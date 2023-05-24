SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
• Iroquois 6, West Middlesex 2 – At Allegheny College in Meadville, the second-seeded Braves defeated the third-seeded Reds on Wednesday in the D-10 semifinals.
West Middlesex took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Ava Gilmore walked, advanced to second base on a groundout by Kadence Leonard, reached third on a passed ball, and scored on an error.
Iroquois went up 2-1 in the bottom of the second on back-to-back doubles by Phoenix Thomas and Karina Reichard and an RBI single by Alayzha McCray.
The Reds tied the game 2-all in the top of the third when Harper Nickel hit a sac fly to score Gilmore, who led off the inning with a single.
Iroquois answered in the bottom half of the inning to go up 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Grace Abel. She drove in Sydney Proper, who had singled.
The Braves took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning. Proper singled and reached second base on an error. Fiona Yelkovich reached base on a dropped third strike while Proper advanced to third. Yelkovich stole second base before Baelyn Randolph ripped a two-run double.
Iroquois went up 6-2 in the sixth frame. Mila Gehrlein-Carpenter led off the inning with a double and reached third on a groundout by Thomas. She scored on an RBI groundout by Reichard.
West Middlesex stranded a runner on third base in both the first and third innings and stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth.
Thomas fired a complete-game two-hitter for Iroquois. She struck out five batters and issued six walks.
Randolph and Reichard both doubled and drove in two runs for the Braves, Gehrlein-Carpenter and Thomas doubled, McCray singled and drove in a run, Proper contributed two singles, and Abele had an RBI.
Gilmore and Kylie Kimpan singled for West Middlesex and Nickel had an RBI.
Kaylee Long pitched for the Reds. She fanned 10 batters, only issued one walk, and gave up seven hits.
Iroquois faces top-seeded Cambridge Springs in the District 10 championship game on Monday at Penn State Behrend. Cambridge Springs beat fourth-seeded Cochranton, 2-0, in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
• Cathedral Prep 15, Hickory 3 – At Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, Hickory's inaugural season came to a close.
In the program's first playoff game, the Hornets (3-15) couldn't stop the Ramblers' offense.
For Cathedral Prep (12-6), Charles McBrier scored four goals, and Lohan Mastrian and Owen Callaghan each scored three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.