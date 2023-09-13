BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
• Mercer 26, West Middlesex 31 – In West Middlesex, the Mustangs edged out the Big Reds with three top-five finishes.
Tate Papay was the top finisher for the Mustangs, coming in second with a time of 19:26.2. Carson Christie was fourth overall with a 20:37.1, and Chase Allen ran a 20:57.3 to finish fifth. James Greggs added a seventh-place finish with a 21:06.5, and Thaddeus Schreiber rounded out the Mercer scores with a 21:13.4 for eighth.
Wests Middlesex’s Luke Schneider had the top individual time, finishing the race in 17:48.1. Ryan Thornton was third with a 20:02.5, Donevyn Aley was sixth with a 20:57.3, Zachary Vorisek came in 10th after running 24:42.1 and Shawn Hoffman was 11th at 25:06.7.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
• Mercer 27, West Middlesex 29 – In West Middlesex, the visiting Mercer girls saw their top-five runners place in the top eight.
Maggie Jewell ran a 21:38.1 to finish second, Emily Blough came in fourth with a 22:42.4, Lucy Wallace ran 25:10.5 to finish sixth, Elizabeth Rowe came in seventh after running 26:00.8 and the final official score for the Mustangs was Ryleigh White’s eighth-place finish by running 26:09.7.
West Middlesex’s AnnaSophia Viccari followed her second-place finish in Saturday’s Big Red Invitational with a top time on Wednesday. Viccari ran a 20:45.6 to take first among the girls.
Ella Bartholomew was third with a 21:49.4, Julia Thornton came in fifth with a time of 24:21.8, Alexandra Frazier ran 26:46.9 to come in ninth and 11th place was awarded to Ava Widmyer for running 27:28.1.
BOYS GOLF
• Brookfield 170, LaBrae 174, Newton Falls 216 – In Newton Falls, the Warriors’ low scores continued in a three-team outing against Newton Falls and LaBrae.
Brookfield sophomore Braydeon DeMario was the lowest score of the day with a 37. Hunter Warrender shot a 41 to tie for third individually. Cody Davidson shot a 43, and Bray Coleman had a 49.
The LaBrae Vikings nearly went score for score with the Warriors. Sophomore Austin Rowe also carded a 39, Dylan Simpson and Matthew Kujala each shot a 44 and Jacob Simpson had a 47.
For the Tigers, Cameron Huff was the leader with a 41. Jacob Stimpert had a 52. Dylan Champion finished with a 57 and Owen Gazda shot a 66.
BOYS SOCCER
• Wilmington 6, West Middlesex 2 – Outside West Middlesex High School, the visiting Greyhounds came away with a win.
Dylan Barnes and Johnathan Young each had a goal and an assist for the Big Reds.
West Middlesex goalkeeper Benjamin Erb finished with 15 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 4, Wilmington 3 OT – At Slippery Rock, the Rockets pulled out a win following an explosion of second-half offense.
Jordan scored twice, and Thimons and Arblaster each also found the back of the net for the Rockets.
Sarah Dieter scored twice for the Hounds (1-6), and Carly Hogg added the third goal. Analiese Hendrickson tallied two assists and Maria Mitchell had one.
The match was scoreless after the first 40 minutes due to the work of Brianna Jenkins of Wilmington and Campbell of Slippery Rock. Jenkins took the loss but made eight stops, and Campbell made six saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Lakeview 3, Commodore Perry 2 – At Lakeview High School, the Sailors battled back from down 2-0 to beat the Panthers. The Sailors won 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-8.
Lakeview: Stats were not reported by print deadline.
CP (1-2, 3-3): Auna Dias finished with 37 digs and eight points to help the Panthers’ defense. Lizzi Popp had eight kills, 16 digs and eight points. Kennedy Crop had six kills, 13 digs and eight points. Katie Bowser ended the night with 14 points and 12 digs, Grace Moses had 12 digs and 11 points, Lena Dillaman recorded five kills and Lilly Waleff had five blocks.
JV: Lakeview, 25-22, 25-16.
TUESDAY
• Franklin 3-0, Wilmington 0 – Franklin took its meeting with the Greyhounds in straight sets. Franklin won 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
Wilmington (0-1, 1-3): Jenna Whiting had 10 digs, nine assists and seven points for the Greyhounds. Lettie Mahle added four kills, three blocks, three points and five digs, and Makenna Black finished with seven assists, four blocks and four digs. Loghan Kollar had a team-high 17 digs with five points, Lainey Todd finished with seven points and three digs, Charlie Black had three digs and seven points, Macy Gardner recorded three kills and three blocks and Kayah Brewer ended the night with five points and three kills.
• Slippery Rock 3, Reynolds 0 – The Rockets got off to a fast start and took down the Raiders in straight sets. They won 25-10, 25-22, 25-13.
SR: Stats were not reported to The Herald.
Reynolds: Ava Murcko led the Raiders with 10 digs, six kills and an ace. Kylie McAdoo had a team-high 30 digs with four points, Annie Loposky had 27 digs and two kills, Rylee Gearhart finished with nine digs and four kills, Lana Wolfe added five digs and a kill and Adriana DeJulia tallied 10 digs.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-18, 25-12.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY Mercer 26, West Middlesex 31
1. Schneider (WM), 17:48.1; Papay (M), 19.26.2; 3. Thornton (WM), 20:02.5; 4. Christie (M), 20:37.1; 5. Allen (M), 20:57.3; 6. Aley (WM), 21:01.9; 7. Greggs (M), 21:06.5; 8. Schreiber (M), 21:13.4; 9. Heckman (M), 22:36.5; Vorisek (WM), 24:42.1; Hoffman (WM), 25:06.7.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY Mercer 27, West Middlesex 29
1. Viccari (WM), 20:45.6, 2. Jewell (M), 21:38.1; 3. Bartholomew (WM), 21:49.4; 4. Blough (M), 22:42.4; 5. Thornton (WM), 24:21.8; 6. Wallace (M), 25:10.5; 7. Rowe (M), 26:00.8; 8. White (M), 26:09.7; 9. Frazier (WM), 26:46.9; 10. Baldwin (M), 27:24.0; 11. Widmyer (WM), 27:28.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.