BASEBALL
• Franklin 8, Slippery Rock 7 – At Franklin, the Rockets trailed 7-3 and rallied with four runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game, but the Knights scored in the bottom half of the inning and held on for the Region 2 win.
Matthew Wimer started and pitched four innings for Franklin. He struck out three batters, walked five, and gave up all seven runs on seven hits. Ethan Nightingale closed it out. He fanned two, issued six walks, and gave up three hits.
Zach Boland led the Knights at the plate with a home run and three RBIs, Aidan McCracken had an RBI double, Drew Kockler doubled and singled, Kadin Karns collected a pair of singles and drove in a run, and Alex Wible and Evan Turner both singled and had an RBI.
Austin Runtas (three innings), Ryan Double (2 2/3), and Dylan Gordon split time on the mound for Slippery Rock (4-5, 6-5). They combined on four strikeouts, seven walks, and allowed nine hits.
Gordon doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Rockets, Nick Kingerski and Brett Galcik both singled and had an RBI, Sal Mineo contributed three singles, Lucas Allison added two singles, and Double ripped a double.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
BASEBALL
• Wednesday’s Hickory at Grove City Region 2 game was moved to Friday.
• Wednesday’s Sharpsville at Lakeview Region 1 game was postponed. No makeup date was announced. On Saturday, Lakeview plays at Rocky Grove at 10 a.m. and then faces the Muskies in Jamestown at 2 p.m.
• Wednesday’s Mercer at Wilmington Region 1 contest was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Wednesday’s Conneaut Area at Sharon Region 2 game was postponed to Saturday at noon.
SOFTBALL
• Wednesday’s Mercer at Mohawk game was canceled.
• Wednesday’s West Middlesex at Sharon game has been moved to May 15.
BOYS TENNIS
• Tuesday’s Oil City at Grove City match was rescheduled for today.
