GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Brookfield 55, Cortland Lakeview 30 – At Brookfield High School, the Warriors pulled away after outscoring Lakeview 18-4 in the third quarter. The Warriors led 20-18 at halftime.
Lakeview: Brooke Schneider scored a team-high 11 points for the Bulldogs. Maggie Pavlansky added eight points and McKenna Verper had six.
Brookfield: Sophia Hook led the way for Brookfield with 32 points and five steals. Hook made eight 3-pointers on the night. Cailey Wellman finished with a double-double – 12 points and 11 rebounds. Katie Logan scored two points but had a team-high seven assists.
BOYS HOCKEY
• Neshannock 6, Wilmington 1 – At Hess Ice Rink Monday evening, freshman goalie Tripp Johns played his first varsity game, filling in for Lancer starter Gavin Renick (Grove City) and turned away 17 Greyhound shots to secure the victory. The Lancers defeated Wilmington by the same score last month.
Giovanni Valentine started the scoring for Neshannock (5-0-2) with a helper going to Nick Bucci. Brian McConahy closed out the first-period scoring with an assist going to Jake Fabricant (Grove City) to put Neshannock up 2-0.
Zander Telesz (Hickory) on a feed from Micah DeJulia (Hickory) gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead just 49 seconds into the 2nd period. Wilmington (2-5-0) got on the board with an Andrew Cartwright power-play goal with assists from Noah King and Luke Zahniser (Sharpsville) to cut lead to 3-1. Valentine tallied his second goal from McConahy to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead to close out the second-period scoring.
McConahy increased the lead to 5-1 on a power-play goal with an assist going to DeJulia. Matthew Ioanilli played his first game of the year, scoring his first of the year with Bucci getting the assist to close the scoring.
Tagg Walker made 25 saves in goal for Wilmington.
C-LAKEVIEW 2 16 4 8 30
BROOKFIELD 18 2 18 17 55
CORTLAND-LAKEVIEW – Haines 0 0-0 0, Verper 0 6-6 6, Doran 0 0-0 0, Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Stowe 0 1-3 1, Werner 0 0-0 0, Schneider 5 1-2 11, Sander 2 0-0 4, Pavlansky 3 1-2 8, Isenbery 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-12 30.
BROOKFIELD – Wellman 6 0-0 12, Logan 1 0-0 2, Ma. Jumper 0 0-0 0, Hook 10 4-5 32, Gibson 1 0-0 3, DeJoy 0 0-0 0, Mi. Jumper 2 0-0 6, Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Pisarcik 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-5 55.
JV: Score not reported.
