A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
WEDNESDAY
• Brookfield 4, Campbell 0 – Riley Russo scored twice and Mason Graybill and Ryan Atkinson added one goal each in the Warriors' win. Justin Calip made two stops in goal for Brookfield.
Campbell stats were not reported.
