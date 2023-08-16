BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Lakeview took advantage of its home course with a mega-match win at Mount Hope Golf Course. The Sailors shot a 311 to earn the top spot.
Greenville was second with a 348, Jamestown finished third with 354 and Mercer combined for a 444.
Jackson Gadsby had the lowest score of the day for the Sailors with a 76. Teammate Chris Mong and Maddox Bell were tied for second with a 77, Adam Snyder was third individually with a 81.
Brandon Stubert and Jacob Csonka were tied for the top spot among the Trojans, both finishing with an 85. Soren Hedderick was a couple strokes off with an 87, and Mason Vannoy had a 91.
Shane Barnes shot an 85 to lead the Muskies. Cole Ternent was right behind with an 86, Aidan Woyt had a 91 and Danner Babcock carded a 92.
Kailyn Minner had the best score for the Mustangs, finishing with a 93. Josh Borowicz shot a 114, Madison Parker had a 116 and Chris Borowicz rounded out the Mercer totals with a 121.
Reynolds had three golfs compete, but were unable to qualify for a team score. Dylan Leskovac was the top Raider after shooting 90, Dillon Anderson shot a 110 and Brendon Anderson had a 131.
Lakeview: Gadsby 76, Mong 77, Bell 77, Snyder 81.
Greenville: Stubert 84, Csonka 8, Hedderick 87, Vannoy 91.
Jamestown: Barnes 85, Ternent 86, Woyt 91, Babcock 92.
Mercer: Minner 93, J. Borowicz 114, Parker 116, C. Borowicz 121.
Reynolds: Leskovac 90, D. Anderson 110, B. Anderson 131.
Region 1 point standings: Lakeview 10, Greenville 8. Jamestown 6, Mercer 4, Reynolds 0.
Region 2 Mega-Match
West Middlesex needed a fifth score to beat Grove City at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. The Eagles were tied with the Big Reds for the top spot, but Nathan Kachulis' 93 bested Grove City's Cody Hamilton's 103.
The Big Reds and the Eagles both shot a 341. Wilmington was right in the thick of things with a 348, Sharon was fourth with a 366, Slippery Rock had a 394 for fifth and Sharpsville came in sixth with a 412.
Caden Bender and Bowen Briggs tied for the West Middlesex team lead with 81s. John Partridge was third with an 88 and Gavin Shrawder had a 93.
Freshman Isaac Allan continued his strong start to his high school career with the lowest score of the day. He shot a 74 for the Eagles, followed by Trent Nemec's 84, Jimmy Irani's 91 and Logan Goodrich's 92.
Santino Toscano had the second lowest score with a 77 for the Greyhounds. Kaitlyn Hoover was second on the team with an 82, Lindsey Hoover had a 91 and Cody Anderson was fourth with a 98.
Lucas Province led the Tigers with an 88. Will Beckert followed with an 89, Lex Dobosh had a 92, and Carmine Thomas shot a 97.
Trent Davey shot an 86 for the Rockets, Max Kovacik and Austan Runtas were tied at 101 and Tyler Rice had a 106.
Aiden Cadman was the top scorer for the Blue Devils with a 92. Tanner Fryman was right behind with a 93, Christian Wedge had a 106 and Casey Kuharik was the final official score at 121.
West Middlesex: Bender 81, Briggs 81, Partridge 88, Shrawder 91 Kachulis 93.
Grove City: Allan 74, Nemec 84, Irani 91, Goodrich 92, Hamilton 103.
Wilmington: Toscano 77, K. Hoover 82, L. Hoover 91, Anderson 98.
Sharon: Province 88, Beckert 89, Dobosh 92, Thomas 97.
Slippery Rock: Davey 86, Kovacik 101, Runtas 101, Rice 106.
Sharpsville: Cadman 92, Fryman 93, Wedge 106, Kuharik 121.
Region 2 point standings: West Middlesex 11, Grove City 11, Wilmington 8, Sharon 5, Slippery Rock 5, Sharpsville 2.
Region 6 Mega-Match
The Hickory boys golf team finished sixth in the second of seven mega-matches of the year. Erie hosted the match at Beechwood Golf Course.
Warren took first with a team score of 318, McDowell was second at 320, Meadville came in third with 322, Cathedral Prep finished fourth at 334, the Hornets shot a 341 for fifth, Erie carded a 353 for sixth and Corry ended in seventh with a 398.
Grady Kapusta was the leading golfer for the Hornets. He shot a 79, good enough for a four-way tie for fifth overall. Owen Hamelly wasn't too far behind with an 82, Luke Ference had an 89 and Adam Scott and Aidan Rueberger were tied with a 91.
Warren: Braddock Damore 73, Brady Berdline 80, Reid Olsen 82, Johnny Palmieri 83.
McDowell: Jack Mucha 76, Ethan Bock 79, Bryce Peterson 80, John Ferretti 85.
Meadville: Robert Mahoney 77, Alex Burgess 79, Chris Costa 82, Philip Pandolph 84.
Cathedral Prep: Connor Laird 78, Cooper Wierzchowski 79, Evan Calvert 87, Nik Blanchard 90.
Hickory: Kapusta 79, Hamelly 82, Ference 89, Scott, 91, Rueberger 91.
Erie: Eli Nicklas 80, Dominic Facassi 85, Joe Salamon-Bocianowski 92, John Sinnott 96.
Corry: Jacob Gantz 90, Kamdyn Moon 96, Gavin Munsee 99, Kaydan McCray 113.
Region 6 points standings: Warren 13, Meadville 12, McDowell 9, Cathedral Prep 9, Hickory 7, Erie 4, Corry 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.