BOYS BASKETBALLD-10 CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS• Warren 88, Slippery Rock 83 (3OT) – At the Hagerty Family Event Center in Erie, the Rockets fell to top-seeded Warren in triple overtime.
The Rockets (11-12) battled back after falling behind 21-10 at the end of the first quarter. Slippery Rock stayed in the game until it was outscored 13-8 in the third extra frame.
Slippery Rock’s Dylan Gordon led all scorers with 24 points. Levi Prementine and Josh Book each scored 18 points, and Jacob Wolak added 12.
Five players scored in double figures for Warren (16-7). Brady Berdine led Warren with 21 points, Tommy Nyquist had 19, Owen Becker chipped in 17, Parks Ordiway tallied 15 and Braylon Barnes finished with 14.
Warren will move on to face Hickory, who emerged a 61-54 winner over General McLane at Farrell High School.
The senior class helped lead a playoff push in the second half of the season. The seniors are Jack Grupp, Elam Pyle, Quinn Parson, John Sabo, Garrett Stabryla and Gordon.
• Harbor Creek 68, Sharon 53 – At the Hagerty Family Event Center in Erie, the Tigers’ first season under Lou Brown came to an end.
The Huskies (12-11) were consistent, scoring 17 points in each of the four quarters. JT Delsandro led the Huskies with 24 points, and Nike Krahe wasn’t far behind with 23.
Harbor Creek will face Grove City in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Derek Douglas scored 17 points for most among the Tigers (11-12). Owen Schenker finished with nine points off three 3-pointers, and Santino Piccirilli added seven points.
Garrett Hoffman was the lone senior on the Sharon roster.
SLIPP. ROCK 10 21 14 14 5 11 8 83
WARREN 21 13 13 12 5 11 13 88
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 7-4-9-18, Sabo 3-0-3-6, Gordon 6-8-9-24, Wolak 6-0-0-12, Book 5-8-9-18, Pyle 1-0-0-3, Kovacik 0-0-0-0, Parson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Gordon 4, Pyle 1. Totals: 29-20-30-83.
WARREN – Ordiway 5-2-2-15, Berdine 6-8-9-21, Darling 0-0-0-0, Nyquist 6-6-6-19, Becker 6-5-7-17, Barnes 6-0-0-14, Hoffman 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Ordiway 3, Barnes 2, Berdine 1, Nyquist 1. Totals: 30-21-24-88.
SHARON 3 15 19 16 53
HARBOR CREEK 17 17 17 17 68
SHARON – Ham 2-0-0-4, Engelmore 1-0-0-3, Austin 2-0-0-5, Douglas 5-5-5-17, Hoffman 0-0-0-0, Fromm 2-0-0-4, Abram 0-0-0-0, Paknis 0-0-0-0, Dobosh 0-0-0-0, Norris 0-0-0-0, Samuels 0-0-0-0, Root 2-0-0-4, Piccirilli 3-0-0-7, Schenker 3-0-0-9, Brodie 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 3, Douglas 2, Piccirilli 1, Austin 1, Engelmore 1. Totals: 20-5-5-53.
HARBOR CREEK – D. Chwatek 0-0-0-0, Delsandro 11-0-0-24, Stumps 0-0-0-0, Rzodkiewicz 3-0-2-8, Rodland 0-0-0-0, T. Chwatek 1-2-2-5, Wilson 3-2-2-8, Krahe 9-5-8-23, LaFuria 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Delsandro 2, Rzodkiewicz 2, T. Chwatek 1. Totals: 27-9-14-68.
