BOYS TENNIS
• Titusville 5, Kennedy Catholic 0 – In Titusville, the Rockets swept the Golden Eagles.
Lane Knight defeated KC's Isaiah Daniles 6-0, 6-1; Zach Wooten beat Ian Mehalick 6-0, 6-0 and Titusville's Tori Bodamer bested James Brocklehurst 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, the team of Mott and Prester got the better of Kennedy's Aidan Churlik and Alex Kavanaugh 6-1, 6-1.
Singles: Knight (T) def. Daniels 6-0, 6-1; Wooten (T) def. Mehallick 6-0, 6-0; Bodamer (T) def. Brocklehurst 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Mott-Prester (T) def. Churlik-Kavanagh (KC) 6-1, 6-1
