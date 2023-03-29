BASEBALL
• West Middlesex 3, Kennedy Catholic 1 – In West Middlesex, a three-run third inning powered the Big Reds past Kennedy Catholic.
Blaze Knight went 2 for 3 for the Big Reds (1-1 Region 1, 1-1), and Devin Gruver and Richie Preston both finished 1 for 3 with an RBI. Gruver's hit was a double and he scored.
Julian Trott and Bowen Briggs also scored for West Middlesex.
Evan Gilson and Gio Rococi split time on the mound for the Big Reds. Gilson got the start, recording four innings of scoreless work while allowing one hit and striking out five. Rococi recorded the three-inning save, allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out five.
Nick Ondon took the loss for the Golden Eagles (0-2, 0-2). Ondo allowed three runs on five hits and a pair of walks. He struck out four in 2 2/3 innings. Remington Hart pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Hart struck out two and allowed one hit and three walks.
Brock Ondo went 1 for 3 in the box, and Nick Ondo was 1 for 2 with a double. Thorston Hart was 0 for 3 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
• Brookfield 12, Liberty 0 – In Brookfield, Miranda Nicholson pitched well for the Warriors in a five-inning one-hitter. Nicholson walked two and struck out six in a complete game.
The Warriors scored eight runs in the first inning. They added four more in the bottom of the second.
Jenae Pugh had multiple RBIs and hit a triple.
Sophia Hook, Cadence Huffman and Pugh had multiple hits for the Warriors. One of Hook's hits was a double.
Filips allowed 12 runs on four hits and five walks. She struck out a pair for the Leopards.
BOYS LACROSSE
• McDowell 17, Hickory 8 – In Erie, the Hornets fell to 0-3 on the season despite another strong outing from Donny DeBlasio.
DeBlasio scored six goals with one assist. Rocco Russo and Landon Bean also scored for the Hornets, and Bean and Bryce Fisher both had assists.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELATIONS
BASEBALL
• Lakeview at Greenville was suspended Wednesday night. The Trojans lead 3-1, and the game will resume today at 4 p.m. with the Sailors batting in the top of the fifth inning and runners on first and second.
• Hickory at Conneaut Area from Wednesday was postponed to today at 4 p.m. The Hornets' game against Mercer scheduled for today was postponed to with a date TBA.
• Mercer at Grove City scheduled for Saturday was moved up to today at 4 p.m.
