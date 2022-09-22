BOYS SOCCER
TUESDAY
• Sharpsville 6, Commodore Perry 0 – Rylan Piccirilli scored three goals and an assist to lead the Blue Devils. It was the second game in row that Piccirilli finished with a hat trick.
Liam Campbell scored twice for Sharpsville, and Gregg Marsteller added the other goal.
Jack Leipheimer and Michiah Lenzi both saw time at goalkeeper for the Blue Devils. Leipheimer had seven saves while Lenzi recorded five. Commodore Perry stats were not submitted.
VOLLEYBALL
WEDNESDAY
• Lakeview 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 – The Sailors cruised to victory in straight sets. They won 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
KC: Brooke Kirkpatrick had eight digs, five assists and four aces to lead the Golden Eagles. Faith Clayton had six assists and three digs, Lydia Grove recorded five digs and four kills and Alaina Suhar finished with seven digs and three aces. Lakeview: Stats were not reported.
TUESDAY
• Kennedy Catholic 3, Commodore Perry 1 – After falling in the first set, the Golden Eagles took the final three for the victory. Kennedy Catholic won 26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
KC: Alaina Suhar led the Golden Ealges with seven kills, six digs, five aces, two blocks and an assist. Alan Utlak had eight kills, Faith Clayton recorded 15 assists and six digs, Brooke Kirkpatrick added 13 assists, six digs and three aces and Lydia Grove finished with 11 kills and seven digs. CP: Stats were not reported.
