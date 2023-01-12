GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Wednesday
• Meadville 40, Jamestown 28 – At Meadville, the host Bulldogs had a strong second half in a win over the Muskies. Meadville outscored Jamestown 27-12 in the second half.
Alayna Cadman led the Muskies (3-8) with 15 points. Savannah Thurber added six points, and Taylor Keener scored four.
Marlaya McCoy had 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-6). Aliviah Ashton added 10 points, and Sydney Burchard tallied nine points.
JAMESTOWN 4 12 6 6 28
MEADVILLE 5 8 13 14 40
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 5-3-4-15, Thurber 2-2-2-6, Keener 2-0-1-4, Matters 1-0-0-2, Hart 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 2. Totals: 10-6-8-28.
MEADVILLE – McCoy 6-0-0-12, Ashton 4-1-2-10, Burchard 4-0-0-9, Gallagher 2-1-2-5, Chambers 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Burchard 1, Ashton 1.Totals: 18-2-4-40.
NOTES
• Today's Kennedy Catholic at Reynolds boys basketball will be varsity only with a 7 p.m. scheduled start time.
