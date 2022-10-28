Six teams are still alive in their respective sport's District 10 tournament. And on Friday, the district announced the latest sites and times for next week's action.
West Middlesex, Lakeview and Hickory are still playing volleyball. Meanwhile, Wilmington and Slippery Rock are playing in boys soccer, and Hickory is the only team still in action in girls soccer.
In Class 1A boys soccer, Wilmington will square off with No. 1 seed Seneca in the championship. The title will be played on Tuesday at Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie at 5:30 p.m.
The Rockets will face second-seeded Mercyhurst Prep on Monday in Meadville as the two match up in a Class 2A boys soccer semifinal. The match will start at 7:30 p.m.
In girls soccer, the Hornets advanced Fort LeBoeuf, the first seed in Class 2A, on Monday at Meadville. The D-10 semifinal will 5:30 p.m. start.
In the 1A volleyball semifinals, Lakeview will face top-seeded Maplewood at 6 p.m. at Meadville High School. At the same site, the second-seeded Big Reds will take on Cochranton at 7:30 p.m.
In 3A, the Hornets will travel to Cochranton on Thursday to face No. 1 seed Conneaut Area, who had a bye week in the quarterfinals.
