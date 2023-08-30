BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match
Lakeview's strong play continued on Wednesday with an 11-stroke win at Pine Hills Golf Course in Grove City.
The Sailors shot a 308, and they saw Jackson Gadsby and Chris Mong both shoot a 75. Adam Snyder and Maddox Bell both shot a 79 to round out the scores for Lakeview.
Greenville wasn't far behind with a 319. The Trojans were led by Brandon Stubert, who tied Gadsby and Mong with a 75. Jacob Csonka finished with an 80, Mason Vannoy had an 81 and Aiden Emmett shot an 83.
Jamestown came in third with a 340. Cole Ternent led the Muskies with a 76, Danner Babcock followed with an 87, Shane Barnes was right behind with an 88 and Aidan Woyt was the final official Jamestown score at 89.
Mercer was the final team score at 402. The Mustangs were led by Lincoln Saracco's 89. Kailyn Minner shot a 96, Jake Lasko had a 105 and Madison Parker was fourth with a 112.
Reynolds had three individuals compete. Dylan Leskovac had a 90 for the best round for the Raiders. Dillon Anderson carded a 108, and Brendon Anderson had a 135.
Lakeview: Gadsby 75, Mong 75, Synder 79, Bell 79.
Greenville: Stubert 75, Csonka 80, Vannoy 81, Emmett 83.
Jamestown: Ternent 76, Babcock 87, Barnes 88, Woyt 89.
Mercer: Saracco 89, Minner 96, Lasko 105, Parker 112.
Reynolds: Leskovac 90, D. Anderson 108, B. Anderson 135.
Region 1 point standings: Lakeview 15, Greenville 12, Jamestown 9, Mercer 6, Reynolds 0.
