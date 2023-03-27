HERMITAGE – It’s a new era for lacrosse in Hermitage.
The Hermitage Hawks were the first lacrosse club in Mercer County last season, but they transitioned to the Hickory boys lacrosse team for the 2022-23 school year.
The newly-branded Hornets took the field on Monday in the first home game as a PIAA-sponsored team. But the home festivities didn’t last long as Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary left Pennsylvania with a 20-10 win.
“We have some great players — a lot of kids made great plays — but we have to be able to adjust to these teams,” Hickory head coach Don DeBlasio said.
Donny DeBlasio led Hickory with six goals. Landon Bean, Jack Mikulas, Rocco Russo and Brandon French each scored once.
French and Russo each had two assists. Aragon Jones stopped 13 of 23 shots for the Hornets.
St. Vincent-St Mary was led by Aiden Mays’ 11 goals. Mariano Mazzagatti added eight goals, and Ryan Dougherty scored once.
Ryan Taylor and Dougherty each had two assists, and Moses Janolo, Owen Karl, John McCarron and Mazzagatti tallied one assist apiece. Connor Hutchinon stopped 7 of 17 shots faced.
The first quarter went well for the Hornets (0-2). Donny DeBlasio scored the school’s first official goal off an assist from French with 6:19 left in the first quarter. He added another just over 30 seconds later to put the Hornets up 2-0.
The Irish (4-1) got on the board with a goal by Mays following an assist from Dougherty less than a minute following the two from Donny DeBlasio. But a goal by Bean off an assist from Russo pushed the Hornets lead back to two. However, another goal by Mays at the buzzer cut Hickory’s lead to 3-2 by the end of the first.
Both teams traded goals throughout the early minutes of the second quarter, but three straight goals by Mays put the Irish ahead.
Hickory led 6-4 with just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter. Mays cut into that lead with a goal with 8:16 left in the half. Forty seconds later, the midfielder scored again to tie the game, and another goal with 6:45 remaining on the clock put the Irish in front.
SV-SM took an 11-6 lead into halftime due to five goals by Mays and four from Mazzagatti.
“As a new team with more than half our players touching the stick for the first time some weeks ago, they’re getting the hang of catching the ball, cradling the ball, playing defense, playing offense,” Don DeBlasio said. “We need more reps, obviously. We need more time, we need more reps.”
The Irish continued to try to pull away, but the Hornets managed to keep the score to within five a couple times in the third quarter. The Hornets cut the deficit to 12-7 following a goal by Donny DeBlasio, and the SV-SM lead shrank to 14-9 on a Russo goal from a Ryan Evangelista assist just before the end of the third.
But it wasn’t enough. Five straight goals by the Irish pushed their advantage to 20-9 with four minutes left in the game. A goal by Mikulas, a freshman, with 33 seconds left capped the scoring for Hickory.
With the new name and PIAA status, the opponents on the Hickory schedule change as well.
As a club sport last season, schools from Youngstown crossed the state line to play Hermitage. This year, the Hornets will play a District 10 schedule along with teams from northeast Ohio.
The Hornets opened their inaugural season with a loss to Chardon on Friday night.
There’s still room for growth with the Hornets, despite having a number of returning players from last year’s club. Even the veterans from the Hawks are still growing more comfortable with the sport.
So Don DeBlasio’s goals remain the same as last year: get better and have fun. The first official coach knows it won’t always be enjoyable with a higher level of competition and new faces, but that’s the first step toward building a program.
“Whether the guys are coming back from last year’s club team or new guys to lacrosse this year, I think each of them are still learning, and that’s good thing,” Don DeBlasio said. “No matter their skill level, as long as they’re learning and improving, it’s a good event for us, whether it’s practice or a game.”
