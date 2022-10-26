GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
• Mercyhurst Prep 3, Sharpsville 1 – At Cochranton High School, the Lakers took the final three sets, bringing an end to the Blue Devils' season. Sharpsville (13-4) lost 25-11, 26-28, 15-25, 25-18.
Sharpsville: Breanna Hanley had 10 kills and 14 digs, and she reached 1,000 career digs. She became the second player in school history to reach 1,000 digs. Chasie Fry finished with 15 digs, 21 service points and five kills, Bella Ritenour recorded 10 kills and five blocks and Paige Doyle rounded out the four seniors with 10 digs and 10 points. Ryleigh Fry had 35 assists, Emma Brest tallied five kills and Lillian Morrison recorded five digs and five blocks.
• North East 3, Slippery Rock 0 – The Grape Pickers won in straight sets. They will face Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday.
Stats were not reported by print deadline.
