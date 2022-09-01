NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster football coach Scott Benzel and his unit saw success last season. The Titans won the PAC for a second straight season, capping their regular season with a five-game winning streak.
Westminster saw 19 players receive all-Presidents' Athletic Conference honors for their performances on the gridiron. Fourteen of those 19 standouts return for the Titans this season, leading to high expectations for the PAC powerhouse.
The Titans were voted the favorites two win the PAC for a third straight season.
The offense begins and ends with graduate-student quarterback Cole Konieczka. The three-time All-PAC honoree completed 181-of-308 passes for 2,280 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.
Konieczka enters the season third in Westminster's record books for career passing yards (6,049) and passing touchdowns (57). With a solid season, he could pass 2009 graduate Kevin Franz's passing yards mark of 7,483 and 1989 graduate Joe Micchia's 68 touchdowns for the school records.
"Cole's been there, done that," Benzel said. "He's seen pretty much everything. That gives you a really good feeling in regards to him managing games and understanding what it takes to win at this level. And he's been a winner. He's a great leader, a good guy."
A local receiver had a breakout year for the Titans last season. Sharon graduate Tylon Eilam caught 60 passes for 835 yards receiving and eight scores last season as a sophomore. His catches and receiving yards last season rank fifth and sixth respectively in the Titans' single-season records. He earned second team all-conference honors for his 10-game performance.
The Titans lost their second-leading receiver Denny Dennison. They will rely on sophomore Jalen Washington to take some pressure off Eilam at receiver. The Orlando, Fla., native caught 22 passes for 229 yards and a TD last season.
Another young receiver also caught Benzel's eye. First-year pass catcher Jalen Royal-Eiland, a Mineral Ridge (Ohio) graduate, could also see some time in 2022.
The tight ends also have experience and talent. Chevy Dawson returns at tight end after tallying 164 receiving yards and three scores on 10 catches in 2021. Damon Maul comes back for his senior season after pulling down three TDs passes and receiving All-PAC Honorable Mention.
Ryan Gomes, last season's leading rusher, returns to New Wilmington for his senior season. He rushed for 594 yards and three touchdowns on 139 attempts last season.
Benzel said the one potential weakness early in the season could be the offensive line. The Titans saw some injuries to the big men, but they do have experience coming back.
First team All-PAC selection Gabe Cleveland returns at left tackle for his graduate season. Seniors Devin Little and Ryan Felter also return after seeing action last year. Little started the last three seasons along the interior offensive line, and Felter appeared in eight games in 2021, seeing time in the interior as well.
Benzel would like to see balance in the offense, at least in the early portion of the season. He knows running the ball will take some pressure off the O-line, but the strength of this season's offense is the skill positions.
"This is probably going to be something that's an evolving situation," Benzel said. "Hopefully by the third week, four week, there's more chemistry there. We have to prepare for that and we have to understand that."
The offense has it's share of productive players, but the defense is just as talented.
The defensive line will be led by defensive end Brayden Thimons, a 2021 All-American and PAC Defensive Player of the Year. Thimons had 65 tackles, including 16 for a loss, and nine sacks. He also had an interception for a touchdown and nine quarterback hurries.
Graduate student Tyree Reeder will bookend the defensive front with Thimons. Reeder recorded 52 tackles and 8 1/2 stops for a loss.
The linebackers have conference honorees graduate student Ian Barr and senior Jarred Kohl coming back.
Barr was tied with Thimons with 65 tackles, the third most on the team last season. He broke up three passes and forced two fumbles. Kohl recorded 51 tackles, 9 1/2 for loss, along with 1 1/2 sacks and two pass breakups.
The secondary has two young standouts looking to build on first-year success.
Kevin Wright returns to the secondary after earning second team All-PAC honors and being named the conference Newcomer of the Year in 2021. The sophomore looks to build on a four-interception, eight-pass breakup season.
Farrell graduate Bryce Butler earned conference honorable mention last year at free safety. He was tied for the PAC lead with five interceptions in his debut season. He also broke up four passes with 34 tackles.
Wright and Butler will be joined by graduate student strong safety Bryce Thomas, who earned first team all-conference honors last year. Thomas recorded a team-high 80 tackles to go with his three INTs and seven pass breakups.
"I feel good about our (defense)," Benzel said. "They've always had a lot of pride on that side of the ball, and I think they will definitely carry us here early until we get that offensive line under control."
The final standout from 2021 comes via special teams. Senior Joshua Byers will retain his position as the Titans' kicker. He was named to the conference's first team last season after converting 7 of 9 field goal attempts in his first season as the starter.
Westminster has the talent. But Benzel said the biggest concern is staying healthy throughout a competitive season.
Washington & Jefferson, Carnegie Mellon and Grove City College rounded out the top-four spots in the conference preseason poll. Benzel also expects a bounce back season from Case Western Reserve, who came in fifth in the poll.
The Titans will open their season Saturday at Delaware Valley, the 15th-ranked team in the D3football.com poll.
The Titans will open the conference schedule on Oct. 1 at Carnegie Mellon. Then they'll travel back home for games against W&J and Thiel before hitting the road again for Grove City.
"We're good. Our 22 could play with anybody. It's just the depth piece of it is going to be hard," Benzel said. "That's the key in the PAC. Who can stay healthy and get through it without losing any significant part of their rosters? Easier said then done."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.