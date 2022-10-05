GIRLS SOCCER
• Harbor Creek 3, Slippery Rock 2 – Hannah Plunkard and Ella Thimons scored for the Rockets. Bretz scored twice for Harbor Creek and Licata rounded out the scoring. No further stats were reported.
GIRLS TENNIS
Five local teams competed in the 10-team Buhl Farm Tennis Invitational.
Grove City (18 points) finished third, Hickory (17) was fourth, Sharon (6) came in sixth, Wilmington (6) ended seventh and Greenville (0) rounded out the local teams in eighth.
Cathedral Prep won with 52 points. Warren was second with 21.
In the first singles final, Grove City's Mary Matson defeated Cathedral Prep's Anna Poranski 10-1. In the second singles final, Annie Pritchard from Cathedral Prep defeated Grove City's Cana Severson 10-2.
In the first doubles final, Cathedral Prep's Margaret Pritchard and Finnleigh Hanzel got the better of Hickory's Ava Spielvogle and Giada Bertolasio 10-4.
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
Greenville 3, Hickory 2 – The Trojans needed five sets to down the Hornets in a non-region match. The set scores were reported in Wednesday's issue.
Greenville: Stats were reported in Wednesday's edition. Hickory: Raeley Gargano had a team-high 22 assists, Adalyn Duncan recorded 22 kills, Bella Multari had 14 assists, and Madeline Huff finished iwth 12 digs while Madison Reardon added 11.
JV: Hickory 25-15, 25-17.
• West Middlesex 3, Lakeview 2 – At West Middlesex High School, the Big Reds needed a couple extra points in the final set to best Lakeview. West Middlesex won 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 19-17 to improve to 12-3 (8-0) on the season.
WM: Kennedy Beatty led the Big Reds with 24 kills, eight blocks and six digs. Caitlin Stephens had 47 assists and five digs. Emma Mild added nine kills and 10 digs. Alaina Bowers finished iwth seven kills and 15 digs. Avery Hanahan recorded 11 digs while Mercedes McNutt had 10.
JV: Lakeview 25-20, 25-16.
