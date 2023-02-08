BOYS BASKETBALL
• Greenville 61, Cambridge Springs 39 – In Greenville, a strong first half powered the Trojans to a win over Region 3’s Cambridge Springs. Greenville led 32-18 by the break and never looked back.
Logan Lentz and Soren Hedderick each had 21 points. Hedderick made six 3-pointers on the night. Noah Philson added eight points for the Trojans (12-6).
Josh Keisenauer and Owen Riley each scored nine points to lead Cambridge Springs (13-4).
• Slippery Rock 67, Perry Traditional Academy 40 – At Slippery Rock, Josh Book scored 20 points to help the Rockets improve to 8-10 on the season.
John Sabo scored 11 points, and Dylan Gordon and Jacob Wolak each had nine points.
Quinsaun Reese led Perry (5-14) with 15 points.
• Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 50 – The Warriors held on to best Newton Falls, who sits in front in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier.
Matteo Fortuna and Donovan Pawlowski each had 17 points to lead Brookfield (9-3, 14-5). Isaiah Jones scored 11 points and brought down 10 rebounds to finished with a double-double.
For the Tigers (10-2, 15-3), Alex Pennington scored 15 points, and Dom Greathouse added 10.
TUESDAY
• Slippery Rock 50, Wilmington 21 - At New Wilmington on Tuesday, the Rockets (3-4, 8-10) rolled past the Hounds (0-7, 2-17) in the Region 5 contest.
Dylan Gordon led Slippery Rock with 13 points, John Sabo scored 11, and Jacob Wolak added six points.
Anthony Reed had 11 points for Wilmington and Ben Miller contributed six.
Stats were reported to The Herald Wednesday morning.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Union 58, Greenville 21 – At Union High School, Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 14 points to lead the Scotties past Greenville. The Scotties (13-6) had five players score in double digits.
Kylie Fruehstorfer added 12 points, Kelly Cleaver and Zoe Lepei had 11 and Bella Cameron scored 10.
For the Trojans (16-4), Josie Lewis led the way with 11 points and two assists. Grace Cano finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALLC. SPRINGS 5 13 11 10 39
GREENVILLE 17 15 13 16 61
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Counasse 1-2-2-4, Keisenauer 3-3-3-9, Brown 0-0-0-0, Kania 1-0-0-2, Leib 0-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-0-2-6, Mazzadra 1-2-4-5, Peterson 0-0-0-0, Campbell 1-1-2-3, Simmerman 0-0-0-0, Riley 3-1-3-9, Green 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Riley 2, Campbell 1, Mazzadra 1. Totals: 13-9-16-39.
GREENVILLE – Herrick 2-0-0-4, Philson 4-0-0-8, Powers 0-0-0-0, Lentz 8-5-7-21, Cano 0-2-2-2, Hedderick 7-1-1-21, Vannoy 2-0-0-4, Ritzert 0-1-2-1, Redfoot 0-0-0-0, Vo 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Hedderick 6. Totals: 23-9-12-61.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
PERRY 10 14 8 8 40
SLIPP. ROCK 23 20 14 10 67
PERRY TRADITIONAL ACADEMY – Hale 3-0-0-6, Reese 6-2-2-15, Saunclers 3-1-2-7, Crisneir 3-0-0-6, Frison 1-0-0-3, Diamond 1-0-0-3, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Corbett 0-0-0-0, Little John 0-0-0-0, Whittle 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reese 1, Frison 1, Diamond 1. Totals: 17-3-4-40.
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 2-1-2-6, Sabo 4-0-0-11, Gordon 4-0-0-9, Wolak 4-1-1-9, Covert 0-0-0-0, Stabryla 0-0-0-0, Grupp 0-0-0-0, Book 9-2-3-20, Pyle 1-0-0-3, Franco 0-0-0-0, Kovacik 1-0-0-3, Parson 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 3, Prementine 1, Gordon 1, Pyle 1, Franco 1. Totals: 28-3-4-67.
JV: No score reported.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 16 8 20 9 53
NEWTON FALLS 4 14 20 12 50
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 8-1-2-17, Jones 5-1-5-11, Hoffman 0-2-2-2, Pawlowski 6-3-3-17, Bartolin 2-0-2-4, Omar 0-0-0-0, Creed 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 2. Totals: 22-7-14-53.
NEWTON FALLS – Haider 3-2-3-9, D. McGregor 1-2-4-4, L. McGregor 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-2-0, Sirka 0-0-0-0, Greathouse 3-1-3-10, Pennington 6-0-0-15, Moore 1-1-2-3, Rufai 0-0-0-0, Stinson 2-2-2-6, Huff 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Greathouse 3, Penninghton 3, Haider 1, Huff 1. Totals: 17-8-16-50.
JV: Score not reported.
TUESDAYSLIPP. ROCK 18 14 9 9 50
WILMINGTON 4 4 2 11 21
SLIPPERY ROCK – Prementine 2-0-0-5, Sabo 4-2-2-11, Gordon 5-2-2-13, Fedokovitz 1-0-0-3, Wolak 2-2-2-6, Covert 1-0-0-2, Stabryla 1-0-0-2, Book 2-0-0-4, Pyle 0-0-0-0, Franco 0-0-0-0, Kovacik 1-0-0-2, Parson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Prementine 1, Sabo 1, Gordon 1, Fedokovitz 1. Totals: 20-6-6-50.
WILMINGTON – Miller 2-2-4-6, Wilson 0-0-2-0, Hill 0-0-0-0, Book 0-0-0-0, Reed 5-0-1-11, Bruckner 2-0-2-4, Serafino 0-0-2-0, Phanco 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Reed 1. Totals: 9-2-11-21.
JV: No score reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGREENVILLE 4 6 7 4 21
UNION 18 13 17 10 58
GREENVILLE – Schaller 0-0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, Cano 3-2-4-8, Lewis 4-0-0-11, Kirila 0-0-0-0, S. Hart 1-0-0-2, Tokar 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lewis 3. Totals: 8-2-4-21.
UNION – Ka. Fruehstorfer 5-0-0-14, Ky. Fruehstorfer 4-4-6-12, Cleaver 4-3-4-11, Lepei 5-1-3-11, K. Preuhs 0-0-0-0, M. Preuhs 0-0-0-0, Cameron 4-0-0-10, Smader 0-0-0-0, Nogay 0-0-0-0, Gunn 0-0-0-0, Settle 0-0-0-0, Benedict 0-0-0-0, Confer 0-0-0-0, Eppinger 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: K. Fruehstorfer 4, Cameron 2. Totals: 22-8-13-58.
JV: Union, 36-27.
