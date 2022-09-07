BOYS GOLF
REGION 1 MEGA-MATCH
• Lakeview 340, Greenville 363, Jamestown 398, Mercer 439, Reynolds 464 – The Sailors took the Region 1 Mega-Match at the par-72 Shenango Lake Golf Club with a team score of 340.
Greenville (363) came in second, Jamestown as third (398), followed by Mercer (439) and Reynolds (464).
Lakeview's Jackson Gadsby medaled with a 82. Teammate Adam Snyder carded an 85, Chris Mong recorded an 86 and Maddox Bell and Owen Dye each had an 87.
Mercer's Eli Ellison shot an 83 for the second-highest individual score. Brandon Stubert led the Trojans with an 86, Cole Ternent shot an 87 to lead Jamestown and Dylan Leskovac had a 97 as the low scorer for the Raiders.
Lakeview: Gadsby 82, Snyder 85, Mong 86, Bell 87, Dye 87.
Greenville: Stubert 86, Stuyvesant 90, Porter 90, Csonka 97.
Jamestown: Ternent 87, Pianavsky 101, Herbold 104, Woyt 106.
Mercer: Ellison 83, Minner 111, Borowicz 119, Saracco 126.
Reynolds: Leskovac 97, Buckley 104, Anderson 125, Patterson 138.
Season Standings: Lakeview 15 points, Greenville 12, Jamestown 9, Mercer 6, Reynolds 2.
• Champion 193, Brookfield 200 – The Warriors fell short against Trumbull County opponent Champion at the Golden Flashes' home course.
Sophomore Hunter Warrender shot a 42 to lead the Warriors, finishing with the second-lowest individual score. Teammate Braydon DeMaria, a freshman, wasn't too far behind with a 46.
Champion's Kenny Williams – the only senior among the eight official scores – was the medalist with a 39.
Brookfield: Warrender 42, DeMaria 46, Hiner 53, Coleman 59.
Champion: Williams 39, Howell 48, Wilson 51, Leposa 55.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Waterloo 10, Brookfield 3 – In Brookfield, Rose Couts and Kaira English tallied four goals apiece in a win over the Warriors.
Waterloo: Sydney Jackson and Olivia Boyle each put up a goal for Waterloo. Brookfield: Katie Gibson, Sophia Hook and Madisyn Fisher each scored for the Warriors. No further stats were reported.
BOYS SOCCER
• Sharon 4, West Middlesex 3 – In West Middlesex, the Tigers pulled out a double-overtime victory against the host Big Reds.
Noah Asche had two goals to lead West Middlesex and Dylan Barnes added the remaining score. Ben Erb had 16 saves for the Big Reds.
Sharon scores were not reported.
SATURDAY
• Sharpsville 4, Liberty 1 – In South Py., Rylan Piccirilli and Liam Campbell each scored twice as the Blue Devils notched a victory.
Peyton Haroldson, Piccirilli and Campbell each had an assist. Jack Leipheimer manned the net for the Blue Devils. His stats were not reported.
Liberty stats were not submitted.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Greenville 0 – In Region 1 District 10 action, the Eagles swept the Trojans with a strong performance in singles play.
Macy Matson, Cana Severson and Emily Williams earned singles victories for the Eagles. The team of Ava Dlugonski and Ella West won 6-2, 6-0 in first doubles. And Joella Bandi and Katie Panazzi used a 10-4 super tiebreaker to beat Sarah Cooper and McKenna Anderle.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Hollie Addison 6-0, 6-0; Severson (GC) def. Megan Kelley 6-1, 6-2; Williams (GC) def. Allie McConnell 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Dlugonski-West (GC) def. Lily Butcher-Ada Wentling 6-2, 6-0; Bandi-Panazzi (GC) def. Cooper-Anderle 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Jamestown 3, Rocky Grove 0 – Jamestown emerged victorious to improve to 1-1, taking down Rocky Grove 25-13, 25-21, 25-16.
Jamestown: Hayley Wood had a team-high 13 points to go along with 12 digs and five aces. Madison Bercis had 11 points and six digs. Madilyn Enterline and Taylor Keener each had seven points each. Enterline added 14 digs while Kenner had 11 assists. Josie Pfaff recorded a team-high seven kills with six points and two blocks. Morgan Bercis had four points with five digs. Rocky Grove: Stats were not reported.
JV: Jamestown 2-0.
TUESDAY
• Reynolds 3, Greenville 2 – The Raiders claimed a 15-10 victory in the final set to clinch the win over the Trojans. Reynolds won 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10.
Reynolds: Addie Floch led the Raiders with 20 points and five aces and Ava Murcko had 17 points. Rylee Gearhart had 11 kills and six points, Marissa Hillyer ahd five points, Kylie McAdoo had a team-high 17 digs and Annie Loposky recorded 10 assists. Greenville: Stats were not reported.
JV: Greenville 2-0.
