GROVE CITY – The Hickory softball team put up one crooked number after another on Wednesday afternoon. Each frame saw the lead grow larger and larger.
The high run total was nothing new for the Hornets. They're bats were on a roll, and that continued in a 22-2 win at Memorial Park in Grove City.
"Before tonight, we were at .445 (batting average)," Hickory head coach Will Zachrich said. "It's continually climbing, and I hope it stays climbing the rest of the way through from here on out."
The Hornets (10-3 Region 4, 10-5) led 7-2 by the end of the first inning. Then the defense fell apart for Grove City.
The Eagles (1-8 R4, 1-13) committed five errors in the second inning, giving more opportunities to the Hornets. Hickory capitalized with a 12-run second to expand the lead to 19-2.
Hickory's bats stayed hot in the third, but the players were told to take their foot off the gas. Twice the Hornets purposefully left third base early – late in the second and third innings – triggering an out by the field umpire.
"We kinda held up a little bit when we were hitting doubles. We weren't stealing so much late in the game," Zachrich said.
Madey Myers, Kaelyn Fustos and Brooke Black each finished with four RBIs for the Hornets. Olivia Schneider drove in three runs, Hallie Miller and Madi Reardon both had two RBIs and Mya Jewell and Maddie Trimboli each drove in one.
Myers and Fustos hit home runs, with Myers' going over the left-field fence and Fustos clearing in center. Fustos also added two doubles and three runs scored on a 4-for-4 day.
Loren Myers, Black, Reardon, Miller, Jewell and Trimboli also had one double per Hornet.
Loren Myers earned the win in the circle for Hickory. She pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. She struck out a pair before handing things over to Miller.
Miller walked a pair and allowed a hit in her scoreless inning of work.
Ava McIlwain led the Eagles with a 2-for-2 performance at the dish. She also scored a run.
Helena Wolbert reached on a walk in the first inning, and Kara Kirk drove in the pair for the Eagles' only runs of the game.
Kirk took the loss for the Eagles. She allowed 17 runs – only two earned – on 15 hits and a walk. She struck out one in 2 1/3 innings pitched in the start.
Wolbert took over in relief, but she surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
"We had a lot of routine errors," Grove City assistant coach Aryn Boyer said. "People weren't in their positions. A lot of people were sick today. It's been hard to try to fit the puzzle pieces together this year."
To make matters worse, Grove City was without head coach Samantha Uber, who missed the game due to an illness.
"We tried to battle back a little bit in the first. It just didn't seem to pan out for us," Boyer said. "We didn't completely give up. We stayed in it as long as we could."
Zachrich saw the bats get off to a slow start in the beginning of the season. The Hornets opened with still-undefeated Neshannock, followed by Mohawk and Jamestown.
Once the calendar flipped from March to April, the bats started to heat up. And they rarely stopped over the last month. In the last 12 games, the Hornets are averaging 13.5 runs per game, and they were held to single digits three times since an 11-9 loss to Jamestown on March 29.
"Once we got into our region games and saw some teams in our area, we got on a seven-game winning streak there," Zachrich said. "Probably lost one game we probably shouldn't have and then two to Jamestown, but I think right now, the bats are coming alive in the moment that we need them most."
