HERMITAGE – The members of the Hickory girls tennis team transitioned from one drill to the next at the Hickory High School tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon.
Co-head coach Joe Bender was working on doubles play like he would any other practice. But the attention to detail was a little heightened.
The Hornets were preparing for the next set of matches in the District 10 Tournament. Singles play concluded on Monday, and the focus shifted toward doubles competition.
The Region 1 champions will have three groups competing today at Westwood Racquet Club in Class 2A.
Nicolette Leonard and Abbie Bender will face Greenville's McKenna Anderle and Sylvia Novak. Kara Leonard and Jenna Missory will also have a matchup with the Trojans as they face Hollie Anderson and Megan Kelley. And Wilmington's Ami Hatch and Eleanor Furimsky will take on Hickory's Ava Spielvogle and Giada Bertolasio.
The Hornets dropped an early matchup to Wilmington. They won out the rest of the way, and Bender said that loss was a key factor in the Hornets' success.
"We had a setback this season, and I really think that it pushed our team to work harder," Abbie Bender said.
Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer said the biggest growth has come from the girls' ability to close out matches. Newmeyer and Bender said the Hornets battled throughout the season with some close matches and learned from their loss to the Greyhounds.
"It's wonderful to have the region locked up," Newmeyer said. "We finished 11-1, which is an outstanding record, and had several close matches through that run. I think as the girls got better throughout the season, they were able to close out those matches where we didn't do that in our first match against Wilmington."
Other local matches are: Grove City's Ava Dlugonski and Joella Bandi verses Wilmington's Anna Ramirez and Erin Conner, Sharon's Megan Messina and Ella Connelly facing Oil City's Emily Russell and Cassidly Sutley, Sharon's Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas against Franklin's Kilia Harris and Ariela Swem, Grove City's Jane Coulter and Emily Williams taking on Olivia Blauser and Hannah Krug from Oil City and the team of Lily Butcher and Ada Wentling from Greenville against Warren's Madalynn Perry and Sydni Cochran.
Grove City's team of Macy Matson and Cana Severson have a bye.
"Districts, it's a great opportunity to see some more fierce competition. Me and my partner, Giada, we've been working really hard together," Spielvogle said. "It's a great opportunity for us to see how far we can really go."
The District 10 Tournament will extend into next week with the 2A and 3A team championships. The Hornets will play Warren in team competition. Bender said it's "nice" to win the region outright. Last season, the Hornets split the region with Grove City.
"The girls worked hard in the offseason," Joe Bender said. "It was really quite a surprise, especially after we had a little hiccup with Wilmington early in the season. And they responded accordingly – seemed to get better and improve all the way through."
