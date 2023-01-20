BOYS BASKETBALL• Brookfield 59, Campbell 58 OT – At Brookfield High School, the Warriors got a six-point overtime from Donovan Pawlowski to push past their Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier rival.
The Warriors (5-3, 10-5) outscored Campbell 14-8 in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
Isaiah Jones led all the Warriors with a double-double – 29 points and 13 rebounds. Pawlowski had 14 points, and Matteo Fortuna tallied 11.
David Moore scored 23 points for the Red Devils (5-3, 5-10). The defending Division III district champs also got 16 from Josue Rodriguez and 13 from Aziyah Flores.
• Hickory 52, Greenville 42 – At Hickory High School, the host Hornets earned their first Region 5 win of the season, bouncing back from a loss to Grove City.
Hickory’s Landon Bean led all scorers with 18 points. Rylan Dye contributed 11 points for the Hornets (1-1, 7-6), Aidan Enoch had 10 and finished with Tyson Djakovich seven.
Noah Philson and Logan Lentz each had 15 points to lead the Trojans (1-1, 8-4).
• Kennedy Catholic 27, Rocky Grove 21 – At Rocky Grove, the Golden Eagles came way with a strong defense performance in the Region 1 matchup. Rocky Grove was limited to eight points in the final three quarters.
The Golden Eagles (2-0, 7-7) trailed 13-10 by the end of the first quarter. However, they outscored Rocky Grove 8-2 in the second, powered by Remington Hart’s five points.
Hart led Kennedy Catholic with 10 points. Thorston Hart added eith points and Nick Ondo tallied four.
Schiffer Anderson and Quinn Ritchey each scored seven points for the Orioles (0-1, 7-7).
• Mercer 55, Lakeview 44 – In Stoneboro, Jake Mattocks tallied 30 points for the Mustangs in a win over the Sailors.
Dae Mattocks added nine points for the Mustangs (2-0, 10-4), and Bubba Palmer finished with eights.
Cody Fagley led the Sailors (1-1, 7-7) with 16 points. Lucas Fagley recored 10 points, Owen Dye had nine and Cameron Pence finished with eight.
• Sharon 61, Grove City 57 OT – At Sharon High School, Derek Douglas took control in overtime to power the Tigers to a win. Douglas scored seven of the Tigers’ 11 overtime points.
Douglas finished with 20 points. Santino Piccirilli scored 14 points, and Lamont Austin added 12 points for the Tigers (2-0, 8-5).
Nathan Greer also had a 20-point outing for the Eagles (1-1, 6-7). Gavin Lutz threw in 16 points, and Brett Loughry scored nine.
• Sharpsville 50, Reynolds 34 – In Transfer, the Blue Devils won their first Region 2 game of the season with a road victory.
Liam Campbell led the way for Sharpsville (1-1, 4-9) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Luke Distler added 12 points and Braden Scarvel chipped in 11.
Jake Williams led the Raiders (0-2, 4-9) with 13 points, and PJ Winkle finished with 10.
• West Middlesex 77, George Junior Republic 49 – In Grove City, a 30-point fourth quarter powered the Big Reds to a one-sided win. The visitors outscored the Lions 30-8 in the second frame to break the Region 2 game open.
West Middlesex’s Richie Preston led all scorers with 33 points. Gio Ricoci and Connor Stover each had 12 points for the Big Reds (2-0, 8-5).
Bahir Green led the Lions (0-2, 2-10) with 17 points.
• Farrell 85, Commodore Perry 33 – In Hadley, the Steelers continued to roll with a strong first half.
Lamont Samuels and Dontaye Bell each had 12 points for the Steelers (2-0, 12-4). Nasir O’Kane provided 10 points.
Kyle Stringert led the way for the Panthers (0-2, 2-13) with 23 points.
BOYS BASKETBALLFARRELL 29 27 11 18 85
COMM. PERRY 8 3 12 10 33
FARRELL – Mathews 6-1-3-11, Samuels 5-0-0-12, Wilson 4-0-0-8, O’Kane 4-0-0-10, Harrison 5-0-0-13, Bell 5-0-0-12, Johnson 3-0-0-6, Jones 1-0-0-2, Harrison 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Harrison 3, Samuels 2, O’Kane 2, Bell 2, Johnson 1, Harrison 1. Totals: 37-2-6-85.
COMMODORE PERRY – Malone 1-0-0-2, Stringert 8-6-7-23, Saxe 3-0-0-6, Bell 0-0-0-0, Philson 0-0-0-0, Furey 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Stringert 1. Totals: 13-6-7-33.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
KENNEDY 10 8 4 5 27
ROCKY GROVE 13 2 2 4 21
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T. Hart 3-2-5-8, R. Hart 3-2-2-10, B. Ondo 0-0-0-0, Gwin 1-1-2-3, Southward 0-2-4-2, N. Ondo 1-2-2-4. 3-pt. goals: R. Hart 2. Totals: 8-9-15-27.
ROCKY GROVE – Anderson 2-2-2-7, Witman 1-1-1-3, Wolfgang 0-0-0-0, Ritchey 3-0-0-7, Baker 2-0-0-4, Zinz 0-0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Anderson 1, Ritchey 1. Totals: 8-3-3-21.
JV: No game.
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 12 11 13 14 50
REYNOLDS 11 5 15 3 34
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 0-0-0-0, Levis 1-1-2-3, DeJulia 1-0-0-2, Distler 4-3-4-12, Scravel 4-3-4-11, O’Neil 0-0-0-0, Staunch 2-1-2-5, Campbell 7-0-0-17. 3-pt. goals: Campbell 3, Distler 1. Totals: 19-8-12-50.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 1-0-0-2, Winkle 4-0-0-10, McCloskey 3-2-2-9, Williams 4-5-6-13, Miller 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Winkle 2, McCloskey 1, Williams 1. Totals: 12-7-10-34.
JV: Score not reported.
––––––
MERCER 13 10 13 19 55
LAKEVIEW 6 15 7 16 44
MERCER – Haines 2-0-0-4, Miller 2-0-0-4, Palmer 3-0-0-8, Balaski 0-0-0-0, D. Mattocks 2-3-4-9, Cunningham 0-0-1-0, Amos 0-0-0-0, Grossman 0-0-0-0, J. Mattocks 12-6-8-30. 3-pt. goals: Palmer 2, D. Mattocks 2. Totals: 21-10-13-55
LAKEVIEW – L. Fagley 3-3-4-10, C. Fagley 5-2-2-16, Reiser 0-0-2-0, Pence 3-2-5-8, Dye 4-1-1-9, Vorheez 0-1-2-1, Bell 0-0-0-0, Urey 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: C. Fagley 4, L. Fagley 1. Totals: 15-9-16-44.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
W.MIDDLESEX 22 30 16 9 77
GEO. JUNIOR 19 8 14 8 49
WEST MIDDLESEX – Puskar 0-1-2-1, Rococi 5-2-7-12, Knight 1-0-0-2, Stover 5-2-2-12, Preston 14-5-5-33, Partridge 3-0-0-8, Cornejo 4-0-0-8, Vogan 0-0-1-0, Shrawder 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Partridge 2. Totals: 32-11-19-77.
GEORGE JUNIOR REPUBLIC – Meadaos 4-0-0-11, Jackson 2-0-0-5, Bagnes 0-0-0-0, Hunt 1-0-0-2, Franklin 2-3-9-8, Thompson 2-1-2-6, Green 7-1-3-17. 3-pt. goals: Meadaos 3, Green 2, Jackson 1, Franklin 1, Thompson 1. Totals: 18-5-14-49.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GREENVILLE 10 18 7 7 42
HICKORY 15 10 12 15 52
GREENVILLE – Herrick 0-0-0-0, Stuyvesant 1-2-2-5, Philson 7-0-0-15, Lentz 5-3-6-15, Cano 1-0-1-2, Hedderick 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Lentz 2, Philson 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 16-5-9-42.
HICKORY – Dye 4-2-2-11, Robich 0-0-0-0, Enoch 4-2-3-10, Daniels 2-0-0-4, Swanson 1-0-0-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 1-4-4-7, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 7-2-4-18, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Dye 1, Djakovich 1. Totals: 19-10-13-52.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
GROVE CITY 11 13 11 15 7 57
SHARON 10 14 14 12 11 61
GROVE CITY – Irani 0-2-6-2, Greer 9-2-4-20, Ferguson 0-0-0-0, Gubba 1-0-0-2, Loughry 3-3-3-9, Lutz 8-0-5-16, Martin 2-4-6-8. 3-pt. goals: None. Totals: 23-10-22-57.
SHARON – Ham 0-1-2-1, Austin 4-4-4-12, Douglas 7-5-7-20, Hoffman 1-0-1-3, Fromm 1-0-0-2, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Root 1-0-0-2, Piccirilli 5-4-6-14, Schenker 1-4-5-7. 3-pt. goals: Douglas 1, Hoffman 1, Schenker 1. Totals: 20-18-25-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
CAMPBELL 7 22 12 8 9 58
BROOKFIELD 16 10 9 14 10 59
CAMPBELL MEMORIAL – Flores 4-3-4-13, Moore 9-2-4-23, Rodriguez 6-1-3-16, Thomas 2-1-1-6, Koullias 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Rodriguez 3, Moore 3, Flores 2, Thomas 1. Totals: 21-7-14-58.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 5-1-2-11, Jones 10-9-13-29, Hardman 0-0-0-0, Pawlowski 5-0-0-14, Bartolin 1-3-5-5, Russo 0-0-0-0, DeJoy 0-0-0-0, Omar 0-0-0-0, Creed 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 4. Totals: 21-14-19-59.
JV: No score reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.