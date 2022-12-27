GIRLS BASKETBALL• Eisenhower 61, Jamestown 12 – In the first round of the Iroquois Barringer Classic, the Golden Knights overpowered Jamestown.
Lexi Pascuzzi led all scorers with 36 points. The Eisenhower (4-2) scorer also made six 3-pointers. Laney Font scored 10 points to aid Pascuzzi.
Alayna Cadman scored nine points to lead the Muskies (2-4). Savannah Thurber scored six points.
The Muskies will face Rocky Grove in the consolation game is at 4 p.m.
• Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16 – At the Anchors Away Holiday Tournament, the host Sailors cruised past the Rockets in the opening round of the event.
Emma Marsteller led the way for the Sailors (6-2) with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Kelsey Seddon and Kyndra Seddon each registered nine points. Kyndra Seddon pulled in a game-high eight rebounds, and Kelsey Seddon had six steals.
Julia Caffaro was the leading scorer for Slippery Rock (0-7). She finished with five points with a team-high seven rebounds.
Maddy Horner and Leah Double each scored four points.
Wednesday’s tourney matchups were pre-set. Slippery Rock plays Saegertown at 4:30 p.m. Lakeview vs. Sharpsville at 7:30 p.m.
• Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34 – In the second game of the night at Lakeview, the Blue Devils got a double-digit scoring night from Chasie Fry and Lily Palko.
Fry finished with a game-high 17 points while Palko added 15 to the totals.
Macie Steiner scored seven points for the Blue Devils (3-5) and Tori Kimpan finished with five.
• Farrell 51, AC Valley 19 – In the opening round of girls Dresch-McCluskey Tourney, the host Steelers earned their first win of the season.
Gabby King led all scorers with 23 points for Farrell (1-5). Further stats were not reported.
The Steelers will play Cambridge Springs in the championship at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL• Mercer 62, Moniteau 45 – In the opening round of the Mercer Christmas Tournament, the host Mustangs saw production out of both Mattocks.
Jake and Dae Mattocks combined to score 34 points for the Mustangs (5-2). Jake Mattocks scored a game-high 22 points while Dae added 12.
Nate Haines and Christian Grossman both scored seven points.
For Moniteau (4-3), Ayden Jackson led the way with 14 points, and David Martino tallied 13.
Mercer will face Ellwood City in the championship today at 7:15 p.m.
• North Hills 83, Grove City 81 – In overtime at Hampton, the Eagles dropped a shootout.
North Hills (6-1) pulled out the win thanks to Eric James’ overtime performance. James scored seven of his 12 points in the extra period. Jake Pollaro led North Hills with 21 points and Jayden Thomas added 17.
In total, North Hills had five players in double figures.
Grove City (3-5) was led by the duo of Brett Loughry and Nate Greer. Loughry led all scorers with 26 points, and Greer wasn’t far behind at 24. Kamden Martin scored 17 points as a third option for the Eagles.
Wednesday’s matchups were already set. Grove City plays Chartiers Valley at 5 p.m. and Hampton plays North Hills at 6:30 p.m.
• Brookfield 65, Maplewood (Ohio) 55 – In Mecca, the Warriors flew past the rockets for another win.
Matteo Fortuna led Brookfield (5-2) with 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Jones added 14 points and Donovan Pawlowski finished with 13 and five steals.
Maplewood’s Alex Donaldson finished with a game-high 22 points. He was the Rockets’ (4-4) only double-digit scorer.
• Farrell 79, RedBank Valley 64 – Stats were not reported.
BOYS BASKETBALLMercer Christmas TourneyMONITEAU 13 12 9 11 45
MERCER 9 22 13 18 62
MONITEAU – Delaose-Rugg 0-0-0-0, Ealm 3-1-2-9, Martino 6-0-0-13, Jackson 7-0-2-14, Kelly 2-0-0-4, Cook 0-0-0-0, Sankey 0-0-0-0, Tomas 2-1-2-5. 3-pt. goals: Ealm 2, Martino 1. Totals: 20-2-6-45.
MERCER – Haines 2-2-2-7, Miller 2-0-0-4, Balaski 1-0-0-3, Guiler 0-0-0-2, D. Mattocks 5-2-5-12, Cunningham 2-0-0-5, Amos 1-0-0-2, Grossman 3-0-0-7, J. Mattocks 11-0-0-22.
––––––
Hampton Holiday ClassicGROVE CITY 24 14 10 13 20 81
NORTH HILLS 20 13 19 9 22 83
GROVE CITY – Irani 2-0-2-5, Greer 9-2-4-24, Ferguson 1-0-0-2, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-0-0-0, Loughry 8-4-4-26, Lutz 2-3-4-7, Martin 4-9-13-17. 3-pt. goals: Loughry 6, Greer 4, Irani 1. Totals: 26-18-27-81.
NORTH HILLS – Blass 0-0-0-0, Thomas 7-3-4-17, Arnett Haskey 0-0-2-0, J. Pollaro 9-1-11-21, Z. Pollaro 5-3-5-15, James 5-2-7-12, Lukas 2-0-0-5, Johnson 5-0-0-13. 3-pt. goals: Johnson 3, J. Pollaro 2, Z. Pollaro 2, Lukas 1. Totals: 33-9-19-83.
––––––
Non-TourneyBROOKFIELD 13 18 15 19 65
MAPLEWOOD 6 21 9 21 55
BROOKFIELD – Witherow 1-0-0-2, Fortuna 6-6-9-19, Jones 6-2-2-14, Hoffman 4-0-0-8, Pawlowski 5-2-4-13, Creed 4-0-0-9. 3-pt. goals: Fortuna 1, Pawlowski 1, Creed 1. Totals: 26-10-15-65.
MAPLEWOOD (OHIO) – Roper 0-5-6-5, Himes 2-4-4-8, Donaldson 8-1-2-22, Murry 3-1-5-7, Dahmen 2-0-0-5, Barrett 1-0-0-2, Webster 0-6-6-6. 3-pt. goals: Donaldson 5, Dahmen 1. Totals: 16-17-23-55.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLakeview Anchors Away Holiday TourneySAEGERTOWN 8 5 13 8 34
SHARPSVILLE 13 17 18 4 52
SAEGERTOWN – Gregor 1-2-4-4, Triola 3-1-2-7, Greco 6-0-0-14, Amory 1-1-6-3, Drakes 2-0-0-6, Weaver 0-0-0-0, Rockwell 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: Greco 2, Drakes 2. Totals: 13-4-14-34.
SHARPSVILLE – C. Fry 6-1-2-17, Kimpan 2-1-2-5, Messett 1-0-0-2, Steiner 3-0-0-7, R. Fry 1-0-0-2, Lily Palko 5-4-4-15, Breanna Hanley 2-0-0-4, 3-pt. goals: C.Fry 4, Steiner 1, Palko 1. Totals: 20-6-8-52.
––––––
Lakeview Anchors Away Holiday TourneySLIPP. ROCK 3 8 3 2 16
LAKEVIEW 12 17 15 6 50
SLIPPERY ROCK – Caffaro 1-2-4-5, Bissell 0-0-0-0, Double 2-0-0-4, Campbell 1-0-0-2, Homer 2-0-0-4, Kniess 0-1-2-1, Romanovich 0-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Caffaro 1. Totals: 6-3-6-16.
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-0-2-3, Ke. Seddon 4-1-2-9, Kepner 2-2-3-6, E. Marsteller 5-3-4-16, Ky. Seddon 3-3-6-9, Sontheimer 0-0-0-0, Woods 2-0-0-5, L. Marsteller 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: E. Marsteller 3m Peltonen 1, Woods 1. Totals: 18-9-17-50.
––––––
Iroquois Barringer ClassicEISENHOWER 20 17 13 11 61
JAMESTOWN 2 3 5 2 12
EISENHOWER – Marino 2-0-0-5, Font 5-0-0-10, Childs 2-0-0-4, Beltcher 0-0-0-0, Smyth 2-0-0-4, Pam 1-0-0-2, Pascuzzi 15-0-2-36. 3-pt. goals: Pascuzzi 6, Marino 1. Totals: 27-0-2-61.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 2-0-0-4, Shetter 0-0-0-0, Varano 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 0-2-4-2, Matters 0-0-0-0, Thurber 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goals: none. Totals: 4-4-6-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.