BOYS GOLF
Region 6 Mega-Match
Hickory finished sixth out of seven schools at Monday's Region 6 Mega-Match at The Country Club in Meadville. The Hornets carded 354 in the team scores.
Ryan Brown led the Hornets with an 84. Aidan Enoch shot an 88, Luke Ference had a 90 and Owen Hamelly wasn't far behind with a 92.
Cathedral Prep's Breckin Taylor was the medalist, shooting a 74. Cathedral Prep finished first in the team scores with a 313.
Erie (335) was second, McDowell (341) came in third, Warren (345) was fourth, Meadville (348) came in fifth, Hickory was sixth and Corry (377) rounded out the team scores.
Cathedral Prep: Taylor 74, Thompson 77, Eastbourn 81, Costa 81.
Erie: Westfall 81, Nadzam 82, Williams 86, Nicklas 86.
McDowell: Ferretti 75, Mucha 84, Paris 90, Delsandro 82.
Warren: Damore 81, Blum 83, Becker 88, Berdine 93.
Meadville: Gilberto 84, Mahoney 87, Pandolph 88, Burgess 89.
Hickory: Brown 84, Enoch 88, Ference 90, Hamelly 92, Scott 95.
Corry: James 79, Swartzfager 90, Davis 103, Mineo 105.
Region 6 standings: Cathedral Prep 35, McDowell 28, Erie 26, Warren 21, Hickory 13, Meadville 11, Corry 6.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY
• Sharpsville 3, Hickory 1 – At Hickory High School, the Blue Devils took the final two sets to improve to 1-1 on the season. Sharpsville won 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14.
Sharpsville: Chasie Fry led the Devils with 16 kills, 13 points and 35 digs. Lillian Morrison had 11 digs and five kills. Bella Ritenour had 10 kills and 22 points, Breanna Hanley recorded 10 kills 15 digs and 12 points, Paige Doyle finished with 13 digs and Ryleigh Fry tallied 36 assists.
SATURDAY
Sharpsville went 3-3 during the Fort LeBeouf tournament. The Devils won matches against Warren, Fairview and Girard. The lost to Corry, Seneca and Fort LeBeouf. Bella Ritenour led the way with 20 kills, 13 digs, 12 points and seven blocks. Breanna Hanley finished with 23 kills, 32 digs and 10 points. Chaise Fry recorded 19 kills, 30 digs, 30 points and 12 aces. Ryleigh Fry had 55 assists and 20 digs, and Paige Doyle added 18 points and 16 digs.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BOYS GOLF
• Sharon vs. West Middlesex on Thursday has been canceled.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Corry at Mercer from Monday was changed to Oct. 19.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory at Greenville on Sept. 22 has changed to 4 p.m.
