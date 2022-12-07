BOYS BASKETBALL
• Greenville 60, Sharpsville 44 – In Greenville, the Trojans outscoring Sharpsville 38-19 in the second half. The game was tight in the first half with the Blue Devils leading 25-22 at halftime.
Greenville's Logan Lentz led all scorers with 24 points. Lentz powered the Trojans (2-0) offense with 17 second-half points.
Mason Vannoy added 11 points, Soren Heddrick scored 10 and Noah Philson finished with nine.
For the Blue Devils (0-3), Liam Campbell finished with a team-high 15 points while Braden Scarvel added 14 and Luke Distler recorded seven.
• George Junior Republic 53, Commodore Perry 44 – At Commodore Perry, George Junior picked up its first win of the season. George Junior didn't attempt a free throw in the win.
Marquis Gas led GJR with 19 points, Kenntrel Thompson scored 11 and Josh Liddy added nine.
For the Panthers (0-3), Christian Saxe led the way with 17 points and Kyle Stringert added 16. They were the only double-digit scorers for Commodore Perry.
GEO. JUNIOR 12 15 13 13 53
COMM. PERRY 9 11 14 10 44
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Gas 9-0-0-19, Liddy 3-0-0-9, Gist 4-0-0-2, Jackson 1-0-0-2, Baynes 1-0-0-2, Robinson 1-0-0-2, Thompson 4-0-0-11. 3-pt. goals: Thompson 3, Liddy 3, Gas 1. Totals: 23-0-0-53.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 3-0-0-7, Saxe 7-3-5-17, Philson 1-0-0-2, Stringert 7-2-5-16, Furey 1-0-0-2, Malone 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Bell 1. Totals: 19-5-12-44.
SHARPSVILLE 11 14 8 11 44
GREENVILLE 12 10 19 19 60
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-0-0-0, Levis 1-1-4-3, DeJulia 0-0-0-0, Distler 2-1-2-7, Scarvel 3-8-11-14, O'Neil 0-0-0-0, Staunch 2-1-2-5, Campbell 7-0-0-15. 3-pt. goals: Distler 2, Campbell 1. Totals: 15-11-21-44.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 1-0-1-2, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Lentz 7-9-14-24, Cano 1-0-0-2, Hedderick 4-0-0-10, Vannoy 4-2-2-11. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 2, Lentz 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 22-12-19-60.
