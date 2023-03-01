D-10 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS• Mercyhurst Prep 50, Sharpsville 33 – At Fairview High School, the Blue Devils’ path to a District 10 crown came to a close against the Lakers.
Sharpsville, the Region 3 champs, was playing catchup the whole game. The Blue Devils trailed 15-2 by the end of the first quarter. That lead grew to 29-11 by halftime and 40-25 by the end of the third.
Olivia Kulyk, a 1,000-point scorer for the Lakers (18-5), led all scorers with 23 points. Makayla Savko and Mia Mangini each scored eight, and Shannon Stevenson chipped in five points.
For the Blue Devils (13-11), Macie Steiner led the way with 11 points. Lily Palko scored eight, Paige Doyle added six and Tori Kimpan finished with five.
The Blue Devils will face Greenville in the consolation game on Saturday. A time and site will be announced in the near future.
D-10 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALSSHARPSVILLE 2 9 14 8 33
MERCYHURST PREP 15 14 11 10 50
SHARPSVILLE – C. Fry 2-1-2-6, Kimpan 2-1-2-5, Messett 0-0-0-0, Steiner 4-3-4-11, R. Fry 0-0-0-0, Palko 2-4-5-8, Hanley 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: C. Fry 1. Totals: 11-10-15-33.
MERCYHURST PREP – Lang 2-0-0-4, Pierce 1-0-0-2, Mangini 3-0-0-8, Netkowicz 0-0-0-0, Nixon 0-0-0-0, Savko 4-0-0-8, Geary 0-0-0-0, Ferrick 0-0-0-0, Kulyk 9-3-4-23, Stevenson 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Netkowicz 2, Kulyk 2, Stevenson 1. Totals: 21-3-4-50.
