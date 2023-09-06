GIRLS GOLF
Hickory won the Tam O'Shanter High School Girls Invitational in dominant fashion.
The Hornets combined to shoot 239, with Cathedral Prep finishing second with a 280 – 41 strokes behind. Mercyhurst Prep was third (281), Columbiana was fourth (303) and West Middlesex came in fifth (305). Grove City finished eighth (326) as the only other local team.
Sasha Petrochko took the top individual spot with a 71. Lucana Master was third with an 81, and Madey Meyers shot an 87, the final official score for the Hornets.
West Middlesex's Kate Sowers was the runner-up after shooting 76. Reagan Diaz was second among the Big Reds with a 111, and Lila Kimmel shot a 118.
Reynolds' Zoey Stern tied Cassidy Conn of Fort LeBeouf with an 87. Conn was the fifth-place finisher and Stern came in sixth.
For Grove City, Emily McIwain led the way with a 105, Annie Arnold shot a 109 and Elle Myford had a 112.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 4, West Middlesex 2 – At West Middlesex High School, Gabriel Davis and Johnathan Young each scored for the Big Reds. Dylan Barnes earned an assist on Davis' goal.
Benjamin Erb stopped 14 shots for West Middlesex.
GIRLS SOCCER
TUESDAY
• Keystone 6, Sharpsville 5 (OT) – In South Pymantuning, Keystone beat the Blue Devils on with eight seconds left in overtime.
Macie Steiner scored four goals to lead the Sharpsville attack. Myleigh McCormick added one goal, and Tori Haroldson and Steiner each had an assist.
• Mercer 2, Slippery Rock 0 – At Slippery Rock, Lauren Chess and Madison Parker both scored for the Mustangs in the win. And Taylor Pears had assists on both goals, and Maddie Jewell had the shutout in net.
Slippery Rock stats were not reported.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Jamestown 3, Lakeview 0 – At Jamestown High School, The Muskies won in straight sets to earn their first win of the season. They topped the Sailors 25-14, 25-17, 25-10.
Lakeview: Stats not reported by press deadline.
Jamestown: Madilyn Enterline led the Muskies with three points, five kills, and three digs, and Beth Arnett added five points and two aces. Alayna Cadman registered five points with one ace two blocks and four digs, Hannah Hart had four points, three kills and two digs. Sophia Hart finished with two kills, a pair of blocks and four digs.
JV: Lakeview 20-25, 25-17, 15-6.
• Union 3, Sharpsville 2 – At Sharpsville High School, Union battled back after falling behind to take the final three sets. Union beat the Blue Devils 16-25, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6.
Sharpsville: Lillian Morrison led the Blue Devils with 11 points, 14 digs and three blocks, and Ryleigh Fry had 25 assists and 11 points. Emma Brest added 13 kills and 11 points, Mia Sarchet had 10 kills and Jordan Brest had 15 points.
JV: Union 25-4, 24-26, 15-11.
TUESDAY
• Wilmington 3, Reynolds 0 – At Wilmington High School, the Greyhounds took down the Raiders in straight sets for their first win of the season. Wilmington won 25-4, 25-20, 25-20.
Reynolds: Annie Loposky led the Raiders with seven points, nine assists, three digs and an ace. Kylie McAdoo had 11 digs and four points, Rylee Gearhart contributed four kills and two blocks.
Wilmington (1-2): Lettie Mahle finshed with 16 points, and Makenna Black had six kills and three points. Jenna Whiting recorded 11 digs, 15 assists and five points, Loghan Kollar had 14 digs, Kayah Brewer finished with five kills and four blocks, Ellie Cullen had six points, Macy Gardner tallied three kills and Kyla Baney had five points and four digs while Charlie Black had four assists.
JV: Wilmington 25-19, 25-17.
GIRLS GOLF
TAM O'SHANTER GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
Team Scores: Hickory 239, Cathedral Prep 280, Mercyhurst Prep 281, Columbiana 303, West Middlesex 305, South Fayette 308, Meadville 315, Grove City 326, Poland 330, McDowell 337, Erie 371, CASH 403.
Hickory: Petrochko 71, Masters 81, Meyers 87.
Cathedral Prep: Armanini 93, Williams 93, Morgan 94.
MP: Caryl 86, Fuss 90, Eastman 105.
Columbiana: Mantean 97, Jackson 102, Banner 104.
WM: Sowers 76, Diaz 111, Kimmel 118.
S. Fayette: Ces. Pasateri 98, Cel. Pasateri 105, Mendenhall 105.
Meadville: Hart 100, Hefner 106, Ross 109.
GC: McIwain 105, Arnold 109, Myford 112.
Poland: Gordon 109, Kapic 109, Loftus 112.
McDowell: Hoffman 111, Russo 111, Forne 115.
Erie: Berdis 104, Gabbard 130, Garner 137.
CASH: Barth 131, Vasquez 136, Durkin 136.
