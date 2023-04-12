BASEBALL
• Hickory 13, Grove City 12 – In Hermitage, the Hornets battled back from a significant hole to win their fourth straight.
Hickory trailed 12-11 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luke Ference singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Eagles (0-3 Region 2, 1-2) scored seven in the top of the first inning. They led 8-1 in the middle of the first, but the Hornets plated 10 to take the lead. However, Grove City added three more for an 11-10 lead in the top of the third.
Luke Ference went 1 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. DJ Donatelli was 2 for 3 with a double, a pair driven in and a run scored, and Johnny Leedham was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Grove City leadoff hitter Hayden McCreadie was 3 for 6 with a double and a run scored. Andrew Swartfager and Lucas Shaffter had two RBIs apiece., and Michael Earman was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Caden Wade took the loss with three innings of relief work. He allowed two runs on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts.
Earman got the start for the Eagles. He lasted one inning and allowed six runs on on hit and six walks. Ethan Orr entered in relief and allowed five runs on six hits and a pair of walks. Orr struck out three in two innings.
Ference earned the win with two innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk.
Donatelli got the start but only lasted one-third of an inning for Hickory (2-1 R2, 5-1). He allowed seven runs – six earned – on four hits and three walks. Tyson Djakovich took the mound and allowed three runs – two earned – via three hits and three walks, striking out two.
Dennis Fedele pitched the bulk of the innings for the Hornets. Fedele pitched three innings of one-run ball. He surrendered three hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
• Sharon 13, Conneaut Area 1 (5 inn.) – At Linesville, Mikey Rodriques fired a one-hitter and Santino Piccirilli homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Tigers rolled in the Region 2 contest.
Rodriques struck out four batters and issued four walks in the complete-game performance.
Hayden Scarmack had a triple, two singles and two RBIs for the Tigers, Mark Cattron singled and drove in a pair of runs, Angelo Fromm and Lex Dobosh both singled and had an RBI, Derek Douglas and Will Beckert ripped two singles each and Rodriques had an RBI.
Wyatt Kornman, Dan Bartholomew and Trent Roncaglione pitched for CASH. They fanned four batters, issued seven free passes, and gave up a dozen hits.
Koncaglione singled and drove in the Eagles' only run.
• West Middlesex 10, Wilmington 0 (5 inn.) – At West Middlesex, Richie Preston fired a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk as the defending D-10 Class 2A champs shut out the Hounds in a Region 1 clash.
Rocky Serafino (two innings) and Garrett Heller pitched for Wilmington (4-1 Region 1, 4-2). They had six strikeouts, walked four hitters and gave up nine hits.
Serafino, Ben Miller and Brodie Dewberry singled for the Hounds.
For WM (3-2 R1, 4-2), Preston doubled and drove in three runs, Devin Gruver had two singles and two RBIs, Julian Trott singled twice and drove in three runs, Tyler Blanton doubled, Gio Rococi hit an RBI single and Evan Gilson contributed a pair of singles and drove in a run.
• Greenville 12, Mercer 2 (5 inn.) – At Greenville, the Trojans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to the Region 1 win.
Noah Philson and Jack Strausser fired a two-hitter for Greenville. Philson pitched two innings and Strausser closed it out. The duo struck out eight batters and issued nine walks.
Jayden Amos (two innings), Drake McFeely (1 1/3), and Evan Julock pitched for Mercer. They had one strikeout, two walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Strausser singled twice and drove in two runs for the Trojans, Bennett Hayne singled and drove in two, Jacob Csonka had two singles and two RBIs.
Also for Greenville, Nick Solderich ripped a pair of singles and drove in a run, Brandon Stubert doubled and had an RBI, and Braydon Porter and Blake Rottman both singled and drove in a run.
For Mercer, Julock hit a solo home run and Troy Bachman tripled.
• Lakeview 19, Reynolds 3 (3 inn.) – At Stoneboro, the Sailors scored three runs in the first and nine in the second en route to the Region 1 victory.
Lucas Fagley hit four doubles and drove in four runs for Lakeview, Owen Dye homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Maddox Bell doubled, ripped two singles and had three RBIs.
Also, Cody Fagley singled and drove in three runs for Lakeview, Grady Harbaugh contributed a pair of singles and an RBI, Brody Snyder tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Garet Guthrie singled and had two RBIs.
Dye (two innings) and Lucas Fagley pitched for the Sailors. They combined on six strikeouts, four walks and only allowed three hits.
Ryan Broadwater (1 2/3 innings), Nolan Reichard (one-third), and Logan Chamberlain pitched for Reynolds. The trio fanned one batter, issued four walks, and gave up 16 hits.
Carter Reichard and Chase Bell were credited with one RBI each for the Raiders. Broadwater, Nolan Reichard and Buckley each singled.
SOFTBALL
• West Middlesex 14, Conneaut (Ohio) 4 – Along the shore of Lake Erie, the Big Reds scored in almost every inning in a win over the host Spartans.
Kaylee Long tripled and homered for three RBIs for the Big Reds. Alaina Bowers also tripled and homered on a three-hit day with two RBIs.
Ava Gilmore doubled with one run driven in, and Kadence Leonard, Taylor Geiwitz and Julia Thornton each had one RBI. Emily Davano recorded two hits for WM.
Gilmore earned the win for WM. Gilmore allowed four runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks. She struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Harper Nickel pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Nickel gave up one hit and struck out one.
For the Spartans, Kaitlin Bean had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs. Ella Boroski recorded two hits, including a triple.
Lexi Brown took the loss. She allowed eight runs on seven this with two strikeouts in four innings pitched. Bean also took to the circle and allowed six runs on three hits and six walks in three innings.
BOYS TENNIS
• Hickory 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 – At Buhl Park, the Hornets (3-0) followed up Tuesday's win over Greenville with a Region 1 sweep of the Golden Eagles.
Singles: Jacob Jarzab def. Isaiah Daniels, 6-0, 6-0; Blake Herring def. Aidan Churlik, 6-1, 6-0; Jake Scarvel def. Ian Mehallick, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Paul Spielvogle-Trevor Borowicz def. James Brocklehurst-Glenn Miller, 6-0, 6-0; Jake Scarvel-Noah Belcher won by default.
"It was an absolutely beautiful day for tennis in Buhl Park," said Hickory co-head coach Ed Newmeyer. "All of our players got in some good work in preparation for a very tough Warren (Pa.) team that's coming to Hickory High School on Friday for a critical region match."
• Grove City 4, Oil City 1 – At Oil City, Ryan Waugaman and Caleb Baumgartner captured singles wins and the Eagles swept the doubles competition in the Region 1 win over the Oilers.
Grove City rebounded from a tough 3-2 loss to Sharon on Tuesday at Buhl Park.
Singles: Waugaman (GC) def. Jackson Dilkes, 6-3, 6-1; Baumgartner (GC) def. Dylan Bly, 6-2, 6-0; Spencer Greene (OC) def. Pierson Badowski, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(1). Doubles: Landon Schofield-Noah Bovard (GC) def. Simon Burkett-Austin Meehan, 6-3, 6-4; Shane Cavalo-Landon Marcus (GC) def. Justin Garland-Sam Smith, 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
• Meadville 17, Hickory 3 – In Meadville, the Hornets fell to the Bulldogs despite three goals from Donny DeBlasio.
Ryan Evangelista had two assists for Hickory, and Aragon Jones made 30 saves.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Slippery Rock 131, George Junior Republic 10; Slippery Rock 117, Franklin 27 - At Slippery Rock on Tuesday, Levi Prementine won four events and set a school record in the long jump to lead the Rockets past GJR and the Knights.
Prementine reached 22-8 in the long jump to set the record. He also won the 110-meter hurdles, high jump, and ran the opening leg on the first-place 400 relay team.
Eli Anderson also won four events for the Rockets (swept the hurdles, 100, 400 relay) while Viktor Zahn, Anthony Robare, and Tyler Arblaster were triple-event winners.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Slippery Rock 117, Franklin 27 - At Slippery Rock, Ashley Ragan, Aiva Reich, and Lexi Plesakov were winners in three events each as the Rockets rolled past the Knights.
Ragan won the 800 and was part of the first-place 1600 and 3200 relay teams, Reich swept the hurdles and ran the third leg on the 400 relay squad, and Plesakov took first in the 100, 200, and 400 relay.
Raely Fajohn, Anora Robare, and Julie Coffaro won two events each for Slippery Rock.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
S.ROCK 131, GEORGE JUNIOR 10
3200 relay — SR (Davey, Zahn, Chen, Robare), 9:03.17; 110 hurdles — Prementine (SR), 15.04; 100 — Anderson (SR), 11.24; 1600 — Zahn (SR), 4:56.63; 400 — Arblaster (SR), 52.50; 400 relay — SR (Prementine, Davey, Gahring, Anderson), 45.08; 300 hurdles — Anderson (SR), 41.09; 800 — Robare (SR), 2:06.20; 200 — Arblaster (SR), 24.03; 3200 — Foster (SR), 14:09; 1600 relay — SR (Anderson, Zahn, Robare, Arblaster), 3:42.32; Shot put — Hoehn (SR), 45-10 1/2; Discus — Hoehn (SR), 95-2 1/2; Javelin — Shaffer (SR), 131-8; Long jump — Prementine (SR), 22-8; Triple jump — Joyce (SR), 40-8 1/2; High jump — Prementine (SR), 5-10; Pole vault — Jesteadt (SR), 10-6.
------
S.ROCK 117, FRANKLIN 27
(differences from above listed)
3200 — Knapp (F), 10:31.6; Pole vault — Trystin Boocks (F), no height submitted.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
S.ROCK 117, FRANKLIN 27
3200 relay — SR (Ragan, Fajohn, Robare, Halberg), 13:30.64; 100 hurdles — Reich (SR), 17.04; 100 — Plesakov (SR), 13.14; 1600 — Szymanski (SR), 5:53.20; 400 — Masella (SR), 1:16.51; 400 relay — SR (Yova, Plesakov, Reich, Coffaro), 53.20; 300 hurdles — Reich (SR), 51.67; 800 — Ragan (SR), 2:39.21; 200 — Plesakov (SR), 28.67; 3200 — Latchaw (F), 12:02.35; 1600 relay — SR (Ragan, Fajohn, Robare, Burns), 4:46.97; Shot put — Zupko (SR), 24-4; Discus — Peterson (F), 79-6; Javelin — Double (SR), 113-4 1/2; Long jump — Coffaro (SR), 16-8 1/2; Triple jump — Laslavic (SR), 31-0; High jump — Hackwelder (SR), 5-0; Pole vault — Difrischia (SR), 9-1.
