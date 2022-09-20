SHARON – There was less than a minute to play and the clock was running down. Sharon's Ben Pollock got just enough space to get off a shot, but the ball couldn't make it through the mass of defenders covering the open side of the net.
That was a consistent theme in the scoreless draw between the Hickory boys soccer team and the Tigers on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers (0-0-1, 4-1-2 Region 2), had a similar scoring opportunity earlier in double overtime. But just like in the final minute, Vincent Uberti got in the way of the shot.
Hickory (0-0-1, 3-3-2 Region 2) had an opportunity to put the game way at the start of the first overtime. Lukas Jones had the ball yards from the goal. He elevated his shot, but Sharon senior Liam Klingensmith jumped up to deflect the shot and force a corner kick.
"You could see the uniforms were all dirty, scraped up," Sharon head coach Sean Courtemanche said.
Goalies for both teams took chances playing loose balls in the open field. And they also saw their share of traffic form in the box, but they managed to give their offenses a shot. Aleksei DoBosh had five saves for the Tigers. Matthew Maitland made four stops for the Hornets.
The Hornets also had a couple chances with half the net wide open. Jones missed a shot wide left with 5:45 remaining in the first overtime, and Logan Gordon also pulled one wide in the final minutes of double overtime.
Hickory head coach Mike Pascarella said his team needed to work to create more scoring chances. He added that they didn't win the middle-third of the field.
"I think Sharon brought a little more intensity than we did," Pascarella said. "They won the 50/50 balls, and we certainly didn't apply what should have been an advantage with our skill."
The Hornets are 1-0-1 after dropping back-to-back games against Erie Central Tech and Mercer. The Tigers, meanwhile, had a three-game winning streak snapped with the tie.
The two teams will meet again in Hermitage on Oct. 6.
"Our kids came in hyped up, ready to go and more focused then I've ever seen them," Courtemanche said. "To play a very, very good team with a lot of talent and experience, and play them to a tie was a huge accomplishment for us.
"We would have loved to of had the win, but those guys fought with every little piece of their heart today. And to get a tie out of that was a huge, huge win for us."
