GIRLS SOCCER
TUESDAY
• Hickory 1, Slippery Rock 0 – Emmi Rossi scored off an assist from Ella Vance with 15.3 to play in double overtime. Daisy Rust recorded the shutout in a region win for the Hornets. Slippery Rock stats were not reported.
• Mercer 14, West Middlesex 0 – Emma Cameron and Natalie Davis each scored three goals as the Mustangs earned another victory.
Maddy Bailey and Madison Parker each had two goals, and Morgan Miller, Lauren Chess, Ally Rynd and Olivia Cappelli each scored once.
Rynd led the Mustangs with two assists. Miller, Bailey, Ella Vernam, Chess, Macy Burns, Parker, Cameron, Aubree Mathieson, Alexa Graul and Annie Rowe each had one assist.
Maddy Jewell and Vernam split time in net for the Mustangs in the shutout.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 4, Wilmington 1 – At Squaw Creek Tennis Center, improved to 9-1 in region after the match was postponed Tuesday due to rain.
The Greyhounds handed the Hornets their only loss, 3-2, of the season in an earlier meeting this year.
Abbie Bender and Liv Gingras earned singles victories for the Hornets. And they swept doubles play as the teams of Giada Bertolasio and Ava Spielvogle and Kara Leonard and Jenna Missory earned wins.
Mary Matyasovsky picked up the only win for the Greyhounds, a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (1) victory in singles play.
Singles: Matyasovsky (W) def. Nicolette Leonard 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (1); Bender (H) def. Megan Blasko 7-5, 6-2; Gingras (H) def. Lily Ochs 6-4, 7-6 (5). Doubles: Bertolasio-Spielvogle (H) def. Ami Hatch-Eleanor Furimsky 6-0, 6-0; Leonard-Missory (H) def. Anna Ramirez-Eryn Conner 7-5, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
• Reynolds 3, Franklin 0 – The Raiders won 25-21, 25-16, 25-16.
Reynolds: Addie Floch had 10 points and three aces to lead the Raiders. Marissa Hillyer added seven digs and six points. Annie Loposky had 11 assists and five points, Rylee Gearhart added nine points, seven digs and seven kills. Ava Murcko recorded seven points and two kills, and Kylie McAdoo had 14 digs. Franklin: Stats were not reported.
JV: Franklin 25-7, 25-21.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BOYS GOLF
• Mercer vs. Wilmington from Wednesday has been canceled.
• Sharon at Rocky Grove from Wednesday has been canceled.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City at Greenville on Wednesday has been postponed to Oct. 6.
