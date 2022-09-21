GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Hickory 22, Sharon 39 – At Buhl Park, the Hornets downed their rivals by taking three of the top-four finishes. Macie Horvath and Jillian White both ran 12:18 to finish second and third, and Brooklyn Beighley came in fourth with a 12:33.
Abbey Black ran 12:43 to finish sixth for the Hornets, Ava Shellenbarger was right behind in seventh at 12:44, in eighth was Ellie Esper at 12:52 and Mia Esper was ninth by running a 13:01.
Sharon senior Abby Douglas won the race, clocking an 11:24. Freshman Maggie Goodman was the next Tiger, coming in fifth with a 12:37. Willow Phillips came in 15th with a 15:30, Claire Call was 16th at 15:31 and Grace Schuster rounded out the scores in 17th with 16:52.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Hickory 15, Sharon 0 – At Buhl Park, Hickory took the victory since Sharon had an incomplete team. The Tigers only featured three runners.
For the Hornets, Caden Riethmiller ran a 9:29 and was the only runner to clock sub-10 minutes as he finished first. Mason Coldsmith had a shot, running a 10:06 for second place.
Hickory took the next five spots. Logan Rodgers (6:17) was fourth, Jack Davis and Ben Swanson (11:10) ran identical times for fifth and sixth, Caleb Ewing (12:03) was seventh and David Bull (12:12) was eighth.
Freshman Justin Sims was the top finisher for the Tigers. He was third with a 10:20. Carter Burns was ninth at 12:19, and Clay Torr ran 15:47 to finish 10th.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Hickory 4, Grove City 2 – At Hornet Stadium, Hickory score three straight goals after falling behind 1-0 early in the first half.
Ava Chaser tied the match at 1, and goals by Emmi Rossi and Cecilia Perman gave the Hornets the lead. Abby Cozad scored on an unassisted corner kick to cap the scoring for Hickory.
Cozad and Perman each had an assist.
Grove City stats were not reported by print deadline.
• Wilmington 1, Kennedy Catholic 0 – The Greyhounds won by forfeit from Kennedy Catholic. No further information was provided.
• Champion 4, Brookfield 0 – In Brookfield, the Warriors fell to fellow Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference foe Champion. Taylor Kuhn finished with a hat trick and Grayson Knoske also found the back of the net for the Golden Flashes.
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
• Sharpsville 3, Reynolds 0 – The Blue Devils bested Reynolds 25-18, 25-21, 25-7 on Tuesday night.
Reynolds: Rylee Gearhart had 12 digs, six kills and six points to lead the Raiders. Annie Loposky had 10 assists, Kylie McAdoo had 11 digs and Marissa Hillyer had nine digs. Sharpsville: Stats were reported in Wednesday's edition of The Herald.
JV: Sharpsville 25-17, 25-18.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory at Erie on Wednesday was canceled.
VOLLEYBALL
• Commodore Perry at Portersville Christian School on Oct. 10 has been canceled.
