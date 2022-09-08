GIRLS GOLF
Tam O'Shanter High School Invitational
The Hickory girls golf team claimed the 2022 Tam O'Shanter High School Invitational on Thursday after compiling a team score of 235.
Sasha Petrochko was the leading scorer for the Hornets, finishing third individually with a 73. Luciana Masters was right behind her in fourth with a 78. Ava Liburdi came in seventh for Hickory with an 84, and Ava Miklos carded a 91 to complete the Hornets' scoring.
West Middlesex finished ninth with a 309 and Grove City came in 15th with a 349 to round out the Mercer County teams.
Kate Sowers was the top local individual. The West Middlesex product was the runner-up after shooting a 71, two strokes behind North East's Anna Swan. Maya Mourtacos and Kylie Kimpan each had a 119, and KK Leonard shot 120 for the Big Reds.
Annie Arnold led the way for Grove City, shooting a 108. Emily McIlwain carded an 119, Elle Myford had a 122 and Emily Sindlinger recorded a 134.
Reynolds only had two golfers, Zoey Stern and Anna Harpst, so the Raiders were not added to the team scores. Stern shot an 88 and Harpst carded a 95.
GIRLS TENNIS
* Hickory 5, Oil City 0 - At the Hickory High Tennis Center, the Hornets (4-1, 4-1) rolled in the Region 1 encounter. Hickory won 60 of the 65 games.
Singles: Nicolette Leonard def. Emily Russell, 6-0, 6-1; Abbie Bender def. Cassidy Sutley, 6-0, 6-0; Liv Gingras def. Kylee Copley, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Giada Bertolasio-Ava Spielvogle def. Breanna Terwilliger-Madison Stephens, 6-0, 6-1; Kara Leonard-Jenna Missory def. Olivia Blauser-Natalie Arnick, 6-0, 6-0.
"As we near the end of the first half of region play, I feel our team is really starting to play strategically by having a better grasp of what shots to hit during various game situations, and more importantly, what shots not to hit based on their court positioning," said Hickory co-coach Ed Newmeyer. "It's great to see these results from the girls' hard work in practice being executed in match situations."
* Sharon 5, Franklin 0 - At Buhl Park, coach Julie Norris' Tigers fell just four games short of a complete Region 1 sweep over Franklin.
Singles: Megan Messina def. Alyssa Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Ella Connelly def. Leaha Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Wallace def. Alex Nardozzi, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas def. Arielle Swem-Kilia Harris, 6-2, 6-1; Rachel Lewis-Abbey Baron (S) won by forfeit.
BOYS SOCCER
• Neshannock 8, Kennedy Catholic 0 – In Hermitage Wednesday, Zach Budek made 25 saves for the Golden Eagles. Neshannock names were not provided to KC.
GIRLS SOCCER
* Kennedy Catholic 1, Sharon 0 - At Tiger Stadium Wednesday, coach Chris Stanisky's Region 1 Golden Eagles edged Region 2 Sharon.
Deep in the second half, KC's Jade Nguyen broke through Sharon's defense and connected with Vivane Gaillard, who fired th eball into the corner of the Tigers' goal for the 1-0 lead.
KC then held off a number of fierce attempts by Sharon to tie the game.
* Mohawk 18, Sharpsville 0 - At Bessemer, Madisyn Cole scored four goals to lift the Lady Warriors to the win.
Alexa Kadilak was next with three goals for Mohawk, while Natalie Quear and Elizabeth Whippo added two apiece. Lexi Brown, Lydia Cole, Ava Ernst, Hailey Hudak, Ava Nulph, Ariana Smiley and Savanna Yates tallied one goal each.
Madisyn Cole and Quear assisted on four goals each, and Yates contributed a pair of helpers. Brown, Hudak, Kadilak, Ava Nulph, Amara Puglia and Smiley notched one assist each.
Abi Boehning made two saves to earn the shutout.
