GIRLS BASKETBALL
• New Castle 38, Farrell 37 – In Farrell, the Steelers comeback fell just short after an 11-point fourth quarter.
Da’merra Thomas led the Steelers (2-9) with game-high 22 points, and Gabby King scored 10 points.
New Castle (4-8) was led by Rihanna Boice, who scored 12 points. Diamond Richardson added 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Spire Institute 77, Hickory 31 – At Spire Institute, the Hornets trailed 38-17 and Spire didn’t let up. Spire held Hickory scoreless for the four quarter to finish the game.
Rylan Dye and Devin Daniels each had seven points for the Hornets. Ben Swanson and Aidan Enoch had five points a piece.
WRESTLING
• McDowell 40, Hickory 32 – In Erie, the Lakers took all but one match from the 152 weight class and up in the Region 5 meeting with the Hornets.
Brody Bishop (106), Dylan O’Brien (120), Mike Reardon (132), Connor Saylor (145) and Ty Holland (189) all picked up wins for Hickory.
Bishop, O’Brien, Reardon and Holland all earned pins. Bishop claimed his win over Ronnie Delgado in 53 seconds, O’Brien beat James Ortiz in 2:40, Reardon bested Connor Dvorak in 1:14, and Holland won in 54 seconds over Daymar Dickerson.
Saylor earned a 12-6 decision over Lucal Kurelwech, and Logan Rodgers won by forfeit at 126.
• Commodore Perry 44, Franklin 15 – The Panthers got a solid win in the Region 2 contest.
Hunter Yeager got the party started with a 5-0 decision over Gary Kiselka at 215. Garet Guthrie (CP) pinned Trenan Smith at 285 in 1:27 and the Panthers were off.
Hunter Geibel (121), Leyton Zacherl (127), Shane Yeager (133), Wyatt Lazzar (145), Mitchell Tingley (152), Nathaniel Martin (160) and Danick Hinkson (172) also picked up victories for Commodore Perry.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNEW CASTLE 12 8 12 6 — 38
FARRELL 15 6 5 11 — 37
NEW CASTLE – Hudson 1-0-0-2, Walker 2-2-3-6, Richardson 4-0-0-11, Flora 1-0-2-3, Colon 1-0-0-2, Boice 3-5-6-12, Ott 1-0-0-2, Roberson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Richardson 3, Flora 1, Boice 1. Totals: 13-7-11-38.
FARRELL – Daniels 0-0-0-0, Yasnawski 0-0-0-0, D. Thomas 8-5-8-22, Z. Thomas 0-1-2-1, Beamon 2-0-0-4, King 5-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: D. Thomas 1. Totals: 15-6-10-37.
JV: Farrell 27, New Castle 23.
BOYS BASKETBALLHICKORY 13 4 11 0 31
SP 16 22 26 13 77
HICKORY – Dye 2-1-2-7, Encoh 2-0-0-5, Daniels 2-2-2-7, Swanson 2-0-0-5, Huff 1-0-0-3, Djakovich 0-0-0-0, Uberti 2-0-0-4, Bean 0-0-2-0, Turasky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Dye 2, Enoch 1, Daniels 1, Swanson 1, Huff 1. Totals: 11-3-6-31.
SPIRE INSTITUTE – Ly 6-0-0-12, Tubbs 6-2-2-15, Archie 9-0-0-21, Ogunfuye 2-1-2-5, Burnett 5-0-0-13, Hunter 4-0-0-9, Yadd 1-0-0-2, Calabrese 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Archie 3, Burnett 3, Tubbs 1, Hunter 1. Totals: 33-3-4-77.
WRESTLINGCOMMODORE PERRY 44, FRANKLIN 15107 - No contest; 114 - Cael Dailey (F) pinned Owen Reynolds (CP), 1:24; 121 - Hunter Geibel (CP) forfeit; 127 - Leyton Zacherl (CP) pinned Dallas Ross, 3:10; 133 - Shane Yeager (CP) major dec. Hunter Hedglin, 13-2; 139 - Trenton Rice (F) pinned Brayden Booher, 3:59; 145 - Wyatt Lazzar (CP) pinned Gilbert Dahlstrom pinned, 0:23; 152 - Mitchell Tingley (CP) pinned Drew Kockler, 3:36; 160 - Nathaniel Martin (CP) major dec. Ethan Hart, 9-0; 172 - Danick Hinkson (CP) dec. Jonah Heckathorne, 8-4; 189 - Kadin Karns (F) dec. Aiden Osborne, 6-5; 215 - Hunter Yeager (CP) dec. Gary Kiselka, 5-0; 285 - Garet Guthrie (CP) pinned Trenan Smith, 1:27.
MCDOWEL 40, HICKORY 32107 - Brody Bishop (H) pinned Ronnie Delgado, 0:53; 114 - Logan Sallot (M) major dec. Tyler Boyle, 13-1; 121 - Dylan O’Brien (H) pinned James Ortiz, 2:40; 127 - Logan Rodgers (H) forfeit; 133 - Mike Reardon (H) pinned Connor Dvorak, 1:14; 139 - Javarie Blue (M) pinned Logan Kent, 3:57; 145 - Connor Saylor (H) dec. Lucal Kurelowech, 12-6; 152 - Artis Simmons (M) pinned Liam Slicker, 1:59; 160 - Caleb Butterfield (M) pinned Landen Lee, 1:13; 172 - Matthew Eggleston (M) pinned Baylee Morse, 0:59; 189 - Ty Holland (H) pinned Daymar Dickerson, 0:54; 215 - Troy Petterson (M) pinned Jacob Rodgers, 0:10; 285 - Jack Sroka (M) pinned Noah Schmitt, 0:32.
