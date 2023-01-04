BOYS BASKETBALL• Jamestown 73, Cochranton 65 - At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, the Region 1 Muskies (5-3) rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to West Middlesex with a win over the Cards (2-7) of Region 3.
Cochranton led 37-31 at halftime, but Jamestown posted a 20-11 scoring edge in the third quarter and 22-17 in the fourth.
Cameron Keyser rifled in 27 points to lead Jamestown. Keyser went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Muskies were 21-of-25 from the charity stripe. Keyser now has 1,193 career points. The all-time program leaders are Mark Shannon (1,351 points, 1980 graduate) and Joe Herrmann (1,289, 2004).
Seamus Ford added 18 points for Jamestown and Carter Williams scored 13.
Walker Carroll scored 21 for Cochranton, which buried 10 treys in the game, Landon Homa bucketed 15, and Chase Miller 11.
• Union 62, Slippery Rock 38 – In New Castle, the Rockets fell to 3-5 as the Scotties stayed undefeated.
Union improved to 9-0 after a 22-point performance from Matt Stanley. Peyton Lombardo added 17 points.
For the Rockets, John Sabo had 10 points, Dillon Gordon had nine and Jacob Wolak chipped in seven.
WRESTLING• Meadville 34, Hickory 29 – The Bulldogs and Hornets went back and forth, but the heavyweight bouts determined the winner.
Rhoan Woodrow and Ian Whistler each picked up victories for Meadville in 215 and 285, respectively. Woodrow pinned Jacob Rodgers at the 22-second mark while Whistler pinned Noah Schmitt at 16 seconds.
Yuri Figueroa (172) and Connor Saylor (145) each earned pins. Ty Holland (189) earned a 6-0 decision over Ty Tidball, and Mike Reardon (132) and Dylan O’Brien (120) claimed major decisions. Reardon beat Alex Kinder 13-4, and O’Brien won 18-5 over Caleb Anderson.
• Reynolds 56, Grove City 11 - At Grove City, coach Casey Taylor’s Raiders captured four of the first seven matches and closed out the dual meet with five pins and a technical fall in the Region 1 win over the Eagles.
Angelo Lomonte (107), Waylon Waite (114), Greyden Gustas (127), Logan Zagorski (139), Louie DeJulia (152), Brayden McCloskey (189), Kolton Wilkinson (215), and Casey Resek (285) won by fall for Reynolds.
Also for the Raiders, Louie Gill won by tech fall at 121 pounds and Chase Bell won by decision at 133.
Hunter Hohman (160) and Alex Hackwelder (172) posted major decision wins for Grove City and Cody Hamilton won by decision at 145 pounds.
HOCKEY
Neshannock 9, Central Valley 2 – At Hess Ice Rink, Giovanni Valentine and Micah DeJulia (Hickory High) led the Lancer attack with two goals and two assists each. NIck Bucci, Kent Jones (Hickory), Jake Fabricant (Grove City), John Moniodes and Zach Presnar tallied goals for Neshannock.
Presnar’s goal was his first varsity goal. Marcello Cerasi added three helpers while Valentine, DeJullia and Brian McConahy added two assists each. Moniodes, Jones, Brady Ligoure and Chris Johns also added an assist each. Nolan Wilson turned away 17 Warrior shots to earn the win in goal for Neshannock.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) announced their All Star Teams this week and the Lancers will be represented by DeJulia and Jones both Hickory and goalie Gavin Renick of Grove City. This years All Star game is slated for Jan. 29 at noon at Robert Morris.
BOYS BASKETBALLCOCHRANTON 14 23 11 17 65
JAMESTOWN 18 13 20 22 73
COCHRANTON - D.Carroll 3-0-0-9, Matt 1-0-0-2, Homa 5-2-2-15, Miller 4-3-5-11, J.Rynd 1-0-0-2, W.Carroll 8-1-1-21, B.Rynd 2-1-4-5. 3-pt. goals: W.Carroll 4, D.Carroll 3, Homa 3. Totals: 24-7-12-65.
JAMESTOWN - Hill 2-2-3-7, Planavsky 1-2-4-4, Ford 6-4-4-18, Ternent 0-2-3-2, Keyser 7-11-12-27, Williams 6-0-0-13, Popielarcheck 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Ford 2, Keyser 2, Hill 1, Williams 1. Totals: 23-21-25-73.
------
SLIPPERY ROCK 10 11 4 13 38
UNION 7 19 23 13 62
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 1-0-0-2, Sabo 3-4-6-10, Gordon 3-3-4-9, Stabryla 0-0-0-0, Wolak 3-1-2-7, Book 2-0-0-5, Pyle 1-0-0-2, Kovacik 0-0-0-0, Grossman 0-0-0-0, Parson 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Book 1. Totals: 14-9-14-38.
UNION – Gettings 0-0-0-0, L. Stanley 2-0-0-5, Booker 2-0-1-4, M. Stanley 7-6-7-22, Taylor 0-0-0-0, Thomas 5-0-0-10, Eckert 0-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-2-2, Johnke 0-0-0-0, Galmarini 0-0-0-0, Wynn 0-0-0-0, Blakley 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-0-0-2, Lombardo 6-0-0-17, Porter 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lombardo 5, M. Stanley 2, L. Stanley 1. Totals: 24-6-10-62.
JV: Union 49, Slippery Rock 38
WRESTLINGREYNOLDS 56, GROVE CITY 11127 - Greyden Gustas (R) pinned Conner Naser, 1:53; 133 - Chase Bell (R) dec. Will Schell, 8-2; 139 - Logan Zagorski (R) pinned Hunter McElroy, :21; 145 – Cody Hamilton (GC) dec. Tino Gentile, 6-2; 152 – Louie DeJulia (R) pinned Dom Garzelli, 1:18; 160 – Hunter Hohman (GC) maj. dec. Vito Gentile, 17-6; 172 - Alex Hackwelder (GC) maj. dec. Rocky Floch, 14-6; 189 - Brayden McCloskey (R) pinned Nolan Renick, 4:24; 215 - Kolton Wilkinson (R) pinned Adan Navarro, 4:55; 285 - Casey Resek (R) pinned Mason Boland, 3:55; 107 - Angelo Lomonte (R) pinned Hudson Wolbert, 3:22; 114 - Waylon Waite (R) pinned Anthony Davis, :29; 121 - Louie Gill (R) tech. fall Hudson Hohman, 16-0, 3:09.
------
MEADVILLE 34, HICKORY 29107 - Brody Bishop (H) forfeit; 114 - Ben Fuller (M) major dec. Tyler Boyle, 16-4; 121 - Dylan O’Brien (H) major dec. Caleb Anderson, 18-5; 127 - Stephen Ernst (M) dec. Logan Rodgers, 8-5; 133 - Mike Reardon (H) major dec. Alex Kinder, 13-4; 139 — Jacoby Thompson (M) pinned Logan Kent, 3:45; 145 – Connor Saylor (H) pinned Connor Keams, 0:31; 152 – Ryder Say (M) dec. Adam Myers, 8-4; 160 – Brighton Anderson (M) pinned Landen Lee, 1:46; 172 - Yuri Figueroa (H) pinned Alaric Jones, 1:35; 189 - Ty Holland (H) dec. Ty Tidball, 6-0; 215 - Rhoan Woodrow (M) pinned Jacob Rodgers, 0:22; 285 – Ian Whistler (M) pinned Noah Schmitt, 0:16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.