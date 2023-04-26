BASEBALL
• Sharon 7, Franklin 0 – At Franklin, Mike Rodriques fired a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks to lead the Tigers over the Knights.
Sharon went up 2-0 in the first inning, added a run in the fourth and then tacked on four more runs in the fifth frame.
Santino Piccirilli tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Sharon, Angelo Fromm doubled, singled and had an RBI, Hayden Scarmack doubled, Rodriques ripped an RBI double and Derek Douglas was credited with an RBI.
Alex Wible singled for Franklin. Ethan Nighingale (four innings) and Zach Boland combined on a five-hitter. They collected 13 strikeouts and walked four.
• Grove City 5, Titusville 4 (8 inn.) – At Titusville, Hayden McCreadie ripped an RBI single on a 2-1 count in the eighth inning to give GC the lead and the Eagles held on for the win.
McCreadie doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs for GC, Caden Wade singled and had an RBI and Kamden Martin drove in a run.
Wade (four innings), Martin (one), Lucas Shaffert (two), and Ben Fischer combined on a six-hitter. The foursome struck out six batters and walked three.
Jaxon Covell doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Rockets and Mason Titus and Drew Wheeling both doubled and had an RBI.
Hunter Thomas (three innings), Covell (four), and Kam Mong pitched for Titusville. They also combined on a six-hitter. The trio fanned 10 batters and issued seven walks.
• Oil City 3, Slippery Rock 2 – At Oil City, the Oilers edged the Rockets in a thriller.
Oil City took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Rockets took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Oilers plated a pair of runs in the bottom half for a walk-off win.
Will McMahon went the distance on the mound for Oil City. He struck out five batters, walked two and allowed seven hits.
Dylan Gordon pitched for Slippery Rock. He collected four strikeouts, issued no walks and gave up eight hits.
Justen Dunkle doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Oilers, Hank Lockhart doubled and singled and McMahon had an RBI single.
For Grove City, Sal Mineo hit a two-run double, Nolan Darr contributed two singles and Gordon doubled.
• Sharpsville 9, West Middlesex 3 – In South Pymatuning, the Blue Devils jumped on West Middlesex with three runs in the first and four in the second.
Freshman outfielder Gabe Titus hit a home run, drove in three and scored twice for the Blue Devils. Braden Scarvel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jack Leipheimer, Luke Distler and Stephen Tarnoci each had one RBI.
Scarvel earned the win with four innings of three-hit ball. He allowed one unearned run and two walks while striking out two. Leipheimer entered in relief, allowing a pair of runs on five hits and striking out five in the final three innings.
Richie Preston went 2-for-4 for the Big Reds. Gavin Rose and Bowen Briggs each had an RBI, and Devin Gruver and Julian Trott both scored.
Evan Gilson took the loss for West Middlesex. He allowed seven runs – four earned – on three hits and three walks. He struck out a pair in two innings pitched.
• Hickory 2, Conneaut Area 1 – In Hermitage, Tyson Djakovich threw a two-hitter in a win over the Eagles. The Hickory senior allowed one run and struck out seven in the complete game.
Dawson Thomas was handed the loss for Conneaut. Thomas allowed two runs on six hits and a walk, striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Luca Bertolasio and Dennis Fedele both scored in a two-run third inning for Hickory. Johnny Leedham, Bertolasio and Fedele each had two hits.
Thomas drove in Conneaut's lone run to help his own cause.
• Lakeview 13, Kennedy Catholic 3 – At Hermitage, Owen Dye hit two doubles, two singles and drove in two runs and Grady Harbaugh had a double, two singles and three RBIs as the Sailors rolled past KC.
Chase Hostetler doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs for Lakeview, Cody Fagley doubled and had two RBIs, Lucas Fagley hit an RBI single and Jonny Husband added a two-bagger.
Dye (3 1/3 innings) and Hostetler split time on the mound for the Sailors. Dye fanned three, walked four and gave up two runs on two hits. Hostetler struck out three, issued four walks and surrendered one run on four hits.
Nick Ondo (three innings), Brock Ondo (three), Dom Rapp (one-third of an inning) and Owen Sizemore pitched for Kennedy Catholic. The foursome combined on four strikeouts, three walks and 13 hits.
Brock Ondo led KC at the dish with a double and two RBIs. Dom Rapp added two singles, and Patrick Doss drove in a run.
• Wilmington 19, Jamestown 0 (5 inn.) – At Jamestown, the Hounds scored 14 runs in the top of the first inning en route to the win.
Brodie Dewberry ripped two doubles and drove in three runs to lead Wilmington, Ben Miller had two hits and an RBI, and Hunter Jones and Colby Lewis both singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Tyler Mikulin, Rocky Serafino, Garrett Heller, Shane Heller, Isaac Ealy, Aden Boyer, Sam Mistretta and Willie Moore all singled and drove in a run for the Hounds.
Serafino started and pitched two innings and Owen Bauer closed it out. The duo struck out eight, issued no walks, and only allowed three hits.
Cameron Keyser, Troy College and Nolan Herbold singled for Jamestown.
Aidan Woyt, Keyser, and another pitcher (no name submitted) split time on the mound for the Muskies. They fanned two, walked 12 and gave up 15 hits.
• Heartland Christian 7, Brookfield 1 – At Brookfield Community Park, the Lion held the host Warriors to five hits.
Walker earned the win with five strikeouts and two walks.
Hunter Warrender took the loss, striking out four.
Bray Coleman and Gavin March had two hits each for the Warriors. Brandon Hardman added a double.
SOFTBALL
• Brookfield 13, Maplewood 3 – In Mecca, Ohio, the Warriors saw Abby DeJoy and Katie Logan combine to hit three home runs. DeJoy hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, and Logan hit a solo home run.
DeJoy finished with five RBIs, Logan drove in three and Arianna Jones had two.
Sophia Hook, Jenae Pugh, Logan and DeJoy each had three hits, and Jasmine Hubbard and Jones had two each. Logan doubled twice and Hook hit one two-bagger.
Miranda Nicholson struck out three in the win.
BOYS TENNIS
• Grove City 4, Titusville 1 – In Titusville, the Eagles (5-2, 7-4) swept doubles play, and Ryan Waugaman and Landon Mercer earned wins in singles competition.
Waugaman won the first singles 6-2, 6-4 over Lance Ewight, and Mercer beat Tori Bodamer 6-4, 6-3. Caleb Baumgartner fell to Titusville's Zach Wooten 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles play, Shane Cavolo and Landon Schofield beat Andre Mott and Chole Preston 6-1, 6-3. And the team of Noah Bovard and Pierson Badowski won 6-1, 6-0 over Aubree Colie and Alana Jackson.
Singles: Waugaman (GC) def. Ewight 6-2, 6-4; Wooten (T) def. Caleb Baumgartner 6-2, 6-2; Mercer (GC) def. Bodamer 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Cavolo-Schofield (GC) def. Mott-Preston 6-1, 6-3; Bovard-Badowski (GC) def. Colie-Jackson 6-1, 6-0.
