BASEBALL
• Greenville 15, Reynolds 0 – In Transfer, Noah Philson pitched a three-inning perfect game for the Trojans. The win clinched a sole possession of the Region 1 title.
Philson faced the minimum while striking out five of the nine batters faced.
At the dish, Philson finished 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored.
Jack Strausser, Braydon Porter and Philson had two apiece for the Trojans (13-2, 13-4). Kaleb Porter, Soren Hedderick, Brandon Stubert and Jacob Csonka were each credited with one RBI.
Soren doubled, and Strausser, Bennett Hayne Braydon Porter all scored twice.
PJ Winkle took the loss for the Raiders (4-11, 4-13). He allowed eight runs – five earned – on five hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.
• Mercer 12, Kennedy Catholic 1 (5 inn.) — At Hermitage, Evan Julock fired a complete-game one-hitter and Troy Bachman tripled, ripped two singles, and drove in two runs to lead the Mustangs (8-7, 8-9) to the Region 1 win.
Mercer only led 3-1 after three innings. They pulled away by scoring six runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Julock struck out seven batters and only issued one walk.
Jayden Amos and Cole Fisher both singled and drove in two runs for Mercer, Jake Mattocks singled twice and had two RBIs, Lincoln Saracco ripped an RBI single, Julock hit an RBI double, and Adam Dupuis was credited with an RBI.
The lone hit for the Golden Eagles (1-13, 1-14) was a solo home run by Remington Hart.
Nick Ondo (2 2/3 innings), Hart, Daniel Simpson (one), and Brock Ondo split time on the mound for KC. They combined on two strikeouts, six walks, and allowed 11 hits.
• Lakeview 13, Wilmington 2 (5 inn.) — At Stoneboro, Lucas Fagley tossed a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks as the Sailors (12-4, 14-4) captured the Region 1 win against the Hounds (10-5, 12-6).
Owen Dye and Maddox Bell blasted home runs for Lakeview. Dye drove in two runs while Bell had three RBIs.
Lucas Fagley hit three singles for the Sailors, Cody Fagley contributed a pair of singles and an RBI, Chase Hostetler singled and drove in two runs, and Grady Harbaugh doubled, singled, and had two RBIs.
Tyler Mikulin and Garrett Heller singled for Wilmington.
Rocky Serafino (two innings) and Hunter Jones pitched for the Hounds. The duo combined on five strikeouts, five walks, and gave up 10 hits.
• Sharpsville 11, Jamestown 0 (5 inn.) — At Kevin S. Yarabinec Memorial Field in South Py Twp., Braden Scarvel (four innings) and Eric Lindstedt fired a one-hitter in the Region 1 win over the Muskies.
Sharpsville held a slim 1-0 lead in the third inning before scoring nine runs to pull away.
Scarvel had six strikeouts, two walks, and gave up a single to Cole Ternent in four innings on the mound. Lindstedt closed it out and fanned two batters.
Luke Distler tripled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Blue Devils (10-5, 10-7), Gabe Titus and Lindstedt both singled twice and drove in two, Scarvel singled and had two RBIs, and both Stephen Tarnoci and David Moyer doubled.
Aidan Woyt (2 2/3 innings) and Colt Smith pitched for Jamestown (1-14, 2-15). They combined on one strikeout, issued three walks, and gave up 10 hits.
• Hickory 13, Franklin 6 — At Hermitage, Luca Bertolasio belted two home runs, two singles, and drove in five to power the Hornets (9-4, 12-4) past Franklin (3-10, 6-12) in the Region 2 clash.
Franklin took a quick 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Hickory battled back and cut the lead to 6-5 in the second frame. The Hornets went on to scored two in the third, three in the fourth, and three in the sixth.
Noah Jordan hit three singles and drove in two runs for Hickory, Dennis Fedele smacked a solo home run, Johnny Leedham doubled, singled, and knocked in a run, DJ Donatelli ripped an RBI single, Zac Lanshcak doubled and singled, Tyson Djakovich had two singles, and Luke Ference was credited with an RBI.
Austin McKinney (1/3), Ference (2 2/3), Fedele (two), and Donatelli combined on eight strikeouts, five walks, and only gave up four hits.
Matthew Wimer (2 2/3), Ethan Nightingale (2 1/3), and Evan Turner took turns on the mound for Franklin. The trio struck out a dozen batters, issued nine walks, and yielded 17 hits.
Nate Fezell led the Knights at the dish with a double, single, and three RBIs, Aidan McCracken had an RBI single, Alex Wible doubled and Nightingale drove in a run.
• Titusville 7, Sharon 2 — At Johnny Pepe Field in Sharon, Kameron Mong threw a five-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk as the Rockets (8-5, 10-7) defeated the Tigers (7-6, 9-6) in Region 2 play.
Kasen Neely singled and drove in a pair of runs for Titusville, Brock Covell ripped an RBI single, Landon Baker had two singles and an RBI, Andrew Wheeling singled three times and drove in a run, and Nate Stearns doubled.
Derek Douglas started for Sharon and pitched 3 1/3 innings and Ethan Engelmore closed out the game. They fanned five batters, issued two walks, and allowed eight hits.
Santino Picciriil tripled, singled, and drove in a run for the Tigers, Mark Cattron doubled, and Douglas singled.
• Grove City 10, Oil City 3 — At Oil City, Ethan Adams hit four singles and drove in four runs and Kam Martin, Lucas Shaffert, and Ben Fischer combined on a four-hitter as the Eagles (6-7, 7-8) posted the Region 2 win over the Oilers (4-9, 5-12).
Martin started and pitched four innings, Shaffert entered in relief and pitched one frame, and Fischer closed it out. The trio collected four strikeouts and only allowed one walk. Martin also had a big day at the dish with four singles and two RBIs.
Also for GC, Caden Wade doubled and singled, Joey Hathaway hit an RBI single, Gavin Renick contributed a pair of singles, and Andrew Swartfager and Luke Miller both singled had an RBI.
Jacob Teeter started on the mound for Oil City and pitched five innings. He and Casey Rybak combined on three strikeouts, three walks, and surrendered 15 hits.
Offensively for the Oilers, Teeter singled and drove in two RBIs and Hank Lockhart had a single and drove in a run.
• Slippery Rock 9, Conneaut Area 0 – In Slippery Rock, a three-run second inning by the Rockets got the bats going early.
Brett Galcik tripled in Ryan Double and Sal Mineo, and Dylan Gorden scored Galcik on a single to open the scoring.
Brody Galcik and Lucas Allison each had an RBI in the third. The fifth inning featured a Brett Galcik bases-loaded walk, Nolan Darr scoring on an error, a Dom Zandi RBI double and a run-scoring single from Allison.
Mineo was the winning pitcher for Slippery Rock (8-5 Region 2, 11-5). He gave up two hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight in four innings.
SOFTBALL
• Sharon 7, West Middlesex 6 – In Sharon, a two-run bottom of the sixth inning gave the Tigers the lead.
Ella Connelly, Claire Bodien, Mia Cabria and Marley Frost had multiple hits for the Tigers (5-9 Region 4, 6-10). Bodien led the Sharon lineup with two RBIs, and Dalaini Bayer, Connelly, Lacey Root and Kurtasia Chester each drove in one.
Connelly homered and tripled, Bodien hit a home run and Cabria doubled.
Bodien earned the win in a complete game. She surrendered six runs – four earned – on eight hits and four walks, striking out six.
Ava Gilmore finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Harper Nickel, Kaylee Long and Kadence Leonard each tallied an RBI. Leonard doubled for the Big Reds' only extra-base hit.
Gilmore took the loss for the Big Reds (7-6 Region 1, 8-7). She allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk. She fanned three in 4 1/3 innings in the start.
