BOYS BASKETBALL
• Fairview 48, Sharon 42 – At Sharon High School, visiting Fairview had a big fourth quarter to push the game out of reach. The Tigers (3-3) led 28-27 before Fairview (2-3) outscored 21-14 in the final eight minutes.
For Fairview, John Seyboldt scored 16 points and Zach Scott added 15. Archie Murphey finished with 10 points.
The Sharon offense ran through Derek Douglas, who led all scorers with 21 points. He was the only double-digit scorer for the Tigers.
Mister Ham tallied eight points and Lamont Austin scored seven.
• West Middlesex 63, Wilmington 46 – In New Wilmington, the Big Reds pulled away by outscoring Wilmington 19-8 in the second quarter. Luke Mild led the way with eight of his 20 points in the period.
West Middlesex (3-2) got production out of forward Preston Richie, who scored a game-high 25 points. John Partridge added nine points off three 3-pointers.
For Wilmington (0-5), Anthony Reed led the Greyhounds with 17 points. Ben Miller tallied eight points and Colin Hill added six.
WRESTLING
• Grove City 59, Mercer 15 – At Mercer, the Eagles earned bonus points in all their victories over Route 58 rival Mercer in their season-opener.
Hudson Hohman (121), Cody Hamilton (145), Ian McCreary (160) and Anthony Davis (114) earned pins for Grove City, while returning state medalist Hunter Hohman (172) earned a third-period technical fall.
For Mercer, Colin Wise (139) and Jace Angermeier (152) had falls.
BOYS BASKETBALLFAIRVIEW 14 8 5 21 48
SHARON 7 9 12 14 42
FAIRVIEW – Seyboldt 7-1-3-16, Frazao 1-0-0-3, Scott 6-3-4-15, Chevalier 0-0-3-0, Murphey 5-0-0-10, Work 0-0-0-0, Campoli 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Seyboldt 1, Frazao 1. Totals: 21-4-10-48.
SHARON – Ham 4-0-3-8, Austin 2-1-2-7, Douglas 7-6-7-21, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Fromm 0-0-0-0, Piccirilli 2-0-1-4, Schenker 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Austin 2, Douglas 1. Totals: 16-7-13-42.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 15 19 14 15 63
WILMINGTON 12 8 13 13 46
WEST MIDDLESEX – Mild 4-11-18-20, Knight 0-0-0-0, Stover 3-0-0-6, Bender 1-0-0-3, Preston 10-5-5-25, Partridge 3-0-2-9, Shrawder 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Partridge 3, Bender 1, Mild 1. Totals: 21-16-25-63.
WILMINGTON – Miller 4-0-1-8, Wilson 1-0-0-3, Hill 2-1-4-6, Book 1-0-0-3, Reed 5-6-6-17, Zehetner 0-0-0-0, Brockner 2-1-2-5, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Nagel 2-0-2-4, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Wilson 1, Hill 1, Book 1, Reed 1.
––––––
WRESTLINGGROVE CITY 59, MERCER 15107 – Wolbert (GC) forfeit
114 – Davis (GC) pinned Signs, 0:43
121 – Hud. Hohman (GC) pinned Martin, 2:26
127 – Naser (GC) forfeit
133 – Ca. Wise (M) dec. Schell, 2-0
139 – Co. Wise (M) pinned Bubenheim, 0:32
145 – Hamilton (GC) pinned Hites, 0:15
152 – Angermeier (M) pinned Garzarelli, 4:46
160 – McCreary (GC) pinned Michael, 4:48
172 – Hun. Hohman (GC) tech fall Hoffman, 21-6 (4:57)
189 – Hackwelder (GC) forfeit
215 – Navarro (GC) forfeit
285 – Boland (GC) forfeit
