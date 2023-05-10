BASEBALL
• West Middlesex 4, Lakeview 2 – At West Middlesex, Richie Preston fired a complete-game five-hitter and Evan Gilson belted a three-run homer to lift the Big Reds (7-5, 9-5) to an impressive Region 1 win over the Sailors (10-4, 12-4).
Lakeview led 2-1 after three innings. WM took the lead in the fourth on Gilson's home run.
Preston had six strikeouts and only issued one walk. At the plate, Preston doubled, singled, and drove in a run. Devin Gruver added two singles for the Reds
Evan Reiser pitched for Lakeview. He fanned four batters, had no walks, and surrendered seven hits.
At the plate for the Sailors, Cody Fagley doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Grady Harbaugh drove in a run, and Lucas Fagley doubled.
• Grove City 12, Franklin 8 – At Franklin, the two teams combined to bang out 26 hits with the Eagles (4-7, 5-7) coming away with the Region 2 win.
GC went up 4-0 in the second inning and 9-0 in the fourth frame and held on for the win.
Michael Earman tripled, singled, and drove in three runs for Grove City while Caden Wade doubled, ripped two singles, and drove in three runs.
Also for the Eagles, Joey Hathaway hit two singles and drove in a pair of runs, Hayden McCreadie, Gavin Renick, and Andrew Swartfager all singled twice and drove in a run, and Max Knouse drove in a run.
Wade (three innings), Lucas Shaffert (two), Ben Fischer (2/3), and Earman split time on the mound for GC. The foursome had 10 strikeouts, issued six walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Zach Boland (four innings) and Nate Fezell pitched for Franklin (3-9, 6-10). They fanned seven hitters, walked four, and surrendered 15 hits.
Fezell and Ryan McCandless both singled and drove in two runs for the Knights, Luke Guth doubled, singled, and had an RBI, Aidan McCracken hit four singles, and Zach Boland doubled and drove in a run.
• Reynolds 7, Kennedy Catholic 5 – At Transfer, the Raiders (4-10, 4-11) recorded the Region 1 victory against the Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-11).
Reynolds took a quick 3-0 lead in the first and went up 5-0 in the third frame. The Raiders tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth. KC plated three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Ryan Broadwater (three innings) and Carter Reichard pitched for Reynolds. The duo combined on 12 strikeouts, five walks, and seven hits.
Chase Bell ripped two singles and drove in two runs for the Raiders, Logan Chamberlain and Nolan Reichard both singled and had an RBI, PJ Winkle hit a pair of singles, Rocky Floch doubled, and Kolton Wilkinson was credited with an RBI.
Remington Hart (5 1/3 innings) and Nick Ondo pitched for Kennedy Catholic. They fanned eight batters, issued three walks, and only gave up six hits.
Offensively for KC, Dominick Salas had three singles and drove in a pair of runs, Hart hit two singles and had an RBI, Dom Rapp ripped an RBI double, Marcus Gunn contributed two singles, and Daniel Simpson doubled.
• Sharon 6, Hickory 5 – In Sharon, the Tigers won after Hayden Scarmack was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Santino Piccirilli finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers. Mickey Rodriquez went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Mark Cattron scored twice.
Derek Douglas earned the win for Sharon. He surrendered five runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out five in 5 1/3 innings in the start.
Austin McKinney took the loss for the Hornets. He allowed one run on on hit with a strikeout in 1 1/3 inning of work.
Zac Lanshcak and Johnny Leedham both homered for Hickory. Leedham recorded a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored, and Lanshcak had four RBIs with a run scored.
• Sharpsville 7, Mercer 3 – In Mercer, the Blue Devils came back from a 3-1 run deficit for the win.
Carter DeJulia went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Stephen Tarnoci drove in two, and Gabe Titus and Jake Tonty both doubled. Titus was credited with an RBI.
Jack Leipheimer was given the win in relief. He pitched three innings of scoreless ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three.
Troy Bachman finished 3-for-4, including a double, with a run scored. Amos added a home run in the third inning, finishing with three RBIs and a run scored.
Aedan Ryhal took the loss for the Mustangs. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out one in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Jake Mattocks gave up two runs – one earned – on three hits and a pair of walks. He registered strikeouts for 10 of his 16 outs.
• Slippery Rock 14, Titusville 0 (5 inn.) – At Titusville, Sal Mineo fired a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks and Brett Galcik homered, singled, and drove in four runs as Slippery Rock (7-5, 9-5) rolled in the Region 2 contest.
Mineo had four hits, including a double, for Slippery Rock, Dylan Gordon doubled, singled, and drove in two runs, Dominick Zandi ripped two doubles and had three RBIs, Lucas Allison singled and knocked in two runs, Brody Galcik contributed a pair of singles and an RBI, and Nick Kingerski singled and drove in a run.
Mason Titus and Landon Baker singled for Titusville (6-5, 8-7).
Drew Wheeling (1 1/3 innings), Brett Schmidt (2/3), Hunter Obert (one), and Wyatt Obert split time on the mound for Titusville. They combined on one strikeout, three walks, and gave up 15 hits.
SOFTBALL
• Farrell 9, Kennedy Catholic 1 – At Hermitage on Tuesday, Maria Harrison had a monster game to lead the Steelers to the Region 1 win.
Harrison fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and only issued two walks. At the plate, she belted an inside-the-park home run, doubled, ripped three singles, and drove in five runs.
Jazz Richards doubled, singled, and had three RBIs for Farrell.
Brooke Kirkpatrick suffered the loss for KC. She had 11 strikeouts, 15 walks, and gave up nine hits.
• Sharon 12, Slippery Rock 0 (5 Inn.) – At Wengler Field, the Tigers saw Claire Bodine pitch a two-hitter while the offense forced a run-rule ending.
Bodien pitched a complete game without allowing a walk, striking out a pair in the win.
Ella Connelly doubled and ended the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. Lacey Root added a two-run shot over the wall, finishing with two hits and three RBIs overall. Dalaini Bayer singled and tallied two RBIs, Mia Cabraja singled twice and drove in a run, Kurtasia Chester and Emma Merchent each singled and added an RBI and Bodien doubled.
Ciana D'Antoni took the loss. She allowed 12 runs – four earned – via 10 hits and three walks. She struck out three in 4 2/3 innings for the Rockets.
Emma Ritz and D'Antoni singled for Slippery Rock.
• West Middlesex 15, Kennedy Catholic 0 (3 inn.) – At the Richard J. Kritz Softball Complex in West Middlesex, Harper Nickel tossed an abbreviated no-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as the Reds (6-5, 7-5) picked up the Region 1 victory.
Emily Davano belted a home run, singled, and drove in a run for WM, Ava Gilmore tripled, singled, and knocked in three runs, Emily Dick doubled, singled, and collected two RBIs, Taylor Geiwitz ripped a two-run triple, and Kadence Leonard and Julia Thornton both singled and drove in a run.
Jayla Walls pitched for Kennedy Catholic (0-9, 0-9). She had no strikeouts, issued 13 walks, and gave up 10 hits.
