes.”
Last year, Hickory beat North East (223-247) for the District 10 team title. The Grape Pickers were coming off a PIAA championship the year before. Hickory beat Villa Maria Academy for the D-10 team title in 2019. Prior to that year, they had finished runners-up the previous six seasons.
Petrochko captured the D-10 individual crown by firing a 70-70–140 last fall to become only the second Hickory girls golfer to win a district title (Rosy Hearns 2012). Masters (76-81–157) finished fifth at districts last year while Liburdi (85-89–174) placed eighth.
Hickory will square off against Mercyhurst Prep for the D-10 crown Thursday.
“Mercyhurst has made a lot of progress and improvement throughout the season,” Antush said. “The last time we faced off against them was the McDowell Invitational (Sept. 17-18). We beat them by eight strokes in the Sunday portion of the event.
“They’ve come very far since the first time we met in the Happy Valley Invitational (Aug. 11, Hickory 229, MP 265). They’ve scored much stronger since that day. They’ve been cutting down on their strokes, so we are definitely in for a strong contest.
“Hopefully, my team stays with what they’ve been successful at throughout the season and not worry about who else is doing what throughout the round. As long as they stay within themselves, we’ll feel pretty good about that.”
Other area district qualifiers from Region 1 are West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers, Maya Mourtacos KK Leonard, and Kylie Kimpan, Grove City’s Annie Arnold, and Reynolds’ Zoe Stern and Anna Harpst.
“I’d like to congratulate the 15 girls moving on that qualified for districts,” Antush said. “All of them earned it and made a lot of progress throughout the season, which was good to see.
“Hopefully there will be stronger interest in the sport and more girls will get involved. It’s a great sport to play and we hope the success our region has had over the past several years will draw more interest in girls golf.”
• Coach Dennis Ranker’s Grove City High boys team will also be playing for a team title on Friday. The Eagles recently captured the program’s fifth straight Region 2 crown.
Grove City’s last D-10 team championship came in Class 2A in 2019. GC shot a 346 to outdistance Fairview (351), Corry (356), Saegertown (367) and Lakeview (383).
Tyler Hamilton, Ethan Cunningham, Trent Nemec and Logan Goodrich will compete for Grove City this weekend. Other Region 2 qualifiers are West Middlesex’s Caden Bender, Bowen Briggs and Connor Stover, and Slippery Rock’s Jake Wolak.
Wolak, who is already a three-time qualifier for the PIAA Championships, finished in a three-way tie for second place at last year’s D-10 tournament. He shot a 77-72–149. Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh (74-71–145), who has since graduated, was the D-10 champ.
• District qualifiers out of Region 1 are Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby, Chris Mong, Maddox Bell, Owen Dye, and Adam Snyder; Greenville’s Brandon Stubert and Nate Stuyvesant, and Mercer’s Eli Ellison.
Ellison shot a 84-95–179 at last year’s D-10 tourney and failed to qualify for state.
• The 89th PIAA Championships will be held in State College this year. The PIAA approved the move in January. Penn State’s Blue and White courses will be used. The event is Oct. 17-18 and the team championships are on Oct. 19. Heritage Hills had hosted the event every year since 2002.
Class 2A will compete on the Blue Course this year and 3A on the White Course. Next season 2A will compete on the White Course and 3A will compete on the Blue course.
