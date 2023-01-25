BOYS BASKETBALL
• Saegertown 59, Jamestown 49 – At Saegertown, Cameron Keyser scored 29 points to become Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer. Keyser finished the game with 1,370 career points. He passed 1980 graduate Mark Shannon’s mark of 1,351 points
Gage Planavsky added six points for the Muskies (9-6), and Lucas Popielarcheck finished with four.
Sully Surkle scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (11-5). Brady Greco tallied 14 points, Henry Shaffer had 11 and Zachary Yoder finished with 10.
WRESTLING
• Cathedral Prep 42, Hickory 30 – In Erie, the middleweights swung the tide for Cathedral Prep.
Brandon Byrd pinned Liam Slicker at 145, and Xavier Dombkowski pinned Landen Lee at 152 to get Cathedral Prep the lead. Bo Martucci capped the scoring with a 7-0 decision over Hickory’s Adam Myers.
For Hickory, Brenden Gioan earned a pin of Isaiah Harrick at 215. Brody Bishop pinned Aiden Carter at 106, Dylan O’Brien bested Colin O’Rourke during a 120 bout and Connor Saylor pinned Trevor Bruno at 138. Ty Holland won by forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALLJAMESTOWN 10 15 10 14 49
SAEGERTOWN 9 11 19 20 59
JAMESTOWN – Hill 1-0-0-2, Planavsky 3-0-0-6, Ford 1-0-0-3, Ternent 1-0-2-2, Keyser 11-5-7-29, Williams 1-0-0-3, Popielarcheck 2-0-1-4, Meehan 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Keyser 2, Ford 1, Williams 1. Totals: 20-5-10-49.
SAEGERTOWN – Jones 3-2-5-9, Greco 5-4-4-14, Yoder 4-0-0-10, H. Shaffer 4-3-7-11, Young 0-0-0-0, Huson 0-0-0-0, Zirkle 7-1-2-15, Jos. Grundy 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Yoder 2, Jones 1. Totals: 23-10-18-59.
JV: No score reported.
WRESTLINGCATHEDRAL PREP 42, HICKORY 30107 - Brody Bishop (H) pinned Aiden Carter, 1:35; 114 - Amir JOhnson (CP) pinned Tyler Boyle, 1:00; 121 - Dylan O’Brien (H) pinned Colin O’Rourke, 2:40; 127 - Keagan Oler (CP) dec. Mike Reardon, 9-4; 133 - Sam Staab (CP) pinned Logan Kent, 5:11; 139 - Connor Saylor (H) pinned Trevor Bruno, 2:44; 145 - Brandon Byrd (CP) pinned Liam Slicker, 1:22; 152 - Xavier Dombkowski (CP) pinned Landen Lee, 1:46; 160 - Bo Martucci (CP) dec. Adam Myers, 7-0; 172 - Owen Shetler (CP) pinned Baylee Morse, 1:01; 189 - Ty Holland (H) win by forfeit; 215 - Brendan Gioan (H) pinned Isaiah Harrick, 3:40; 285 - Max Spaulding (CP) pinned Noah Schmitt, 1:05.
Please submit daily scores and stats from high school games to sports@sharonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.