GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 9, Sharon 0 – In Sharon, the Hornets' offense exploded in a win against the rival Tigers to clinch a split of the Region 2 title with Slippery Rock. The Hornets improved to 10-5-3 to finish the regular season.
Abby Cozad led the Hornets with a hat trick. Mia Basile and Emily Cozad each scored twice for Hickory, and Meghan Vance and Gracey Stover had one goal each in the win.
Emmi Rossi added three assists and Olivia Garguilo had two.
Sharon stats were not reported.
• Slipper Rock 5, Greenville 1 – At Slippery Rock High School, the Rockets earned a split of the Region 2 title with Hickory.
The Rockets got two goals from Hannah Plunkard and one each from Eve Miller, Brooke Arblaster and Ella Thimons.
Either Bella or Sophia Whiteman scored for the Trojans. A first name was not provided.
• Sharpsville 5, Kennedy Catholic 2 – In Hermitage, Kennedy trailed 3-1 at halftime, but got a goal from Emerson Unrue before the break. Viviane Gaillard put another shot in the back of the net for the Golden Eagles in the second half.
Sharpsville stats were not reported.
BOYS SOCCER
• Mercer 7, Sharpsville 3 – At the Mercer Soccer Field on Tuesday, the Mustangs came away with another victory. But one Blue Devils made his way into the record books.
Sharpsville's Rylan Piccirilli scored twice and Liam Campbell rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils.
Piccirilli scored his 29th goal of the season, setting the single-season record at Sharpsville. The previous holder of the title was current Blue Devils head coach Chris Frye.
Mercer stats were not reported.
VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, New Castle 0 – In New Castle, the Tigers won in straight sets. They won 25-16, 25-20, 25-22.
Sharon: Kylee Hasan had nine kills, six aces and six digs to lead the Tigers. Claire Bodien added seven aces and six digs. Kylie Weirick had 15 assists and Jamoria Crumby added nine. Victorya Byler and Kaylee Schell each had five kills.
JV: Sharon 19-25, 25-7, 15-11.
• Sharon 3, Reynolds 0 – On Tuesday, the Tigers beat the Raiders in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.
Sharon: Stats were reported in Wednesday's issue. Reynolds: Marissa Hillyer finished with seven kills and two points. Kylie McAdoo and Rylee Gearhart each recorded 10 digs, Annie Loposky had 13 assists.
JV: Sharon 25-19, 25-19.
