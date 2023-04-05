BASEBALL
• Greenville 9, Kennedy Catholic 0 – At Hermitage, Jack Strausser fired a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and five walks as the Trojans shut out the Golden Eagles.
Strausser and Soren Hedderick had two singles each and an RBI, Nick Solderich doubled, ripped two singles and drove in a pair of runs, and Brandon Stubert singled and had two RBIs.
Nick Ondo, Marcus Gunn and Remington Hart singled for Kennedy Catholic.
Ondo (two innings) and Hart split time on the mound for the Golden Eagles. They combined on seven strikeouts, six walks, and gave up nine hits.
• Slippery Rock 8, Grove City 3 – At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, a pair of four-run innings powered Slippery Rock past the rival Eagles.
Slippery Rock led 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning, but Grove City made it a one-run game in the fifth. Another four runs in the sixth pushed the game out of reach for the Rockets.
Sal Mino hit a two-run home run for Slippery Rock. Lucas Allison doubled with two RBIs, and Nick Kingerski singled and drove in a pair. Nolan Darr singled with an RBI, and Ryan Double doubled and singled.
Dylan Gordon earned the win with 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball. Gordon struck out three and walked a pair with five hits. Austan Runtas pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out three.
Michael Earman took the loss for Grove City. Earman allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Caden Wade pitched two innings of relief with four runs allowed on four hits and a walk. And Ethan Orr took the mound in the seventh, pitching a scoreless inning with one hit and one walk and two strikeouts.
Kamden Martin homered for the Eagles and drove in a pair. Hayden McCreadle singled thrice and Wade single twice with one RBI.
• Titusville 3, Hickory 2 – In Titusville, the Rockets trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mason Titus' two-run single gave the hosts the lead.
Tyson Djakovich took the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Luca Bertolasio hit a two-run home run for the Hornets on the first pitch of his at-bat in the first. Also at the plate for the Hornets, DJ Donatelli and Luke Ference each recorded a two-hit day.
Kam Mong went 2 for 2 at the plate for the Rockets.
Hunter Thomas earned the win for Titusville. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine in five innings.
• West Middlesex 18, Jamestown 6 – In Jamestown, the Big Reds scored at least one run in every inning.
Blaze Knight went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Devin Gruver, Gio Rococi, Kyle Gilson and Luke Rupert each drove in two apiece. Tyler Blanton, Devyn Bell and Gavin Rose each had one RBI.
Blanton and Knight both went 2 for 3 at the plate, and Bowen Briggs scored three runs. Knight, Rococi, Gilson and Blanton each doubled.
Gilson earned the win for the Big Reds (2-2 Region 1, 2-2). He allowed one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out six in four innings pitched. Rococi allowed five runs on four hits and struck out four in two innings of relief.
Cam Keyser took the loss for the Muskies (0-4 Region 1, 0-5). He didn't record an out before allowing seven runs on two hits and three walks.
Cole Ternent doubled and drove in two for Jamestown. Connor Doebereiner also doubled, and Aaron Slifka, Troy College, Colt Smith and Keyser each drove in a run.
• Wilmington 6, Mercer 5 – At Brandy Springs Park, the Greyhounds trailed 5-4 but battled back to retake the lead on a two-run triple by Hunter Jones.
Jones was also the winning pitcher for the visitors. He struck out three in three hitless innings for the Hounds (4-0 Region 1, 4-0). At the plate, Jones finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Brodie Dewberry and Colby Lewis each singled and drove in a run, and Rocky Serafino doubled and singled in three at-bats.
Tyler Mikulin got the start for Wilmington. He allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. He fanned three in four innings.
Troy Bachman took the loss. He allowed six runs – two earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks. He struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings of work. Lincoln Saracco struck out two and allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
For the Mustangs' offense, Bachman singled three times with two driven in, and Ayden Ryhal singled with an RBI. Jake Mattocks and Evan Julock each drove in a run, and Ben Godfrey doubled.
SOFTBALL
• Hickory 11, Titusville 1 – At Hermitage, Lydia Hallas fired a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks as the Hornets rolled past the Rockets.
At the plate, Hallas belted a home run, singled and drove in three runs while Loren Myers ripped three singles and had three RBIs.
Also for Hickory, Hallie Miller hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, Mya Jewell doubled and had an RBI and Jordyn Hanzelka singled and drove in a run.
Jordan Wynn was tagged with the loss for Titusville. She had eight strikeouts, eight walks and gave up 10 hits.
Marissa Warner led the Rockets at the plate with an RBI double.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELATIONS
• The Lakeview-Sharpsville baseball game was postponed on Wednesday until Friday at 1 p.m. The Blue Devils lead 6-4 in the third inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.