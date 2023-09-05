BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• Grove City 15, Sharpsville 50 – Due to the high temperatures, the varsity race was conducted on Sharpsville's junior varsity track.
Grove City took the top-seven spots to win the race.
Colsen Frank was first (9:03), MJ Pottinger was second (9:03), Isaiah Stauff came in third (9:24), Timothy Sabella finished fourth (9:24), Wyatt Shepson was in fifth place (9:25), Ira Graham came in sixth (10:09) and Simon Hazy took seventh (10:09).
A trio of sophomores earned the top spots among the Blue Devils.
Jordan Nelson finished eighth (11:20), Noah Shawley came in ninth (11:42) and Ethan Springer rounded out the top 10 (12:18). Freshman Nathaniel Bee came in 11th (13:25), followed by senior Conner Rogers (13:44) and fellow freshman James Spatara (18:44).
• Hickory 20, Wilmington 35 – In New Wilmington, Hickory saw four runners take spots in the top five in a win over the Greyhounds.
Caden Riethmiller won the race with a 12:50.8, Vincent Uberti took third for the Hornets with a 13:12.1, Mason Coldsmith was fourth with a 13:14.0 and Logan Rodgers rounded out the top-five times with a 13:18.5.
A trio of freshmen also earned points for the Hornets. Evan Woge finished in seventh (13:473), Anthony Jordan in 11th (14:35.5) and Brody Lyons in 12th (14:35.6).
For the Hounds, sophomore Tully Caiazza was the individual runner-up with a 12:51.6. Collin Buckwalter finished sixth with a 13:26.6, freshman William Matyasovsky took eighth with 13:56.8, sophomore Jackson Weber came in ninth after running 14:08.6, freshman Dominic Gioan ran a 14:20.7 for 10th, Ethan McCurdy placed 13th with a 14:36.9 and Trevor Heckathorn was 14th with a 16.14.4.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Grove City 18, Sharpville 45 – Due to the high temperatures, the race was moved to the junior varsity course.
Grove City sophomore Josie Jones took the top time with an 11:31. Teammate Sarah Sabella wasn't far behind with a 11:34 as the runner-up. Chloe Highland took fourth with a 12:27 for the Eagles, and right by her side was Abigail Perrine. Emmaleah Riddle finished sixth with a 12:56, Ava Hannon came in seventh with a 13:35 and Liza Jefferis was eighth at 13:36.
Lauren Aiello came in third to lead the Blue Devils, finishing with a 12:21. Ava Hurl ran a 14:01 for ninth, Joanne Chiavazza came in 10th with a 14:16, Lillian Whalen was 11th after clocking a 15:27 and Bella Abbott came in 12th with a 20:40.
• Hickory 15, Wilmington INC – In New Wilmington, the Hornets posted 15 points after Wilmington was unable to run with a completed team.
Jilian White took first for Hickory with a 15:10.6, Macie Horvath was hot on her trail with a 15:10.7, Ayren Lauer finished third with a 17:00.1, Ashylnn Horvath came in fourth with 17:01.1, finish fifth was Sophia Emmorey with a 17:29.1, in sixth place was Ava Shellenbarger with a 17:32.9 and Gabby Detolla's 17:55.9 went down as seventh.
Sophomore Elizabeth Bobosky was the top Greyhound with an 18:00.6. Three freshmen finished the Wilmington scores. June Stephens ran a 19:34.4, Natalia Lewis had a 19:54.9 and Lucie Harris clocked a 19:56.2.
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
At Shenango Lake Golf Course, Lakeview clinched the league title with a nine-stroke victory. The Sailors accumulated 20 points so far in Mega-Match competition. Greenville is second with 15, and Jamestown has 13.
Lakeview shot a 343, Jamestown was second with a 352, Greenville pushed the Muskies with a 353 and Mercer finished fourth with a 425.
The Sailors' Adam Snyder had the lowest score of the day, writing down an 82. Jackson Gadsby had an 85 for Lakeview, and Maddox Bell and Owen Dye both shot 88.
Cole Ternent finshed with an 84 for the Muskies. Colt Smith shot an 85, Danner Babcock had an 88 and Shane Barnes finished with a 95.
Jacob Csonka was in the think of things among the leaders. He led Greenville with an 86, Brandon Stubert carded an 88, Soren Hedderick finished with an 89 and Mason Vannoy had a 90.
For the Mustangs, Lincoln Saracco led the way with a 95, Kailyn Minner shot a 103, Josh Borowicz ended his day with a 108 and Christian Grossman marked down a 119.
Two Reynolds golfers competed individually. Dylan Leskovac shot a 96, and Dillon Anderson shot a 107.
Lakeview: Snyder 82, Gadsby 85, Bell 88, Dye 88.
Jamestown: Ternent 84, Smith 85, Babcock 88, Barnes 95.
Greenville: Csonka 86, Stubert 88, Hedderick 89, Vannoy 90.
Mercer: Saracco 95, Minner 103, Borowicz 108, Grossman 119.
Reynolds: Leskovac 96, D. Anderson 107.
Region 1 points totals: Lakeview 20, Greenville 15, Jamestown 13, Mercer 8, Reynolds 0.
Region 2 Mega-Match
At Deer Creek Golf Course, Grove City freshman Isaac Allan potentially made history.
Allan shot a 30 on the front nine for a 65 overall. Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak is believed to hold the record with a 30 on the front nine, so Allan's score would tie the mark. It was also unclear if his 65 was the men's course record.
One thing is for certain, that Allan's performance led the Eagles to a win. They shot a 307 for the lowest team score of the day.
West Middlesex was the runner-up with a 313m Wilmington was third with a 316, Sharon was a distant fourth at 340, Slippery Rock was fifth after shooting a 358 and Sharpsville was sixth with a 395.
Trent Nemec was second among Eagles golfers with a 76, Logan Goodrich was one stroke behind with a 77 and Jimmy Irani was the final GC official score with an 89.
Bowen Briggs was third individually with a 74 for the Big Reds. Caden Bender was right behind with a 75, John Partridge carded a 77, and Gavin Shrawder and Nathan Kachulis both shot an 87.
Santino Toscano was the individual runner-up with a 72 for Wilmington. Kaitlyn Hoover had a 76, Lindsey Hoover shot a 79 and Cody Anderson finished with an 89.
Sharon's top golfer of the day was Will Beckert (79). Lex Dobosh was second with an 82, Carmine Thomas had an 87 and Lucas Province shot a 92.
Slippery Rock was led by Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski's 84. Trent Davey (85), Kolby Schooley (93) and Tyler Rice (96) rounded out the Rockets' scores.
Aiden Cadman finished with an 89 for the Blue Devils. Casey Kuharik finished with a 97, Tanner Fryman had a 103 and Amar Berberkic had a 106.
Grove City: Allan 65, Nemec 76, Goodrich 77, Irani 89.
WM: Briggs 74, Bender 75, Partridge 77, Shrawder 87, Kachulis 87.
Wilmington: Toscano 72, K. Hoover 76, L. Hoover 79, Anderson 89.
Sharon: Beckert 79, Dobosh 82, Thomas 87, Province 92.
SR: Stoughton-Drogowski 84, Davey 85, Schooley 93, Rice 96.
Sharpsville: Cadman 89, Kuharik 97, Fryman 103, Berberkic 106.
Region 2 point totals: Grove City 29, West Middlesex 25, Wilmington 21, Sharon 14, Slippery Rock 11, Sharpsville 5.
• Brookfield 176, Champion 195 – In Champion, Hunter Warrender and freshman Cody Davidson had strong nine-hole performances for the Warriors.
Warrender shot a 39, and Davidson was right behind with a 40. Sophomore Brayden DeMaria carded a 44, and classmate Bray Coleman finished with a 53.
For the Golden Flashes, sophomore Derrick Campbell led the way with a 47. Buddy Wilson shot a 48, Dylan Howell had a 49 and Braydon McElhinny recorded a 51.
BOYS SOCCER
• Greenville 3, West Middlesex 2 – At West Middlesex, Jonathan Erb scored both goals for the Big Reds. Johnathan Young was credited with an assist, and Benjamin Erb made 20 saves for West Middlesex.
Greenville stats were not reported as of press deadline.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Mohawk 13, West Middlesex 1 – At Mohawk, Big Red goalkeepers Katelynn Moyer and Millie Myers were under fire all night. Moyer finished with 15 saves, and Myers stopped five shots.
Emily Davano scored the lone goal for the Big Reds.
Due to West Middlesex's limited roster size, Mohawk agreed to play 10-on-10.
• Wilmington 2, Greenville 1 – At Greyhound Stadium, goals by Analiese Hendrickson and Carly Hogg powered the Hounds to their first win of the year.
In the second half, Lily Bailey got the Trojans on the board off a cross from Bella Whiteman.
Leona Brown made 18 saves in the loss.
For Wilmington (1-3), Brianna Jenkins stopped six shots, and Sarah Dieter was credited with an assist.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grove City 3, Hickory 2 – At the Hickory Tennis Complex, the Eagles took down the host Hornets by sweeping singles play.
Ella West defeated Olivia Gingras 6-0, 6-2, Kara Leonard beat Jane Coulter 6-4, 6-4 and Ava Garrett won 6-2, 6-3 over Emily Williams.
The Hornets (3-1, 3-1) toughed out a couple matches to take doubles play. The team of Kelly Walton and Julia Missory bested Joella Bandi and Ava Diugonski 7-5, 6-2, and Grace Roshala and Abbey Snyder topped Katy Panazzi and Haley Lords 6-4, 7-5.
• Wilmington 5, Sharon 0 – In New Wilmington, the host Greyhounds swept the Tigers.
Mary Matyasovsky defeated Megan Messina 6-2, 6-2; Megan Blasko beat Abby Wallace 6-4, 6-4; and Eryn Conner won the third singles match 7-5, 6-0 over Katie Jennings.
In doubles action, the team of Annalise Ramirez and Ami Hatch beat Norah Butchy and Maddie Stabile 6-3, 7-6, and Elizabeth Bersett and Linnea Funari won 6-2, 6-0 over Mary Brown and Gabby Renner.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Messina 6-2, 6-0; Blasko (W) def. Wallace 6-4, 6-4; Conner (W) def. Jennings 7-5, 6-0. Doubles: Ramirez-Hatch (W) def. Butchy-Stabile 6-3, 7-6; Bersett-Funari (W) def. Brown-Renner 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Commodore Perry 3, Rocky Grove 1 – At Rocky Grove, the Panthers took the final three sets to earn their second win of the season. CP won 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.
CP (1-1, 2-1): Kennedy Cropp finished with 15 points and five kills. Lizzi Popp recorded nine points, seven kills and 11 assists. Auna Dias had nine points, five aces and five digs, Grace Mozes tallied eight points and five aces and Katie Bowser finished with eight assists.
JV: CP 19-25, 25-17, 15-13.
• Sharon 3, Hickory 2 – At Hickory High School, the Tigers came away with a win against their rival, beating the Hornets 13-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9.
Sharon: Jamoria Crumby set up her teammates with 40 assists and five digs. Ondrea Young led the Tiger attack with 12 kills and five aces, Tay Chester recorded 11 kills and 13 digs, Kylie Weirick had 10 digs and eight aces, Kylee Hasan finished with eight kills and eight digs, Cameron Krecek tallied eight digs and Victorya Byler finished with seven kills.
Hickory (0-1, 2-2): Leah Garm led the Hornets with nine kills and three aces. Bella Multari had 21 assists and four aces, Kiki Joanow finished with seven kills and Lily Martin recorded six.
JV: Sharon 13-25, 25-13, 15-13.
• West Middlesex 3, Lakeview 1 – At West Middlesex High School, the Big Reds fell behind but battled back to win 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.
WM (2-2): Caitlin Stephens helped lead the way with eight kills, 12 assists and six digs. Emma Mild added eight kills, six aces and eight digs, Maggie Briggs contributed nine kills and three blocks and Abby Stinedurf finished with 10 assists.
Lakeview (0-2): Stats were not reported by press deadline.
JV: Lakeview 25-14, 25-19.
-----------------
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Grove City 15, Sharpsville 50
1. Colsen Frank (GC), 9:03; 2. MJ Pottinger (GC), 9:03; 3. Isaiah Stauff (GC), 9:24; 4. Timothy Sabella (GC), 9:24; 5. Wyatt Shepson (GC), 9:25; 6. Ira Graham (GC), 10:09; 7. Simon Hazy (GC), 10:09; 8. Jordan Nelson (S), 11:20; 9. Noah Shawley (S), 11:42; 10. Ethan Springer (S), 12:18; 11. Nathaniel Bee (S), 13:25; 12. Conner Rogers (S), 13:44; 13. James Spatara (S), 18:44.
Hickory 20, Wilmington 35
1. Caden Riethmiller (H), 12:50.8; 2. Tully Caiazza (W), 12:51.6; 3. Vincent Urbert (H), 13:12.1; 4. Mason Coldsmith (H), 13:14.0; 5. Logan Rodgers (H), 13:18.5; 6. Collin Buckwalter (W), 13:26.6; 7. Evan Woge (H), 13:47.3; 8. William Matyasovsky (W), 13:56.8; 9. Jackson Weber (W), 14:08.6; 10. Dominic Gioan (W), 14:20.7; 11. Anthony Jordan (H), 14:35.5; 12. Brody Lyons (H), 14:35.6; 13. Ethan McCurdy (W), 14:36.9; 14. Trevor Heckathorn (W), 16:14.4.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Grove City 18, Sharpsville 45
1. Josie Jones (GC), 11:31; 2. Sarah Sabella (GC), 11:34; 3. Lauren Aiello (S), 12:21; 4. Chloe Highland (GC), 12:27; 5. Abigail Perrine (GC), 12:27; 6. Emmaleah Riddle (GC), 12:56; 7. Ava Hannon (GC), 13:35; 8. Liza Jefferis (GC), 13:36; 9. Ava Hurl (S), 14:01; 10. Joanne Chiavazza (S), 14:16; Lillian Whalen (S), 15:27; Bella Abbott (S), 20:40.
Hickory 15, Wilmington INC
1. Jilian White (H), 15:10.6; 2. Macie Horvath (H), 15:10.7; 3. Ayren Lauer (H), 17:00.1; 4. Ashlynn Horvath (H), 17:01.1; 5. Sophia Emmorey (H), 17:29.1; 6. Ava Shellenbarger (H), 17:32.9; 7. Gabby Detolla (H), 17:55.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.