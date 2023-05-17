BASEBALL
• Hickory 13, Slippery Rock 8 (10 innings) – At Slippery Rock, never count out a champion.
Trailing 8-2 and down to their final five outs, the Hornets (10-4, 13-4) scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings off Rocket relievers to send the game to extra innings and ended the game with a 5-run 10th inning to claim the Region 2 championship outright.
"This year has been hell on the heart, but there's no give up in these kids," second-year Hickory coach Chris Manzo said. "They fought to the very end and came back. I couldn't be prouder of them."
The league title is Hickory's third straight, sixth in nine years and 21st overall.
"We reached goal Number 1 by being the region champs," Manzo said. "Now, we have to get ready for the playoffs. We have to go one at a time. There's no looking ahead to the future or a District 10 title. First game's first and we'll go from there."
After being kept largely at bay over the game's first five innings by Slippery Rock starter Dylan Gordon, the Hornets' offense mixed timely hitting with erratic pitching from the Rockets' bullpen over the game's final five innings to stun their hosts.
With Gordon on the bench to start the sixth, Slippery Rock reliever Ryan Double walked back-to-back batters before allowing Luca Bertolasio change the tenor of the game with a three-run blast over the left-field fence. One out later, Johnny Leedham followed his lead sending a rocket to nearly the same spot to pull the Hornets to within 8-6.
In the top of the seventh with runners on first and second with two away, Hickory appeared to have run out of magic when Bertolasio hit a grounder to short, but a short-hopped throw gave the Hornets new life.
D.J. Donatelli – who limited the Rockets to four hits and struck out five in five innings of relief of Tyson Djakovich to pick up the win – doubled to right field to score pinch runner Parker Hilliard and Connor Stoyer to send the game into extra innings.
After neither team did much offensively in the eighth and ninth innings. The Hornets wasted little time, putting the game away by sending 10 batters to plate and scoring five runs on five hits and a pair of walks. Djakovich (two) and Joey Cidila (one) had RBIs in the inning for Hickory.
After the Rockets opened the scoring on Brett Galcik's two-out double in the bottom of the first, the Hornets took a 2-1 in the top of the second on when Tanner Turosky scored on a delayed double steal and Bertolasio singled home Luke Ference.Slippery Rock charged back in the bottom of the third, taking a 5-2 lead on a Sal Mineo RBI single and a three-run shot from Brett Galcik.
The Rockets tacked on three more runs in the fifth on a two-run double from Gordon – who eventually scored his club's final run on a wild pitch.
Offensively, Hickory was led by Bertolasio's 3-for-6 effort and four RBIs, Donatelli's single, double and two RBIs and Leedham's home run, double and RBI.
For Slippery Rock (8-6, 11-6), Galcik went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, while Nick Kingerski and Mineo each ripped a pair of singles. Gordon scattered two runs on two hits and five walks over five innings, while striking out four. – Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Wilmington 11, Kennedy Catholic 0 (5 inn.) – At Hermitage, Tyler Mikulin fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks as the Hounds (11-5, 13-6) rolled in the Region 1 contest.
Garrett Heller led Wilmington at the plate with two doubles, a single, and two RBIs. Rocky Serafino tripled, doubled, and drove in a run, and Mikulin doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Also for the Hounds, Ben Miller tripled, Brodie Dewberry doubled and singled, and Sam Mistretta and Shane Book both contributed two singles and drove in a run.
Nick Ondo went the distance on the mound for Kennedy Catholic (1-15, 1-16). He fanned six hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Remington Hart doubled for the Golden Eagles while Dominick Salas and Ondo singled.
• Mercer 21, Jamestown 10 – At Jamestown, the teams combined for 23 hits in the Mustangs' wild Region 1 victory over the Muskies.
Mercer took a 7-1 lead in the top of the third inning, but Jamestown plated eight runs in the bottom half to take a 9-7 advantage. The Mustangs went on to outscore the Muskies 14-1 over the final four innings.
Ethan Christie led Mercer (9-7, 9-9) at the dish with a home run, double, single, and six RBIs. Jayden Amos ripped three doubles and drove in four runs and Aedan Ryhal singled and had four RBIs.
Also for the Mustangs, Troy Bachman had an RBI double, Jake Mattocks singled twice and drove in two, Ben Godfrey hit two singles and drove in a run, and Cole Fisher contributed an RBI single.
Ryhal (2 1/3 innings), Christie (1/3), and Amos pitched for Mercer. The trio combined to strike out 14 batters, issued four walks, and allowed nine hits.
Connor Doeberiener (2 1/3), Cole Ternent (two), and Aaron Slifka pitched for Jamestown (1-15, 2-16). They had six strikeouts, issued seven walks, and gave up 14 hits.
Doeberiener smacked a home run and drove in two runs for the Muskies, Ternent singled twice and had an RBI, Joseph Blanchard hit an RBI double, Slifka drove in a run, Gage Planavsky had an RBI single, Colt Smith doubled, and Cameron Keyser contributed a pair of singles.
• Sharpsville 15, Reynolds 0 (3 inn.) – At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., Jack Leipheimer fired a two-hitter and Braden Scarvel homered, doubled, and drove in six runs as the Blue Devils rolled in the Region 1 affair.
Leipheimer struck out six hitters and only issued one walk.
Gabe Titus singled twice and knocked in two runs for Sharpsville (11-5, 11-7), Jake Tonty doubled and had two RBIs, David Moyer singled and drove in two, Eric Lindstedt and Luke Distler both singled and had an RBI, and Josh Divens drove in a run.
PJ Winkle nad Nolan Reichard singled for Reynolds (4-12, 4-14).
Carter Reichard (1 1/3 innings) and Rocky Floch split time on the mound for the Raiders. They struck out three hitters, issued five walks, and surrendered nine hits.
• Grove City 19, Sharon 9 (5 inn.) – At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, Hayden McCreadie, Michael Earman, and Kamden Martin had big days at the plate to power the Eagles (7-7, 8-8) to the Region 2 win.
McCreadie hit a home run, two singles, and drove in four runs, Earman doubled twice and had three RBIs, and Martin homered, singled, and drove in three runs.
Also for GC, Ethan Adams doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Gavin Renick and Caden Wade were each credited with an RBI, Andrew Swartfager ripped two singles and drove in a pair of runs, and Luke Miller had an RBI single.
Earman (three innings), Wade (2/3), and Lucas Shaffert split time on the hill for GC. The trio struck out four, walked seven, and gave up nine hits.
Mikey Rodriques (one inning), Ethan Engelmore (2/3), Chandler Maurice (1 1/3), and Mark Cattron pitched for Sharon. The foursome fanned eight, walked five, and allowed 12 hits.
Santino Piccirilli blasted a home run and drove in four runs for the Tigers (7-7, 9-7), Cattron ripped two doubles, singled, and had an RBI, and Maurice added an RBI single.
Also for Sharon, Angelo Fromm and Carmine Thomas both doubled and knocked in a run and Hayden Scarmack and Will Beckert hit doubles.
SOFTBALL
• Jamestown 17, Slippery Rock 1 (3 inn.) – At Jamestown, Reese Schaller blasted a home run, tripled, ripped two singles, and drove in four runs and Kiley Matters fired a two-hitter as the Muskies (14-1, 16-2) rolled in the Region 4 contest.
Matters struck out two batters and only issued one walk as the Muskies followed up Tuesday's big Region 4 win at Franklin with another region victory.
Josie Pfaff tripled, doubled, and drove in a run for Jamestown, Claire Jones homered, singled, and drove in three runs, Matters singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs, Kalani Spurlock had two hits and three RBIs, Savannah Thurber ripped an RBI double, and Leona Brown doubled and drove in a run.
Ciana D'Antoni and Maddy Horner singled for Slippery Rock (1-16, 1-16).
Joslyn Korcok pitched for the Rockets. She fanned two batters, had no walks, and gave up 15 hits.
Jamestown will clinch the Region 4 title with a win at Corry today. With a win, the Muskies would finish 15-1 in Region 4 while Franklin wrapped up region play at 14-2.
• Oil City 12, Sharon 9 – At Wengler Field in Sharon, the Tigers' Claire Bodien blasted two home runs and drove in six runs, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers captured the Region 4 victory.
Oil City (8-8, 9-9) led 10-2 after four innings of play. Sharon battled back with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. The Oilers tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth.
Shalyn Whittemore led Oil City at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Sophia Garmong singled twice and had two RBIs and Maddie Wenner singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Nyssa Hanlon ripped an RBI double for Oil City, Abby Foley had an RBI single, and Mara Martinec and Hannah Krug both doubled.
For Sharon (5-11, 6-12), Ella Connelly belted a home run, singled, and drove in two, Lacey Root and Kurtasia Chester both doubled, and Emma Merchant was credited with an RBI.
Bodien went the distance in the circle for Sharon. She collected eight strikeouts, walked four, and gave up nine hits.
Garmong (5 1/3 innings) and Whittemore pitched for Oil City. They combined on 13 strikeouts, four walks, and surrendered seven hits.
TRACK & FIELD
OHSAA DIVISION III DISTRICT MEET
The Brookfield boys and girls competed in the Division III district meet at Cuyahoga Heights High School.
The opening day of the meet featured several finals with top-eight finishers below.
Ryan Tetrick finished fourth in the discus for Division B. He recorded an attempt of 142-8.
Sophomore Mya Jumper came in sixth in the high jump with a 4-6.
The 4x800 relay team of David DeJoy, Preston Hunter, Tyler Miller and Solomon Williams opened the meet. They finished eighth with a time of 10:21.63.
In preliminary action, Aiden Jones took first in the 200 with a run of 23.08 seconds. Christian Davis came in fourth in the event with a 23.71.
Davis claimed the opening round of the 400 with a 51.08 in the fourth heat.
Jones and Davis claimed the top-two spots in the 100. Davis won with an 11:51, but Jones was close behind with an 11:63.
Jones and Davis joined Brett Carsone and Ta'Hari Wester as the team won the 4x100 relay. They ran 44.91.
Ryland Mihalcin, Miller, Hunter and DeJoy combined their efforts in the 4x200, taking seventh in the race with a 1:52.92.
On the girls side of the preliminaries, Cailey Wellman took the top spot in the 300-meter hurdles with a 50.88. The junior also took fourth in the 100 hurdles with an 18:11.
The final day of the meet is scheduled to begin on Friday.
