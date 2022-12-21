BOYS BASKETBALL
• Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48 – At Slippery Rock High School, the Golden Tornado blew through and left with a 27-point win.
Madden Clement had a game-high 21 points for the WIPAL-based Tornado. Braylon Littlejohn added 16 points and Ryan Porch scored 12 for Butler (6-1).
Dylon Gordon was the only double-digit scorer for the Rockets (1-4). He finished with 12 points. Josh Book scored eight while John Sabo, Quinn Parson and Elam Pyle each had six.
• Farrell 60, Neshannock 41 – In Farrell, the Steelers continued their hot start with another strong victory. Farrell is now 5-0 on the season while Neshannock drops to 4-2.
Nasir O'Kane led the way for the Steelers with 14 points. Lamont Samuels and Kylon Wilson each scored 10.
David Kwiat made three of Neshannock's nine 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 13 points. Luciano DeLillo scored eight points and L.J. Keith added seven.
• Jamestown 57, Reynolds 57 – At Reynolds High School, the Muskies walked away with the win, but it was probably a little close for comfort.
Jamestown led 44-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. However, the Raiders (1-3) scored 23 points in the period. But the Muskies got just enough offense from a pair of Carter Williams buckets and four free throws from Cameron Keyser.
Keyser led all scorers with 23 points, and Seamus Ford and Carter Williams each had 11 points.
Andrew McCloskey had 16 points for most among the Raiders. Jake Williams added 10 points and PJ Winkle finished with nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Greenville 42, West Middlesex 26 – In Greenville, a big second quarter powered the Trojans past West Middlesex. Greenville outscored the Big Reds 19-4 in the second frame.
Grace Cano led all scorers with 16 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots for the Trojans (5-0). Josie Lewis finished with 11 points and four steals. Anna Harpst scored 10 points, Sarah Mallek had three points and five assists and Peyton Davis brought down five rebounds.
For West Middlesex (3-4), Caitlyn Stephens led the way with 12 points. Emma Mild and Alexis Babcock each scored six points.
• Lakeview 30, Northwestern 23 – At Northwestern, the Sailors used strong defense in the second half to pull away with a win. The game was tied at 13 by halftime. Each time scored four points in the first quarter and nine in the second.
However, the Sailors (5-2) limited Northwestern to two points in the third quarter. Lakeview's free-throw shooting was the difference as the Sailors made 9-of-15 attempts. The Wildcats, meanwhile, were 0-for-7 from the line.
Kelsey Seddon and Emma Marsteller led the Sailors with nine points each. Kyndra Seddon tallied five points with nine rebounds.
Makayla Presser-Palmer did her best to keep the Wildcats (4-3) in the game. She finished with game-highs in points (12) and rebounds (18) as she recorded a double-double.
• Iroquois 33, Commodore Perry 30 – In Hadley, the Panthers' comeback came up just short against Iroquois. They trailed 27-20 in the fourth quarter and got momentum, but it wasn't enough.
Marley Meyer led the Panthers (1-4) with eight points. Jazlyn Boyles finished with seven and Helena Dillaman scored six.
Grave Abele led all scorers with 14 points. Iroquois teammate Gracie Belfiore had nine points.
WRESTLING
• Hickory 50, Sharpsville 24 – At Hickory High School, the Hornets' lightweights did some heavy lifting early in the match.
Hickory got wins by Brody Bishop (114) and Dylan O'Brien (127) while the hosts also picked up points in forfeits favofing Haley Hoffman (107) and Tyler Boyle (121).
Sharpsville's Alex Ruberger (133) won by fall over Jacob Rodgers, Caullin Summers (152) won by fall over Landen Lee and Josh Divens (172) fell Yuri Figueroa. Brian White also got a fall victory over Hickory's Brenden Gioan in a battle of heavyweights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMESTOWN 10 21 13 13 57
REYNOLDS 4 10 10 23 47
JAMESTOWN – Planavsky 2-0-0-4, Hill 1-0-3-2, Ford 3-3-4-11, Ternent 0-1-4-1, Keyser 8-6-6-23, Williams 4-2-7-11, Popielarcheck 1-3-4-5. 3-pt. goals: Ford 2, Keyser 1, Williams 1. Totals: 19-14-28-57.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 2-1-2-5, Winkle 4-1-5-9, McCloskey 6-3-4-16, Williams 3-3-4-10, Miller 1-5-6-7. 3-pt. goals: McCloskey 1, Williams 1. Totals: 16-13-23-47.
NESHANNOCK 10 8 9 14 41
FARRELL 15 22 19 4 60
NESHANNOCK – Glies 1-0-0-3, N. Rynd 0-0-0-0, DeLillo 2-2-4-8, Frye 0-0-0-0, Keith 2-2-5-7, Sopko 0-0-0-0, Ja. Mozzocio 0-0-3-0, Kwiat 5-0-0-13, Anderton 1-2-4-5, J. Rynd 0-0-0-0, Bonner 1-0-0-2, Perrotta 0-0-0-0, Haggerty 0-0-0-0, Feury 1-0-0-3, Allison 0-0-0-0, Ji. Mozzocio 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 0-0-0-0, Measel 0-0-0-0, Shaffer 0-0-0-0. 3-p.t goals: Kwiat 3, DeLillo 2, Glies 1, Keith 1, Anderton 1, Feury 1. Totals: 13 6-16 41.
FARRELL – Mathews 1-1-1-3, Owens 1-0-0-2, Samuels 4-0-0-10, Odem 0-1-2-1, Wilson 4-2-3-10, O'Kane 4-4-7-14, Jones 0-0-0-0, Harrison 2-2-2-6, Bell 2-0-0-5, Johnson 3-1-2-7, Wade 0-2-2-2, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Guess 0-0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Samuels 2, O'Kane 2, Bell 1. Totals: 21 13-19 60.
JV score: No game.
––––––
BUTLER 17 21 20 17 75
SLIPP. ROCK 11 8 16 13 48
BUTLER – Littlejohn 7-1-2-16, Carney 5-0-0-10, McClister 1-0-0-2, Davis 0-0-0-0, Clement 7-1-2-21, Schnur 1-0-0-2, Porch 5-0-0-12, Lucas 2-0-0-6, Shay 0-0-0-0, Welter 1-0-0-2, Graydon 0-0-0-0, Slater 0-0-0-0, Casteel 2-0-0-4, Desmond 0-0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Clement 6, Porch 2, Lucas 2, Littlejohn. Totals: 31-2-4-75.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 1-0-0-2, Sabo 2-2-3-6, Gordon 4-2-3-12, Stabryla 1-0-0-2, Wolak 1-0-2-2, Covert 1-0-0-2, Grupp 0-0-0-0, Book 2-3-4-8, Pyle 2-0-0-6, Franco 1-0-0-2, Rice 0-0-0-0, Parson 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: 18-2-12-40.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
W.MIDDLESEX 6 4 9 7 26
GREENVILLE 10 19 7 6 42
WEST MIDDLESEX – S. Mild 1-0-0-2, Babcock 3-0-2-6, Blaze 0-0-0-0, Gilmore 0-0-0-0, Kildoo 0-0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-0-0, E. Mild 2-1-1-6, Stephens 4-4-4-12. 3-pt. goals: E. Mild 1. Totals: 10-5-7-26.
GREENVILLE – Mallek 1-0-0-3, Schaller 1-0-0-2, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Harpst 4-0-2-10, J. Hart 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Cano 7-2-3-16, Lewis 5-0-1-11, Takar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harpst 2, Mallek 1, Lewis 1. Totals: 18-2-6-42.
JV: Greenville 40-22.
––––––
IROQUOIS 9 13 5 6 33
COMM. PERRY 8 6 7 10 30
IROQUOIS – Burgos 1-1-2-3, McKee 1-0-0-2, Belfiore 4-0-1-9, Abele 6-2-5-14, Ashley 1-0-0-2, Slupski 0-0-0-0, Donoghue 1-1-4-3. 3-pt. goals: Belfiore 1. Totals: 14-4-12-33.
COMMODORE PERRY – Boyles 2-3-5-7, Streets 2-1-2-5, Eber 0-0-0-0, Waleff 0-0-0-0, Meyer 3-2-2-8, Matalino 1-0-0-2, McCloskey 1-0-0-2, Dillaman 3-0-5-6. 3-pt. goals: none. Totals: 12-6-14-30.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 4 9 6 11 30
N'WESTERN 4 9 2 8 23
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 0-2-5-2, Ke. Seddon 3-2-2-9, Kepner 2-1-2-5, E. Marsteller 3-3-4-9, L. Marsteller 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Ke. Seddon 1. Totals: 10-9-15-30.
NORTHWESTERN – Rastetter 0-0-2-0, Miller 1-0-0-2, Bird 1-0-1-2, Presser-Palmer 6-0-0-12, Adams 2-0-0-4, Schwartz 0-0-2-0, Eddy 0-0-0-0, Yazembiak 2-0-2-5, White 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Yazembiak 1. Totals: 11-0-7-23.
JV: Northwestern, 26-23. Ashlyn Bucci 11 for NW. Leigha Marsteller 10 for Lakeview.
––––––
WRESTLING
HICKORY 50, SHARPSVILLE 24
107 - Hoffman (H) wins by forfeit.
114 - Bishop (H) pins Matthews, 0:35.
121 - Boyle (H) wins by forfeit.
127 - O'Brien (H) pins Springer, 4:21.
133 - Ruberger (S) pins Rodgers, 5:28.
139 - Saylor (H) wins by technical fall over Bissell, 15-0.
145 – Kent (H) pins Hoovier, 2:25.
152 – Summers (S) pins Lee, 0:52.
160 – Myers (H) pins Colich, 3:53.
172 - Divens (S) pins Figueroa, 2:40
189 - Hunyadi (H) wins by major decision over Moyer, 12-2.
215 - Holland (H) wins by technical fall over Hernandez, 15-0.
285 – White (S) pins Gioan (H), 0:33.
POSTPONEMENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Wednesday's Greenville at Oil City game was ppd. to Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.